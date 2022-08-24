[telegraph.co.uk]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: History.com, The Associated Press, People Magazine, TheSun.com, dea.gov, and The Minneapolis Star Tribune ]

According to History.com, on the morning of April 21, 2016, Prince, the "polymathic musician" who produced more than 30 albums and won seven Grammy Awards spanning a career of four decades, was found dead in Paisley Park, his Minnesota home and recording studio. The cause of his demise was an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl. He was 57 years old.

As documented on dea.gov, "Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients and applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."

After hearing the news of his passing, Prince fans around the globe "mourned his death with massive memorials," History.com goes on to document. In a statement, then-President Obama said, “Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent.”

Per a press release from the Ramsey, Minnesota, office, at the time of his death, Prince weighed 112 lbs., had scars on his left hip and lower part of his right leg, and was wearing a black cap, black shirt, gray undershirt, black pants, black boxer-briefs, and black socks.

On the morning of his demise, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that opioid overdose was the cause of death, though they didn’t specify fentanyl.

A source close to the investigation had previously related to the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the prescription opiate painkiller Percocet was detected in the music legend’s body, though at the time investigators did not yet know whether it played a role in his death.

According to TheSun.com, the singer's 1979 album, titled, "Prince, went platinum, and his next three musical releases - Dirty Mind (1980), Controversy (1981), and 1999 (1982) - continued his success, showcasing Prince's prominently sexual lyrics and blending of funk, dance, and rock music."

The Sun.com report continued how in 1993, "while in a contractual dispute with Warner Bros, he changed his stage name to Prince an unpronounceable symbol also known as the 'Love Symbol,' and began releasing new albums at a faster pace to remove himself from contractual obligations."

Prince released five albums between 1994 and 1996 before signing with Arista Records in 1998. In 2000, he began referring to himself as Prince again. He released 16 albums after that, including the platinum-selling Musicology (2004). Prince's final album, Hit n Run Phase Two, was first released on the Tidal streaming service on December 12, 2015