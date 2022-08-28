Jean Smart Has Heart, Talent and a Hit TV Series

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bW6Zf_0hYXBtWB00
[ChicagoTribune.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: StarTribune.com, The Los Angeles Times, Today.com, and Variety.]

She first found TV fame in the 1980s on the hit CBS sitcom, Designing Women, an ensemble comedy.

Today, she is the star of her own show, HBO's Hacks, in which she plays a comedian named Deborah Vance.

Her name is Jean Smart, and that's a name that works. She is indeed intelligent, as well as kind, compassionate, and understanding.

According to what journalist Glenn Whipp reported at StarTribune.com, "Smart has a heart, a big, generous, thoughtful, open heart." In a recent conversation with the actress, Whipp and Smart were trying to remember how many Emmy nominations Hacks had garnered this year. Was it 20? 17? or as Smart cracked, "17 thousand."

But then she later contacted Whipp, "thinking that the '17 thousand' quip might have been a little flip," he wrote, "and then went into great detail to sing the praises of each and every one of those 17 Emmy nominees."

"Such small, deliberate acts of kindness are a rule of thumb with Smart," Whipp went on to explain. "When they were screen-testing women to play Ava, Deborah's protégée and comedy co-conspirator on Hacks, Smart called each of the actors to introduce herself and get to know them before they read together."

Smart has also had her share of heartache. As was explained on Today.com, her husband, actor Richard Gilliland, died suddenly at age 71 in 2021. Smart said that Gilliland, who was a recurring role on Designing Women, where she met the actor, was never allowed the opportunity to showcase his aesthetic abilities on television because he set his career aside for her own. “But he was one of those actors who never got the chance to really show what he could do," Smart said. "A couple of times onstage, he did.”

Gilliland had made notable TV appearances through the years in shows like Party of Five, Matlock, The Waltons, Thirtysomething, the 1978 television miniseries of Little Women, The Unit, and 24.

“But he really sacrificed his career for me to be able to take advantage of my opportunities,” Smart told Today.com. "I wouldn’t have all this [her newfound TV success on Hacks] if it wasn’t for him.”

Smart admitted that it has been “really weird” for her since she lost her husband, adding, “It’s not anything I ever dreamed would happen. Not so soon. He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without.”

"He was a great dad, and he made me laugh every day," Smart once told Variety, adding: "Him passing away was just not ever even a thought. And it's changed every moment of my everyday life; every atom of my existence I feel like is altered."

Recently, Smart sold her home in Los Angeles, where she resided for twenty years.

As she relayed to The Los Angeles Times, relocating is not an easy task, particularly due to losing Gilliland, with whom she has a 32-year-old son.

But in keeping with her bright personality, the actress is also optimistic about the future.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10899 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at TV's Dashing "Dr. Kildare" starring Richard Chmaberlain

[Portions of this article are based on accredited media reports attributed to IMBD.com, and Wikipedia.com.]. When it comes to young, charismatic fabricated physicians on television through the decades, it's a toss-up between Richard Chamberlain on Dr. Kildare, Vince Edwards on Ben Casey, Chad Everett on Medical Center, James Brolin on Marcus Welby, M.D., George Clooney, on E.R., and Patrick Dempsey on Grey's Anatomy, among many others.

Read full story
1 comments

David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Luke Bell: A Country Music Icon Gone Too Soon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports Yahoo! News, Saving Country Music, TheBoot.com, and Wikipedia.com.]. He was one of country music's most beloved stars, and now, he's gone too soon.

Read full story

The Hollywood Politics of Alec Baldwin vs. Rob Schneider

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to TheWrap.com, and Newsweek.com.]. One is a comedian who acts. The other is an actor who has done comedy. They both began their careers on television and went on to make films for the big screen. One is a Conservative Republican. The other is a Liberal Democrat.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich Life

[Portions of this article are edited excerpts from the book, The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed.]. I grew up during the 1960s and 1970s in the inner-city of Rochester, New York in a big Italian-American Catholic family. Both of my parents had ten brothers and sisters and, as a result, every day was a party.

Read full story
6 comments

Princess Diana: The 25th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Reuters.com, Wikipedia.com, NewYorkPost.com, and NPR.com.]

Read full story

Opinion: Be a Trailblazer

You can’t wait for people to give you one single opportunity; you have to make your own opportunities (in plural). In other words, you have to blaze your own trail, without limitation, because the sky’s the limit.

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Double Death of Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to SheKnows.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, People.com, and HuffPost.com.]

Read full story

A Look Back at TV's Classic "Medical Center" Starring Chad Everett and James Daly

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Wikipedia.com, IMDB.com, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.]

Read full story
4 comments

Farrah Fawcett: The Tragic Life and Death of the "Charlie's Angels" Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Closer Magazine, People Magazine, and IMDB.com.]

Read full story

The Classic TV Preservation Society and the Positive Force of Pop Culture

“We celebrate the integrity of classic television.”. That’s the motto of The Classic TV Preservation Society (CTVPS), a nonprofit organization that offers TV & Self-Esteem Seminars to schools, colleges, communities, senior and business centers, or organizations.

Read full story
4 comments

Maria Shriver: She Uses Her Public Persona for Good Works

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Forbest.com, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, and Wdwnt.com.]

Read full story
1 comments

"The Office" Watercooler on TV and in Real Life

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer in a "watercooler moment" from TV's "The Office"[cnbc.com]. [Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to EdgarsWater.com, Parade Magazine, and OfficeH20.com.]

Read full story

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and the "Mysterious" Success of Their Hulu TV Show

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, CNN.com, and Time.com.]

Read full story

Andy Warhol: The New "Diaries" Documentary and his "15 Minutes" of Fame

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, Biography.com, MarketPlace.com, and Smithsonianmag.com.]

Read full story

The Mysterious and Bizarre Life and Death of Andy Kaufman

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, People Magazine, BBC News, The Hollywood Reporter, and TheSmokingGun.com.]

Read full story
19 comments

Kirk Herbstreit: Sports Broadcaster, Man of Steel

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Spun, MSN.com, BiographyHost.com, and The Los Angeles Times.]. According to BiographyHost.com, "Kirk Herbstreit is a former football player turned sports analyst. He was a consecutive four-year MVP winner of the Ohio State University, where he studied business administration from 1989 to 1992. Along with that, he played as a starter and the team captain during his senior year."

Read full story

Opinion: Here's A Few Random Positive Thoughts

I’ve written books and cleaned toilets. I’ve hobnobbed with movie stars and cashiers. I’ve enjoyed french fries and escargot. I haven’t done it all, but I’ve done a lot. And through it all, I’ve always tried to be as “really me” as I can be.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My Life

One of my professors from my college days recently passed away. His name was Joe Baranowski, and he was a dear man, who guided me through my academic life, and portions of my personal life.

Read full story

George Carlin - The Controversial Comedian and the New Documentary

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy