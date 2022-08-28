George Carlin - The Controversial Comedian and the New Documentary

[nadyn.biz]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, and The Associated Press.]

Comedian George Carlin, who died in 2008, was a trailblazer. Some of his famous last words were indeed "The Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television," which was one of his most popular routines.

And now, there is a two-part documentary for HBO about his life titled, George Carlin's American Dream.

According to a review by Daniel Feinberg in The Hollywood Reporter, the production is "perhaps a hair too straightforward and chronological: They track Carlin from his abusive childhood to an ill-considered stint in the Air Force to his time as a DJ to his partnership with Jack Burns to his first incarnation as a suit-wearing, clean-shaven establishment journeyman to the explosion of true stardom finding a voice in the counterculture."

As Feinberg goes on to explain, "Like many a key figure in the explosion of in-home media, Carlin’s path was well-documented at every stretch, and the directors here are able to weave together audio from his radio days and various talk show and variety show appearances to emphasize the differences and common threads. Carlin’s look might have shifted dramatically, but the versatility and careful calibration of his delivery and his fascination with comedic linguistics was there from the beginning. The very best parts of George Carlin’s American Dream involve his fans in the stand-up world — that would be nearly every comic who ever lived, represented here by the likes of Steven Wright, Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Robert Klein, and more — breaking down the nuances of Carlin’s performance, not just his subject matter."

"Carlin’s biography," Feinberg continued, "is conveyed decently through myriad interviews and audio recordings he made over the years and then more effectively from a few key primary sources, including Carlin’s brother Patrick, who died this year. Daughter Kelly plays a key role, tracing the relationship between George and her mother, Brenda, with an unflinching candor that touches on her mother’s alcoholism, her father’s drug addiction, and the crises and recoveries along the way."

"The introduction of the notorious 'seven dirty words routine," Feinberg decided, "subsequent paradigm-shifting legal case and move into the Reagan era marks the documentary’s shift from something very solid into something very good and reflective. In this respect, it mirrors its subject."

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio partnered to direct George Carlin's American Dream.

As was recently reported by The Associated Press, Apatow said, “The way George Carlin looked at the world and broke it down taught so many of us how to be comedians. He injected the software into our brains about how to think as a comic.”

“For most people, he is on our Mount Rushmore of comedy,” added Apatow, whose other films include The 40-Year Old Virgin and Knocked Up. “[George Carline] is definitely one of the best thinkers but also writers and performers that comedy has ever had.”