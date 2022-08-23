Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett: Iconic Hollywood Friends

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRwDe_0hSCvcKn00
[Biography.com]

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, People Magazine, and Closer Magazine.]

They are considered two of the most beloved entertainers of all time; diverse talents who have appeared in both comedies and dramas on television and on the big screen.

Their names are Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball. Burnett is still with us. Ball passed away in 1989.

But their friendship is immortal.

Before hitting it big on TV with the sitcom I Love Lucy in 1951 (and later with The Lucy Show, and Here's Lucy), Ball starred for over twenty years in B-movies, including Stagedoor (1937) and The Big Street (1942), among many others.

Before her groundbreaking television variety show debuted in 1967, Burnett was a Broadway star with productions like Once Upon a Mattress. She had made guest appearances on TV shows like The Twilight Zone and was a regular cast member on The Garry Moore Show.

When CBS offered her a TV special of her own in 1966, Burnett, who was only 25 at the time, reached out to her pal Ball to be a special guest.

Ball said yes. As Burnett recently told Closer Magazine, "She was so supportive. She called me 'Kid.' She said, 'Kid, if you ever need me, give me a call,' which was so sweet."

And from that special with Ball sprung a weekly variety series with Carol's name on it and unique talent.

According to what Burnett told People Magazine in 2016, it was Ball who always gave her solid advice about her career.

As People documented, "Over dinner one night, Ball explained to Burnett that during her years on I Love Lucy with husband and co-star Desi Arnaz, it was Arnaz who dealt with the writing, lighting, and many other day-to-day operations on the show. But after Arnaz and Ball divorced in 1960, that all changed.

“Lucy told me when she got a divorce she had to do all the stuff that Desi did and the first table read on the Lucy Show stunk,” Burnett expressed to People.

Following the table-read-gone-bad, Ball entered her office and had an epiphany: she needed to be in control of her creative properties and her career. And as Burnett continued to relay to People, Ball told her, "Kid, that is when they put the ‘S’ on the end of my last name.'”

Burnett then relayed that when she did the Carol Burnett Show in 1967, it was a challenge for women to have creative control on television. “If I spoke up or did what Jackie Gleason did," she said. "Men could get away with it. But [not] in my era."

When their iconic TV shows both ended, Ball and Burnett went on to find additional success in various TV guest spots, and dramatic TV-movies (1985's Stone Pillow for Ball, 1979's Friendly Fire for Burnett).

But the duo will always be known for their comedic genius, and dedicated friendship with each other.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10843 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Kirk Herbstreit: Sports Broadcaster, Man of Steel

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Spun, MSN.com, BiographyHost.com, and The Los Angeles Times.]. According to BiographyHost.com, "Kirk Herbstreit is a former football player turned sports analyst. He was a consecutive four-year MVP winner of the Ohio State University, where he studied business administration from 1989 to 1992. Along with that, he played as a starter and the team captain during his senior year."

Read full story

Opinion: Here's A Few Random Positive Thoughts

I’ve written books and cleaned toilets. I’ve hobnobbed with movie stars and cashiers. I’ve enjoyed french fries and escargot. I haven’t done it all, but I’ve done a lot. And through it all, I’ve always tried to be as “really me” as I can be.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My Life

One of my professors from my college days recently passed away. His name was Joe Baranowski, and he was a dear man, who guided me through my academic life, and portions of my personal life.

Read full story

George Carlin - The Controversial Comedian and the New Documentary

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story
17 comments

Jean Smart Has Heart, Talent and a Hit TV Series

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: StarTribune.com, The Los Angeles Times, Today.com, and Variety.]

Read full story
4 comments

The Strange and Controversial Death of Dorothy Kilgallen

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Hollywood Reporter, DorothyKilgallen.com, and PieBecky.blogspot.com.]

Read full story
10 comments

Earth's Climate Change, Ancient Artifacts, and Shocking Discoveries

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, smithsonianmag.com, and BBC News.]. The effects of the Earth's climate changes are vast and widespread.

Read full story
1 comments

Review: Elvis Presley Lights Up the Screen in "King Creole"

[Author’s Note: A portion of this article is accredited to Do.Blue.com]. From its haunting opening musical frame with the song, “Crawfish,” the 1958 classic feature film, King Creole, rocks as Elvis Presley’s best big-screen performance of his career.

Read full story

Controversial New Biopic about Marilyn Monroe Causing Stir

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: TheSun.com, and TheGuardian.com.]. She's one of Hollywood's most iconic female stars. Her life has been chronicled in countless books, as well as on the big screen, where she launched her career.

Read full story
8 comments

Trouble Brewed Behind the Scenes of "Boy Meets World"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! Insider and CNN.com]. From 1993 to 2000, it was a Friday night TV staple on ABC. Years later, the show remained so much a spin-off, titled, Girl Meets World, had screened on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic Death

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, and Wdwnt.com.]

Read full story
3 comments

A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!

Read full story
49 comments

The Tragic Life and Beautiful Music of Prince

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: History.com, The Associated Press, People Magazine, TheSun.com, dea.gov, and The MinneapolisStar Tribune ]

Read full story
5 comments

Reba McEntire and the Tragedy That Still Breaks Her Heart

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, Reba: My Story, and CountryLiving.com]. It's been over thirty years since country-music sensation and actress Reba McEntire lost seven of her bandmates and her tour manager in a horrific plane accident while promoting her Rumor Has It album. Now, on the 28th anniversary of the devastating accident, the "I'm A Survivor" singer is remembering her team with a touching Instagram photo.

Read full story
8 comments

Olivia Newton-John: "Dream Girl" and Humanitarian

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, FoxNews.com, and CNN.com]

Read full story

A Brief History of "Bigfoot" on TV - and Off

Andre the Giant played "Bigfoot" with Lee Majors on TV's "The Six Million Dollar Man"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Fox8.com, BetOhio.com, and Wikipedia.com]

Read full story

Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

Read full story
1 comments

Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

Read full story

Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy