The Strange and Controversial Death of Dorothy Kilgallen

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Hollywood Reporter, DorothyKilgallen.com, and PieBecky.blogspot.com.]

As detailed by journalist Mia Galuppo at HollywoodReporter.com, Dorothy Kilgallen was a syndicated newspaper columnist who became a familiar face on 1950s TV as one of the regular panelists on the game show What’s My Line? A severe critic of the Warren Commission's report of John F. Kennedy's assasination in 1963, Kilgallen conducted her own investigation into the tragic event.

"When she was found dead in her Manhattan apartment in 1965," Galuppo documented, "her death was ruled an accidental overdose. But it has remained suspicious with some, including Shaw, who has posited that it was, in fact, a murder to help cover up the crucial new information she had discovered as part of her JFK investigation."

Galuppo mentioned how Kilgallen's life will be adapted for the big-screen treatment:

"John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, who created the recent Paramount Network series Waco, have optioned Mark Shaw’s true-crime novel The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What’s My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen. For the feature [film], the writers will also draw from Shaw’s in-progress follow-up, Denial of Justice: Dorothy Kilgallen, Abuse of Power and the Most Compelling JFK Assassination Investigation in History."

According to DorothyKilgallen.com, Killgallen, a friend to Frank Sinatra and confidante to Johnnie Ray, "was as enigmatic as she was versatile."

Many questions remain surrounding her life and death, including:

What exactly did she know about Jack Ruby? And how did she die?



As further documented on DorothyKilgallen.com:

"Kilgallen was born in Chicago on July 3, 1913. Her father was a newspaperman--she had reported in her blood. Therefore, it didn't take her long to decide on the life of a reporter as at least her first career. She left college - the College of New Rochelle - to work for a Hearst paper, the New York Evening Journal. She ventured out to Hollywood and penned a column out there briefly, then returned to New York, where she began her column 'The Voice of Broadway' in Hearst's New York Journal American.

"This column would be a mainstay in the work of Kilgallen - in it, she would offer many strong opinions, not just about Broadway. In 1959, via her column, Kilgallen ventured that the CIA had partnered with the mafia to assassinate Castro. A few years later, she was one of the members of the press to receive a sneak preview of the Warren Commission Report before its full-length publication. In 'The Voice of Broadway,' she was critical of many of the report's findings. Dorothy Kilgallen died on November 7, 1965, with the cause [being] ruled an overdose of barbiturate and alcohol. It didn't take long before the first ripples of innuendo about possible foul play begin to spread, and they would soon become wider concentric circles. Much of the speculation centered around Kilgallen's journalistic investigation of and commentary on the JFK assassination. The conspiracy theory goes that many people associated with Kennedy - or just those who had some information about the assassination - tended to turn up dead before long. Dorothy died not long after writing about the Warren Commission report. Some conspiracy theorists felt that some parties who wanted the president dead would want Dorothy dead for the same reasons. There were some anomalies and discrepancies with the coroner's report and various circumstances surrounding the death. The mystery has never been solved."



According to PieBecky.blogspot.com, Kilgallen died several hours after taping an episode of What's My Line? Medical examiner Dr. James Luke established the cause of death as "acute ethanol and barbiturate intoxication," but added, "circumstances undetermined."

As revealed on both PieBecky.com and DorothyKilgallen.com, Kilgallen's demise was sudden and not connected with any illness, while the possibility of murder was firmly ruled out.

"The suspicion that Kilgallen may indeed have been murdered has not been at a fevered pitch, hasn't been constant or consistent, and hasn't unearthed much new information. But some parties carry in their hearts the belief that Ms. Kilgallen neither committed suicide nor accidentally overdosed."

The conspiracy theories emerged not long after Kilgallen's death.