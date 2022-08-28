Opinion: Here's A Few Random Positive Thoughts

[Image by Lyda Nada from Unsplash]

I’ve written books and cleaned toilets. I’ve hobnobbed with movie stars and cashiers. I’ve enjoyed french fries and escargot. I haven’t done it all, but I’ve done a lot. And through it all, I’ve always tried to be as “really me” as I can be.

With that said, and for those who follow me on social media, either through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or via my UPBEAT! Newsletter, I make every effort to compose, post, or share as many positive thoughts as possible.

Below is an accumulative list of a few of the thoughts I have posted or shared over the last few months.

I hope that at least one or two of these perceptions somehow make you smile, and inspires a little joyful, productive insight on the side.

Stay safe and healthy — and thank you for reading.

And here we go:

* You can’t expect someone to understand your particular life experience, situation, or perspective if that person or group of individuals has never gone through that experience.

* You can’t expect a rich man to understand a poor man’s plight unless that rich man was once poor.

* You can’t expect an accountant to understand how to dance unless they’re a dancing accountant.

* You can appreciate and respect any individual’s perspective just as much as you want them to respect and at least “be understanding” of yours.

* “Understanding” and “being understanding” are two different things.

* As long as there is a “mutual understanding” of respect between all parties, great points, and beautiful compromises can be made, along with great relationships of every description — all of which results in peace and contentment for all concerned.

* Forgive the self-involved, and self-absorbed. They have either been told how beautiful and wonderful they are their entire lives, or they’ve become so bitter by life’s struggles, that they have closed themselves off from the world.

* The self-involved have been “spoiled” beyond measure, in more ways than one. They don’t know how to see past their nose, despite their face of indignation.

* Lead the way by example — by loving-kindness — which melts the hearts of all and the walls between them.

* If you have been blessed with purity of body, mind, spirit, health, and riches, you are not one of the “lucky” ones, but rather, one of the “lovely” ones. There is no such thing as “luck”; there is only love.

* A person’s true character is defined by loving someone who has absolutely nothing to offer them or someone who doesn’t adore them.

* Be the hope in someone else’s life. Tell them how great they are — even if you’ve never seen one good thing they’ve ever done or accomplished. Your simple encouragement could change the course of their life. You could be the reason they do their first good and great thing.

* We’re all doing the very best we can. But you know what helps things along? Being really, really sweet.

* We all have bad days. Make no mistake about it. Nobody’s perfect. But in the midst of the bad, there is that spark of eternal good. Hold on to that…and watch the bad go away.

* I’ve always preferred grape over orange juice and pumpkin over apple pie. Mustard over ketchup, And I never liked baloney — eating or hearing it.

* It so very much hurts when we don’t hear from the ones we love. But we must receive and accept the message……and move on.

* More times than not, right before you hit it big, you either quit or let some goofball make you feel unworthy. Stop that.

* If two out of three people “like” or “love” you on or off social media, listen to Meatloaf. “Don’t be sad — two outta’ three ain’t bad.”

* It’s okay that someone once loved you only for what you could do for them and then left you. Now the path is cleared for your true love.

* God doesn’t give a flying fig if you’re white, black, straight, gay, female, male, transgender, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, or Vulcan. To love is all that matters. How you do it or define it is irrelevant.

* Even if you bring just a little Light to just one person, you’ve done your job in this world — and you’ve done it well.

* Pay no mind to naysayers. Don’t give ’em any energy. Just be energized

by the “YAY”-sayers!

* There’s something magical about the carefree spirit. We all have issues and complications, some more severe and serious than others. But with the less severe and less serious (a.k.a.: “the small stuff”), the healthy response should always be, “Okay, alright, no problem.”

* You may have wonderful things to say and share, but you have to say and share them with the right crowd.

* Be carefree; be delightful, be easy to live with, and be easy to work with. Overall, just be as cool as the other side of the pillow.

* How you treat people in life and work and play is all connected. And whatever you do in each case comes back to bless or bite you, and surprisingly not always by way of the original path.

* The best past-wrong you could ever right is by being as loving-kind as possible to everyone you meet in the present.

* Faith is for knowing; not hoping.

* You either have faith, or you don’t. There are no “in-betweens.”

* You can’t worry and have faith at the same time. That’s not how it works.

* Love the gift-giver; not the gift.

* Bless every blade of grass along your way…

* Nurturing. Let me say that again: Nurturing. Those are the kinds of people you want to surround yourself with. Loving-kind, sweet, compassionate, supportive, nurturing people…in your life and in your work.

* Fight fire with water.

* There’s a spark that lives inside you, which can only be ignited BY you. So, fire it up!

* The only path to follow is the path to Love.

* Everything you need will be found along the way.

* Forward motion only and always.

* Take care of the people in your life, and Heaven will take care of you.