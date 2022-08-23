Reba McEntire and the Tragedy That Still Breaks Her Heart

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, Reba: My Story, and CountryLiving.com]

It's been over thirty years since country-music sensation and actress Reba McEntire lost seven of her bandmates and her tour manager in a horrific plane accident while promoting her Rumor Has It album. Now, on the 28th anniversary of the devastating accident, the "I'm A Survivor" singer is remembering her team with a touching Instagram photo.

McEntire recalled in her 1994 autobiography Reba: My Story, how the extended weekend beginning March 14, 1991, was routinely hectic for the performer and her bandmates.

According to Biography.com, "a performance that day in Saginaw, Michigan, was to be followed by a private show for IBM executives in San Diego, after which the band would immediately return to the Midwest for back-to-back gigs in Indiana – two jets were leased to shuttle them back and forth in relative comfort."

As Biography.com went on to detail, "After the singer and her then-manager-husband, Narvel Blackstock, arrived at San Diego's Lindbergh Field on March 15, road manager Jim Hammon presented the dilemma at hand: The band was likely to finish performing sometime after 10 p.m., making the rush to have everyone and everything ready to go before Lindbergh Field's 11 p.m. curfew difficult, but doable."

"Blackstock suggested having the two planes move to the nearby private airport of Brown Field," Biography.com documented, "...which had no curfew, so the band could fly out at their leisure after the show. McEntire, hindered by a bout of bronchitis, would stay overnight and join them the following day."

"It was seemingly a typical night on the road, though McEntire would later be able to recall everything down to the smallest detail. She closed out the show at the Harbor Island Sheraton Inn with her usual a cappella rendition of "Sweet Dreams," her band packing up while she was still on stage. Afterward, Hammon walked McEntire and Blackstock back to their suite, the three enjoying "the first hint of spring" on the balcony overlooking the Pacific before Hammon slipped out to join the rest at the airport.

According to CountryLiving.com, at exactly 1:45 a.m., on Marcy 15, 1991, just ten miles away from the airport, the plane crashed, and all eight passengers and two pilots died.

CountryLiving.com explained how Reba shared the emotional details during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2012, "The tip of the wing of the airplane hit a rock on the side of Otay Mountain, and it killed everyone on the plane," she explained. "When we were notified, Narvel went and met with our pilot, and he told us what had happened. And Narvel came back to the hotel room where I was—it was two or three o’clock in the morning—and he said one of the planes had crashed, and I said, 'Are they OK?' He said, 'I don’t think so.' I said, 'But you’re not sure?' He said, 'I don’t think so.'"

After hearing the news, they both frantically tried to uncover more details of the deadly collision. "Narvel was going room to room with a phone and calling ...," Reba began telling Oprah tearfully. "I’m sorry—it’s been 20 years, but it’s just like—I don’t guess it ever quits hurting," she said.

