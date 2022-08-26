Review: Elvis Presley Lights Up the Screen in "King Creole"

Herbie J Pilato

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author’s Note: A portion of this article is accredited to Do.Blue.com]

From its haunting opening musical frame with the song, “Crawfish,” the 1958 classic feature film, King Creole, rocks as Elvis Presley’s best big-screen performance of his career.

A screen-capture from Presley’s “Crawfish” opening number in “King Creole.”[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Directed by Michael Curtiz, produced by Hal Wallis, and adapted from the Harold Robbins novel, A Stone for Danny Fisher, King Creole pairs Presley with a dazzling list of charismatic and talented co-stars including Carolyn Jones and Dolores Hart, as Presley’s double love interests, Walter Matthau and Vic Morrow as the film’s villains, the legendary Dean Jones, and many more.

Delores Hart starred with Elvis in "King Creole"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Filmed in black and white, King Creole followed Presley’s big-screen debut a few years earlier with Love Me Tender (which showcased the Elvis hit song of the same name). But in that movie, he was just a co-star. In King Creole, he is a bonafide star. As history records it, King Creole also happens to be the leading superman’s favorite role on any screen.

With good reason.

Elvis and Carolyn Jones embrace in "King Creole"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

In Creole, the last film Elvis made before he joined the military in 1958, the future crowned “King of Rock and Roll” portrays troubled teen Danny Fisher, who drops out of school to help his failed-at-life-and-career father (Jagger). Rescued from doing time by New Orleans saloon-keeper Charlie Le Grand (Paul Stewart), Danny finds work as a night-club performer. But shortly thereafter, mobster Maxie Fields (Matthau) pressures Danny to leave Le Grand to be a spotlight singer at his own club. To help Danny decide, Maxie utilizes the allure of his girl Ronnie (Jones), who ends up falling for Danny, as does his true love Nellie (Dolores Hart). No ordinary triangular affair, the developing relationships between Danny and Ronnie, and Danny and Nellie stand out and beyond the typical “Girls, Girls, Girls” interchanges that occurred in Presley’s later, more flimsy films.

Beyond the spectacular musical numbers in King Creole, which are threaded seamlessly throughout the story, the movie features a literate script and tight direction that Presley or the rest of us would rarely see again, from him, or any other musical performer on the big screen.

Many film critics over the decades have praised the film.

For example, in 2020, entertainment journalist Christopher Zabel reviewed the most recent Blu-ray release of the film on DoBlu.com:

"Before entering the military in 1958, Elvis Presley was allowed to film King Creole at the height of his music career. Produced by Hal Willis and directed by veteran industry hand Michael Curtiz (Casablanca and White Christmas), King Creole features one of Elvis Presley’s best dramatic performances. Shot on location in New Orleans, the musical drama buzzes with intensity under the experienced director and its deep cast. More an entertainer by trade than [a] pure actor, the young King of rock n’ roll lights up the screen as a troubled youth and singer on Bourbon Street as his character struggles to overcome the machinations of a seedy nightclub owner played by Walter Matthau.

"Danny (Elvis Presley) has flunked high school once again, preventing his graduation and disappointing his father (Dean Jagger). Supporting his impoverished family with work in the French Quarter, Danny is a young hustler with untapped singing ability. The naive kid gets more than he bargained for dealing with local mobster Maxie (Walter Matthau), a heavy that controls most of the nightclubs on Bourbon Street.

"After a brief brush with crime, Danny decides singing is a safer career path. Danny’s talent and charisma attract two very different women. Nellie (Dolores Hart) is a sweet girl Danny meets who falls head over heels in love with him. Ronnie (Carolyn Jones) is an older seductress, one of Maxie’s “girls” used by the mobster for nefarious purposes. When Danny becomes a breakout star at a rival nightclub, Maxie starts plotting to force Danny under his thumb."

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

