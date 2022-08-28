The Strange and Controversial Death of Dorothy Kilgallen

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwUcU_0hY2bHIv00
[doctormacro.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Hollywood Reporter, DorothyKilgallen.com, and PieBecky.blogspot.com.]

As detailed by journalist Mia Galuppo at HollywoodReporter.com, Dorothy Kilgallen was a syndicated newspaper columnist who became a familiar face on 1950s TV as one of the regular panelists on the game show What’s My Line? A severe critic of the Warren Commission's report of John F. Kennedy's assasination in 1963, Kilgallen conducted her own investigation into the tragic event.

"When she was found dead in her Manhattan apartment in 1965," Galuppo documented, "her death was ruled an accidental overdose. But it has remained suspicious with some, including Shaw, who has posited that it was, in fact, a murder to help cover up the crucial new information she had discovered as part of her JFK investigation." 

Galuppo mentioned how Kilgallen's life will be adapted for the big-screen treatment:   

"John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, who created the recent Paramount Network series Waco, have optioned Mark Shaw’s true-crime novel The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What’s My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen. For the feature [film], the writers will also draw from Shaw’s in-progress follow-up, Denial of Justice: Dorothy Kilgallen, Abuse of Power and the Most Compelling JFK Assassination Investigation in History."

According to DorothyKilgallen.com, Killgallen, a friend to Frank Sinatra and confidante to Johnnie Ray, "was as enigmatic as she was versatile."

Many questions remain surrounding her life and death, including:

What exactly did she know about Jack Ruby?  And how did she die?

As further documented on DorothyKilgallen.com:

"Kilgallen was born in Chicago on July 3, 1913. Her father was a newspaperman--she had reported in her blood. Therefore, it didn't take her long to decide on the life of a reporter as at least her first career. She left college - the College of New Rochelle - to work for a Hearst paper, the New York Evening Journal. She ventured out to Hollywood and penned a column out there briefly, then returned to New York, where she began her column 'The Voice of Broadway' in Hearst's New York Journal American.

"This column would be a mainstay in the work of Kilgallen - in it, she would offer many strong opinions, not just about Broadway. In 1959, via her column, Kilgallen ventured that the CIA had partnered with the mafia to assassinate Castro. A few years later, she was one of the members of the press to receive a sneak preview of the Warren Commission Report before its full-length publication. In 'The Voice of Broadway,' she was critical of many of the report's findings. Dorothy Kilgallen died on November 7, 1965, with the cause [being] ruled an overdose of barbiturate and alcohol. It didn't take long before the first ripples of innuendo about possible foul play begin to spread, and they would soon become wider concentric circles. Much of the speculation centered around Kilgallen's journalistic investigation of and commentary on the JFK assassination. The conspiracy theory goes that many people associated with Kennedy - or just those who had some information about the assassination - tended to turn up dead before long. Dorothy died not long after writing about the Warren Commission report. Some conspiracy theorists felt that some parties who wanted the president dead would want Dorothy dead for the same reasons. There were some anomalies and discrepancies with the coroner's report and various circumstances surrounding the death. The mystery has never been solved."

According to PieBecky.blogspot.com, Kilgallen died several hours after taping an episode of What's My Line? Medical examiner Dr. James Luke established the cause of death as "acute ethanol and barbiturate intoxication," but added, "circumstances undetermined."

As revealed on both PieBecky.com and DorothyKilgallen.com, Kilgallen's demise was sudden and not connected with any illness, while the possibility of murder was firmly ruled out.

"The suspicion that Kilgallen may indeed have been murdered has not been at a fevered pitch, hasn't been constant or consistent, and hasn't unearthed much new information. But some parties carry in their hearts the belief that Ms. Kilgallen neither committed suicide nor accidentally overdosed." 

The conspiracy theories emerged not long after Kilgallen's death.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 51

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10899 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at TV's Dashing "Dr. Kildare" starring Richard Chmaberlain

[Portions of this article are based on accredited media reports attributed to IMBD.com, and Wikipedia.com.]. When it comes to young, charismatic fabricated physicians on television through the decades, it's a toss-up between Richard Chamberlain on Dr. Kildare, Vince Edwards on Ben Casey, Chad Everett on Medical Center, James Brolin on Marcus Welby, M.D., George Clooney, on E.R., and Patrick Dempsey on Grey's Anatomy, among many others.

Read full story
1 comments

David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Luke Bell: A Country Music Icon Gone Too Soon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports Yahoo! News, Saving Country Music, TheBoot.com, and Wikipedia.com.]. He was one of country music's most beloved stars, and now, he's gone too soon.

Read full story

The Hollywood Politics of Alec Baldwin vs. Rob Schneider

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to TheWrap.com, and Newsweek.com.]. One is a comedian who acts. The other is an actor who has done comedy. They both began their careers on television and went on to make films for the big screen. One is a Conservative Republican. The other is a Liberal Democrat.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich Life

[Portions of this article are edited excerpts from the book, The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed.]. I grew up during the 1960s and 1970s in the inner-city of Rochester, New York in a big Italian-American Catholic family. Both of my parents had ten brothers and sisters and, as a result, every day was a party.

Read full story
6 comments

Princess Diana: The 25th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Reuters.com, Wikipedia.com, NewYorkPost.com, and NPR.com.]

Read full story

Opinion: Be a Trailblazer

You can’t wait for people to give you one single opportunity; you have to make your own opportunities (in plural). In other words, you have to blaze your own trail, without limitation, because the sky’s the limit.

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Double Death of Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to SheKnows.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, People.com, and HuffPost.com.]

Read full story

A Look Back at TV's Classic "Medical Center" Starring Chad Everett and James Daly

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Wikipedia.com, IMDB.com, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.]

Read full story
4 comments

Farrah Fawcett: The Tragic Life and Death of the "Charlie's Angels" Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Closer Magazine, People Magazine, and IMDB.com.]

Read full story

The Classic TV Preservation Society and the Positive Force of Pop Culture

“We celebrate the integrity of classic television.”. That’s the motto of The Classic TV Preservation Society (CTVPS), a nonprofit organization that offers TV & Self-Esteem Seminars to schools, colleges, communities, senior and business centers, or organizations.

Read full story
4 comments

Maria Shriver: She Uses Her Public Persona for Good Works

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Forbest.com, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, and Wdwnt.com.]

Read full story
1 comments

"The Office" Watercooler on TV and in Real Life

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer in a "watercooler moment" from TV's "The Office"[cnbc.com]. [Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to EdgarsWater.com, Parade Magazine, and OfficeH20.com.]

Read full story

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and the "Mysterious" Success of Their Hulu TV Show

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, CNN.com, and Time.com.]

Read full story

Andy Warhol: The New "Diaries" Documentary and his "15 Minutes" of Fame

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, Biography.com, MarketPlace.com, and Smithsonianmag.com.]

Read full story

The Mysterious and Bizarre Life and Death of Andy Kaufman

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, People Magazine, BBC News, The Hollywood Reporter, and TheSmokingGun.com.]

Read full story
19 comments

Kirk Herbstreit: Sports Broadcaster, Man of Steel

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Spun, MSN.com, BiographyHost.com, and The Los Angeles Times.]. According to BiographyHost.com, "Kirk Herbstreit is a former football player turned sports analyst. He was a consecutive four-year MVP winner of the Ohio State University, where he studied business administration from 1989 to 1992. Along with that, he played as a starter and the team captain during his senior year."

Read full story

Opinion: Here's A Few Random Positive Thoughts

I’ve written books and cleaned toilets. I’ve hobnobbed with movie stars and cashiers. I’ve enjoyed french fries and escargot. I haven’t done it all, but I’ve done a lot. And through it all, I’ve always tried to be as “really me” as I can be.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My Life

One of my professors from my college days recently passed away. His name was Joe Baranowski, and he was a dear man, who guided me through my academic life, and portions of my personal life.

Read full story

George Carlin - The Controversial Comedian and the New Documentary

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy