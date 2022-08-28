Opinion: Here's A Few Random Positive Thoughts

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJqLi_0hYi4bfa00
[Image by Lyda Nada from Unsplash]

I’ve written books and cleaned toilets. I’ve hobnobbed with movie stars and cashiers. I’ve enjoyed french fries and escargot. I haven’t done it all, but I’ve done a lot. And through it all, I’ve always tried to be as “really me” as I can be.

With that said, and for those who follow me on social media, either through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or via my UPBEAT! Newsletter, I make every effort to compose, post, or share as many positive thoughts as possible.

Below is an accumulative list of a few of the thoughts I have posted or shared over the last few months.

I hope that at least one or two of these perceptions somehow make you smile, and inspires a little joyful, productive insight on the side.

Stay safe and healthy — and thank you for reading.

And here we go:

* You can’t expect someone to understand your particular life experience, situation, or perspective if that person or group of individuals has never gone through that experience.

* You can’t expect a rich man to understand a poor man’s plight unless that rich man was once poor.

* You can’t expect an accountant to understand how to dance unless they’re a dancing accountant.

* You can appreciate and respect any individual’s perspective just as much as you want them to respect and at least “be understanding” of yours.

* “Understanding” and “being understanding” are two different things.

* As long as there is a “mutual understanding” of respect between all parties, great points, and beautiful compromises can be made, along with great relationships of every description — all of which results in peace and contentment for all concerned.

* Forgive the self-involved, and self-absorbed. They have either been told how beautiful and wonderful they are their entire lives, or they’ve become so bitter by life’s struggles, that they have closed themselves off from the world.

* The self-involved have been “spoiled” beyond measure, in more ways than one. They don’t know how to see past their nose, despite their face of indignation.

* Lead the way by example — by loving-kindness — which melts the hearts of all and the walls between them.

* If you have been blessed with purity of body, mind, spirit, health, and riches, you are not one of the “lucky” ones, but rather, one of the “lovely” ones. There is no such thing as “luck”; there is only love.

* A person’s true character is defined by loving someone who has absolutely nothing to offer them or someone who doesn’t adore them.

* Be the hope in someone else’s life. Tell them how great they are — even if you’ve never seen one good thing they’ve ever done or accomplished. Your simple encouragement could change the course of their life. You could be the reason they do their first good and great thing.

* We’re all doing the very best we can. But you know what helps things along? Being really, really sweet.

* We all have bad days. Make no mistake about it. Nobody’s perfect. But in the midst of the bad, there is that spark of eternal good. Hold on to that…and watch the bad go away.

* I’ve always preferred grape over orange juice and pumpkin over apple pie. Mustard over ketchup, And I never liked baloney — eating or hearing it.

* It so very much hurts when we don’t hear from the ones we love. But we must receive and accept the message……and move on.

* More times than not, right before you hit it big, you either quit or let some goofball make you feel unworthy. Stop that.

* If two out of three people “like” or “love” you on or off social media, listen to Meatloaf. “Don’t be sad — two outta’ three ain’t bad.”

* It’s okay that someone once loved you only for what you could do for them and then left you. Now the path is cleared for your true love.

* God doesn’t give a flying fig if you’re white, black, straight, gay, female, male, transgender, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, or Vulcan. To love is all that matters. How you do it or define it is irrelevant.

* Even if you bring just a little Light to just one person, you’ve done your job in this world — and you’ve done it well.

* Pay no mind to naysayers. Don’t give ’em any energy. Just be energized
by the “YAY”-sayers!

* There’s something magical about the carefree spirit. We all have issues and complications, some more severe and serious than others. But with the less severe and less serious (a.k.a.: “the small stuff”), the healthy response should always be, “Okay, alright, no problem.”

* You may have wonderful things to say and share, but you have to say and share them with the right crowd.

* Be carefree; be delightful, be easy to live with, and be easy to work with. Overall, just be as cool as the other side of the pillow.

* How you treat people in life and work and play is all connected. And whatever you do in each case comes back to bless or bite you, and surprisingly not always by way of the original path.

* The best past-wrong you could ever right is by being as loving-kind as possible to everyone you meet in the present.

* Faith is for knowing; not hoping.

* You either have faith, or you don’t. There are no “in-betweens.”

* You can’t worry and have faith at the same time. That’s not how it works.

* Love the gift-giver; not the gift.

* Bless every blade of grass along your way…

* Nurturing. Let me say that again: Nurturing. Those are the kinds of people you want to surround yourself with. Loving-kind, sweet, compassionate, supportive, nurturing people…in your life and in your work.

* Fight fire with water.

* There’s a spark that lives inside you, which can only be ignited BY you. So, fire it up!

* The only path to follow is the path to Love.

* Everything you need will be found along the way.

* Forward motion only and always.

* Take care of the people in your life, and Heaven will take care of you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10899 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at TV's Dashing "Dr. Kildare" starring Richard Chmaberlain

[Portions of this article are based on accredited media reports attributed to IMBD.com, and Wikipedia.com.]. When it comes to young, charismatic fabricated physicians on television through the decades, it's a toss-up between Richard Chamberlain on Dr. Kildare, Vince Edwards on Ben Casey, Chad Everett on Medical Center, James Brolin on Marcus Welby, M.D., George Clooney, on E.R., and Patrick Dempsey on Grey's Anatomy, among many others.

Read full story
1 comments

David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Luke Bell: A Country Music Icon Gone Too Soon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports Yahoo! News, Saving Country Music, TheBoot.com, and Wikipedia.com.]. He was one of country music's most beloved stars, and now, he's gone too soon.

Read full story

The Hollywood Politics of Alec Baldwin vs. Rob Schneider

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to TheWrap.com, and Newsweek.com.]. One is a comedian who acts. The other is an actor who has done comedy. They both began their careers on television and went on to make films for the big screen. One is a Conservative Republican. The other is a Liberal Democrat.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich Life

[Portions of this article are edited excerpts from the book, The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed.]. I grew up during the 1960s and 1970s in the inner-city of Rochester, New York in a big Italian-American Catholic family. Both of my parents had ten brothers and sisters and, as a result, every day was a party.

Read full story
6 comments

Princess Diana: The 25th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Reuters.com, Wikipedia.com, NewYorkPost.com, and NPR.com.]

Read full story

Opinion: Be a Trailblazer

You can’t wait for people to give you one single opportunity; you have to make your own opportunities (in plural). In other words, you have to blaze your own trail, without limitation, because the sky’s the limit.

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Double Death of Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to SheKnows.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, People.com, and HuffPost.com.]

Read full story

A Look Back at TV's Classic "Medical Center" Starring Chad Everett and James Daly

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Wikipedia.com, IMDB.com, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.]

Read full story
4 comments

Farrah Fawcett: The Tragic Life and Death of the "Charlie's Angels" Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Closer Magazine, People Magazine, and IMDB.com.]

Read full story

The Classic TV Preservation Society and the Positive Force of Pop Culture

“We celebrate the integrity of classic television.”. That’s the motto of The Classic TV Preservation Society (CTVPS), a nonprofit organization that offers TV & Self-Esteem Seminars to schools, colleges, communities, senior and business centers, or organizations.

Read full story
4 comments

Maria Shriver: She Uses Her Public Persona for Good Works

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Forbest.com, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, and Wdwnt.com.]

Read full story
1 comments

"The Office" Watercooler on TV and in Real Life

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer in a "watercooler moment" from TV's "The Office"[cnbc.com]. [Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to EdgarsWater.com, Parade Magazine, and OfficeH20.com.]

Read full story

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and the "Mysterious" Success of Their Hulu TV Show

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, CNN.com, and Time.com.]

Read full story

Andy Warhol: The New "Diaries" Documentary and his "15 Minutes" of Fame

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, Biography.com, MarketPlace.com, and Smithsonianmag.com.]

Read full story

The Mysterious and Bizarre Life and Death of Andy Kaufman

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, People Magazine, BBC News, The Hollywood Reporter, and TheSmokingGun.com.]

Read full story
19 comments

Kirk Herbstreit: Sports Broadcaster, Man of Steel

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Spun, MSN.com, BiographyHost.com, and The Los Angeles Times.]. According to BiographyHost.com, "Kirk Herbstreit is a former football player turned sports analyst. He was a consecutive four-year MVP winner of the Ohio State University, where he studied business administration from 1989 to 1992. Along with that, he played as a starter and the team captain during his senior year."

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My Life

One of my professors from my college days recently passed away. His name was Joe Baranowski, and he was a dear man, who guided me through my academic life, and portions of my personal life.

Read full story

George Carlin - The Controversial Comedian and the New Documentary

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy