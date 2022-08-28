Jean Smart Has Heart, Talent and a Hit TV Series

[ChicagoTribune.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: StarTribune.com, The Los Angeles Times, Today.com, and Variety.]

She first found TV fame in the 1980s on the hit CBS sitcom, Designing Women, an ensemble comedy.

Today, she is the star of her own show, HBO's Hacks, in which she plays a comedian named Deborah Vance.

Her name is Jean Smart, and that's a name that works. She is indeed intelligent, as well as kind, compassionate, and understanding.

According to what journalist Glenn Whipp reported at StarTribune.com, "Smart has a heart, a big, generous, thoughtful, open heart." In a recent conversation with the actress, Whipp and Smart were trying to remember how many Emmy nominations Hacks had garnered this year. Was it 20? 17? or as Smart cracked, "17 thousand."

But then she later contacted Whipp, "thinking that the '17 thousand' quip might have been a little flip," he wrote, "and then went into great detail to sing the praises of each and every one of those 17 Emmy nominees."

"Such small, deliberate acts of kindness are a rule of thumb with Smart," Whipp went on to explain. "When they were screen-testing women to play Ava, Deborah's protégée and comedy co-conspirator on Hacks, Smart called each of the actors to introduce herself and get to know them before they read together."

Smart has also had her share of heartache. As was explained on Today.com, her husband, actor Richard Gilliland, died suddenly at age 71 in 2021. Smart said that Gilliland, who was a recurring role on Designing Women, where she met the actor, was never allowed the opportunity to showcase his aesthetic abilities on television because he set his career aside for her own. “But he was one of those actors who never got the chance to really show what he could do," Smart said. "A couple of times onstage, he did.”

Gilliland had made notable TV appearances through the years in shows like Party of Five, Matlock, The Waltons, Thirtysomething, the 1978 television miniseries of Little Women, The Unit, and 24.

“But he really sacrificed his career for me to be able to take advantage of my opportunities,” Smart told Today.com. "I wouldn’t have all this [her newfound TV success on Hacks] if it wasn’t for him.”

Smart admitted that it has been “really weird” for her since she lost her husband, adding, “It’s not anything I ever dreamed would happen. Not so soon. He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without.”

"He was a great dad, and he made me laugh every day," Smart once told Variety, adding: "Him passing away was just not ever even a thought. And it's changed every moment of my everyday life; every atom of my existence I feel like is altered."

Recently, Smart sold her home in Los Angeles, where she resided for twenty years.

As she relayed to The Los Angeles Times, relocating is not an easy task, particularly due to losing Gilliland, with whom she has a 32-year-old son.

But in keeping with her bright personality, the actress is also optimistic about the future.