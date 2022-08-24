A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaIkY_0hThI3q400
[Reelz.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]

His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!

As Wikipedia.com documents, the song was released on July 24, 1984 on the Wham! album Make It Big. The tune features "a prominent saxophone riff, and has been covered by a number of artists since its first release. It was released as a single and became a huge commercial success around the world."

According to MSN.com, Michael, who died at age 53 in 2016, "had a range of...addictions and was found to have passed away from heart failure and liver disease."

Johnny Douglas, a friend and music producer, was quoted in the Daily Star on Wednesday (8-17-22) claiming that Michael was addicted to the soft drink Coca-Cola, otherwise known as Coke (and not the drug cocaine: “He smoked weed in the studio, as the majority of people do. He was also on anti-depressants – but he was the ultimate professional."

“He was never drugged out and I never saw him do anything that I would consider destructive, apart from his addiction to Diet Coke," Douglas said. “He was on at least 25 cans a day – it was welded to his hand...You could look in his Range Rover and it was like a graveyard of empty Diet Coke cans.”

This information arrives as Michael's fans are listening to three of his previously unreleased tracks on a new documentary about his life.

As MSN reports, Michae's songwriting partner and close friend David Austin said about the songs: “There are three or four recordings that were finished. After Amy (Winehouse) had passed away, they pulled all those demos out of the drawer and started getting people involved in them...We would never do that. George’s body of work is his complete body of work. That is what we have to work with — and there are a few tracks that are finished.”

Austin shared his thoughts at an exclusive screening of the newly-released documentary George Michael Freedom Uncut, which the singer had been working on just prior to being discovered dead at home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxon, on Christmas Day in 2016.

As MSN went on to reveal, the documentary "told the singer’s life story in his own words for the first time, covering a career that saw him sell over 120 million records worldwide. The previously unheard songs featured in the film alongside This Is How," which was released posthumously in 2019 and featured on the soundtrack of romantic comedy Last Christmas" [the title of which was influenced by Michael's haunting holiday song].

MSN.com then concluded how Austin also vowed “never” to recreate Michael in the form of a hologram stage show in the same way Swedish superstars ABBA have done on their new tour."

Assuredly, that would be a daunting task for all involved, while George Michael's fans most likely may have divided opinions on such a potential production.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

