Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett: Iconic Hollywood Friends

They are considered two of the most beloved entertainers of all time; diverse talents who have appeared in both comedies and dramas on television and on the big screen.

Their names are Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball. Burnett is still with us. Ball passed away in 1989.

But their friendship is immortal.

Before hitting it big on TV with the sitcom I Love Lucy in 1951 (and later with The Lucy Show, and Here's Lucy), Ball starred for over twenty years in B-movies, including Stagedoor (1937) and The Big Street (1942), among many others.

Before her groundbreaking television variety show debuted in 1967, Burnett was a Broadway star with productions like Once Upon a Mattress. She had made guest appearances on TV shows like The Twilight Zone and was a regular cast member on The Garry Moore Show.

When CBS offered her a TV special of her own in 1966, Burnett, who was only 25 at the time, reached out to her pal Ball to be a special guest.

Ball said yes. As Burnett recently told Closer Magazine, "She was so supportive. She called me 'Kid.' She said, 'Kid, if you ever need me, give me a call,' which was so sweet."

And from that special with Ball sprung a weekly variety series with Carol's name on it and unique talent.

According to what Burnett told People Magazine in 2016, it was Ball who always gave her solid advice about her career.

As People documented, "Over dinner one night, Ball explained to Burnett that during her years on I Love Lucy with husband and co-star Desi Arnaz, it was Arnaz who dealt with the writing, lighting, and many other day-to-day operations on the show. But after Arnaz and Ball divorced in 1960, that all changed.

“Lucy told me when she got a divorce she had to do all the stuff that Desi did and the first table read on the Lucy Show stunk,” Burnett expressed to People.

Following the table-read-gone-bad, Ball entered her office and had an epiphany: she needed to be in control of her creative properties and her career. And as Burnett continued to relay to People, Ball told her, "Kid, that is when they put the ‘S’ on the end of my last name.'”

Burnett then relayed that when she did the Carol Burnett Show in 1967, it was a challenge for women to have creative control on television. “If I spoke up or did what Jackie Gleason did," she said. "Men could get away with it. But [not] in my era."

When their iconic TV shows both ended, Ball and Burnett went on to find additional success in various TV guest spots, and dramatic TV-movies (1985's Stone Pillow for Ball, 1979's Friendly Fire for Burnett).

But the duo will always be known for their comedic genius, and dedicated friendship with each other.