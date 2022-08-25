Trouble Brewed Behind the Scenes of "Boy Meets World"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! Insider and CNN.com]

From 1993 to 2000, it was a Friday night TV staple on ABC. Years later, the show remained so much a spin-off, titled, Girl Meets World, had screened on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.

Today, the original series, which starred Ben Savage, younger brother to Fred Savage of The Wonder Years, is considered a TV classic.

But all was not well behind the scenes of the original World, at least not when the series first began taping.

According to what Boy Meets World actor Rider Strong recently relayed on a segment of the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, he and Savage initially "didn't get along that well" on the set, even though they portrayed best friends on the screen (as Shawn Hunter and Cory Matthews, respectively). 

"I've talked about how Ben and I didn't connect the first week of the show or the pilot of the show," Strong said at about the 51:40 mark of the episode while explaining the origin of Cory and Shawn's handshake. "We just didn't get along that well. We didn't connect even though we were working together." 

As Yahoo! Insider reported, Strong referred to himself a "northern California snob" at that point in his life and said he thought "everything about LA was awful." Since Savage (a Chicago native) had then been living in Los Angeles for a few years and "was into sports," Strong said he found it challenging to connect with Savage behind the scenes.

But as Yahoo! Insider went on to explain, after several months of taping the first year, Strong said his relationship with Savage changed during a "just school day" at Savage's home with their tutor during a break from the show.

Strong said, during that time, the duo had "the greatest day ever," when both actors were approximately 13 years old. "We just connected and we had so much fun and I remember laughing and telling stories," he said. 

Yahoo! Insider documented how the two young thespians "created the handshake on that day. "And we decided it was our handshake. It was Rider and Ben's handshake first," Strong said. "It was not Cory and Shawn. We did not have any intention for it to be in the show."

Strong said they changed their minds while rehearsing for an unnamed season one episode where a blender explodes. They showed the handshake to season one director David Trainer who encouraged them to do it during a run-through of the episode, and the rest is history. 

Savage has made personal appearances at Boy Meets World conventions in the past, and in 2013, Strong told CNN that his acting partnership with Savage was "one of the greatest working relationships of my life."

Strong said that both he and Savage knew that "we would never let each other down as actors."

New episodes of Pod Meets World air weekly.

