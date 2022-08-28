Kirk Herbstreit: Sports Broadcaster, Man of Steel

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Spun, MSN.com, BiographyHost.com, and The Los Angeles Times.]

According to BiographyHost.com, "Kirk Herbstreit is a former football player turned sports analyst. He was a consecutive four-year MVP winner of the Ohio State University, where he studied business administration from 1989 to 1992. Along with that, he played as a starter and the team captain during his senior year."

As BiographyHost.com further documents, "Herbstreit began sports journalism as a sideline reporter in 1995 and progressed to game analyst at ESPN. Since August 1996, Herbstreit has served as an analyst for the Sports Emmy Award-winning College GameDay when he joined former host Chris Fowler and co-analyst Lee Corso. He also deliberated on ESPN’s Thursday Night College Football series from 1999 to 2006."

BiographyHost.com also notes that, from 2006, Herbstreit "began contributing his analysis to ABC’s first weekly prime-time Saturday Night Football. In 2018, he eventually won his first ‘Emmy Award’ for ‘Outstanding Event Analyst’ after multiple nominations."

According to MSN.com, and The Spun, earlier this week, Herbstreit relayed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers: "He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. 

"Remember they were 3-9 last year, all nine losses within one possession," he added. "They found ways to lose games. I think Scott Frost can have a great year with Casey Thompson at quarterback."

As journalist Andrew McCarty noted, "Nebraska fell in its first game of the season and fans are letting Herbie have it." And as McCarty also noted, one fan joked, "I’m old enough to remember when Kirk Herbstreit picked Nebraska to go to the Big 10 Championship game."

"Kirk Herbstreit had Nebraska winning the Big Ten West this morning," another fan said.

According to a report in The Los Angeles Times, Herbstreit delivered a speech in " lecture hall at Middle Tennessee State University on a late summer day, surrounded by mascots, marching band members, cheerleaders, and die-hard fans ESPN has summoned from around the college football universe."

As Times reporter, J. Brady McCollough explained, "For Herbstreit, standing at the center of the sport’s unmistakable pageantry has always felt perfectly natural, like a calling from birth. This commercial, while contrived, should serve a twofold purpose: to remind people why they continue to worship a sport that many feel has lost its way — and that, no matter how much the game changes, no matter how much fun he has broadcasting Thursday night NFL games on Prime Video with Al Michaels this fall, Herbstreit’s heart still beats to college football’s delirious drum."

Herbstreit appeared "as smooth, as in control of the space around him," McCollough continued, "as the audience would expect from a seasoned veteran. But beneath his practiced polish is a man fundamentally transformed since last college football season, a man who has been forced to stare down his own mortality."

In the spring of 2022, "a cluster of blood clots passed through Herbstreit’s heart and nestled into his lungs," McCollough documented.

“Man, you caught a break this time,” the doctor would tell him.

