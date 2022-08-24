The Tragic Life and Beautiful Music of Prince

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYRXN_0hTMQFC000
[telegraph.co.uk]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: History.com, The Associated Press, People Magazine, TheSun.com, dea.gov, and The Minneapolis Star Tribune ]

According to History.com, on the morning of April 21, 2016, Prince, the "polymathic musician" who produced more than 30 albums and won seven Grammy Awards spanning a career of four decades, was found dead in Paisley Park, his Minnesota home and recording studio. The cause of his demise was an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl. He was 57 years old.

As documented on dea.gov, "Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients and applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."

After hearing the news of his passing, Prince fans around the globe "mourned his death with massive memorials," History.com goes on to document. In a statement, then-President Obama said, “Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent.”

Per a press release from the Ramsey, Minnesota, office, at the time of his death, Prince weighed 112 lbs., had scars on his left hip and lower part of his right leg, and was wearing a black cap, black shirt, gray undershirt, black pants, black boxer-briefs, and black socks.

On the morning of his demise, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that opioid overdose was the cause of death, though they didn’t specify fentanyl.

A source close to the investigation had previously related to the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the prescription opiate painkiller Percocet was detected in the music legend’s body, though at the time investigators did not yet know whether it played a role in his death.

According to TheSun.com, the singer's 1979 album, titled, "Prince, went platinum, and his next three musical releases - Dirty Mind (1980), Controversy (1981), and 1999 (1982) - continued his success, showcasing Prince's prominently sexual lyrics and blending of funk, dance, and rock music."

The Sun.com report continued how in 1993, "while in a contractual dispute with Warner Bros, he changed his stage name to Prince an unpronounceable symbol also known as the 'Love Symbol,' and began releasing new albums at a faster pace to remove himself from contractual obligations."

Prince released five albums between 1994 and 1996 before signing with Arista Records in 1998. In 2000, he began referring to himself as Prince again. He released 16 albums after that, including the platinum-selling Musicology (2004). Prince's final album, Hit n Run Phase Two, was first released on the Tidal streaming service on December 12, 2015

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10843 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Kirk Herbstreit: Sports Broadcaster, Man of Steel

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Spun, MSN.com, BiographyHost.com, and The Los Angeles Times.]. According to BiographyHost.com, "Kirk Herbstreit is a former football player turned sports analyst. He was a consecutive four-year MVP winner of the Ohio State University, where he studied business administration from 1989 to 1992. Along with that, he played as a starter and the team captain during his senior year."

Read full story

Opinion: Here's A Few Random Positive Thoughts

I’ve written books and cleaned toilets. I’ve hobnobbed with movie stars and cashiers. I’ve enjoyed french fries and escargot. I haven’t done it all, but I’ve done a lot. And through it all, I’ve always tried to be as “really me” as I can be.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My Life

One of my professors from my college days recently passed away. His name was Joe Baranowski, and he was a dear man, who guided me through my academic life, and portions of my personal life.

Read full story

George Carlin - The Controversial Comedian and the New Documentary

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story
17 comments

Jean Smart Has Heart, Talent and a Hit TV Series

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: StarTribune.com, The Los Angeles Times, Today.com, and Variety.]

Read full story
4 comments

The Strange and Controversial Death of Dorothy Kilgallen

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Hollywood Reporter, DorothyKilgallen.com, and PieBecky.blogspot.com.]

Read full story
10 comments

Earth's Climate Change, Ancient Artifacts, and Shocking Discoveries

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, smithsonianmag.com, and BBC News.]. The effects of the Earth's climate changes are vast and widespread.

Read full story
1 comments

Review: Elvis Presley Lights Up the Screen in "King Creole"

[Author’s Note: A portion of this article is accredited to Do.Blue.com]. From its haunting opening musical frame with the song, “Crawfish,” the 1958 classic feature film, King Creole, rocks as Elvis Presley’s best big-screen performance of his career.

Read full story

Controversial New Biopic about Marilyn Monroe Causing Stir

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: TheSun.com, and TheGuardian.com.]. She's one of Hollywood's most iconic female stars. Her life has been chronicled in countless books, as well as on the big screen, where she launched her career.

Read full story
8 comments

Trouble Brewed Behind the Scenes of "Boy Meets World"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! Insider and CNN.com]. From 1993 to 2000, it was a Friday night TV staple on ABC. Years later, the show remained so much a spin-off, titled, Girl Meets World, had screened on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic Death

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, and Wdwnt.com.]

Read full story
3 comments

A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!

Read full story
49 comments

Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett: Iconic Hollywood Friends

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, People Magazine, and Closer Magazine.]

Read full story

Reba McEntire and the Tragedy That Still Breaks Her Heart

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, Reba: My Story, and CountryLiving.com]. It's been over thirty years since country-music sensation and actress Reba McEntire lost seven of her bandmates and her tour manager in a horrific plane accident while promoting her Rumor Has It album. Now, on the 28th anniversary of the devastating accident, the "I'm A Survivor" singer is remembering her team with a touching Instagram photo.

Read full story
8 comments

Olivia Newton-John: "Dream Girl" and Humanitarian

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, FoxNews.com, and CNN.com]

Read full story

A Brief History of "Bigfoot" on TV - and Off

Andre the Giant played "Bigfoot" with Lee Majors on TV's "The Six Million Dollar Man"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Fox8.com, BetOhio.com, and Wikipedia.com]

Read full story

Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

Read full story
1 comments

Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

Read full story

Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy