Olivia Newton-John: "Dream Girl" and Humanitarian

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RL2MQ_0hRlMDix00
[MyInforMaster.com]

[Author's Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, FoxNews.com, and CNN.com]

She began her career as a country-western singer from Australia and left this world as one of the most beloved entertainers, known for her dedication to various charitable causes.

With chart-topping musical hits like "I Honestly Love You," and "Have You Never Been Mellow," vocalist-turned-movie-star, and humanitarian Olivia Newton-John succumbed to breast cancer on August 8, 2022, at age 73.

Newton-John may be gone from this world but her musical and theatrical performances, particularly with actor John Travolta in the 1978 iconic movie musical Grease, remain cherished by millions.

On his Instagram site, Travolta posted, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!” In a reference to the character he played opposite Newton-John's Sandy in Grease, Travolta ended his post by by saying, "Your Danny, your John!”

In Grease, Newton-John sings, "Hopelessly Devoted to You," a heartwrenching tune that has become all the more poignant with her passing.

Yahoo! News has documented how Newton-John was born in Cambridge in 1948. The youngest of three children, her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia when she was six years old.

She recorded her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine," in 1966 and went on to tour with fellow singer Pat Carroll. Her first solo album, If Not for You, was released in 1971 and featured covers of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan and Gordon Lightfoot.

In 1974, Newton-John represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest, with “Long Live Love," which came in fourth to ABBA, who won with “Waterloo."

According to FoxNews.com, during a recent concert by Coldplay at Wembley Stadium in London, singer Natalie Imbruglia joined the band’s frontman, Chris Mann, on stage, where they performed the song "Summer Nights" from the iconic 1978 film Grease, in tribute to the movie’s co-star, Olivia Newton-John.

Imbruglia took on Newton-John’s part as the film character Sandy, and Martin performed his portion of the song as Travolta’s character Danny. The two were joined by Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier, who provided piano and backup vocals during the tune's chorus. 

As FoxNews.com went on to detail, the four-minute performance was part of the British band’s current "Music of the Sphere’s" world tour and received resounding applause and cheers from the audience.  

Yahoo! News has reported how Newton-John’s family have asked that donations in her honor be directed toward the cancer organization she founded, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

As CNN.com and several other media outlets have recently reported, 135 theaters re-released Grease. Tickets were priced at just $5, with $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Olivia Newton-John's impact through her music and her generous heart will keep her memory alive, while her fans no doubt will remain "Hopelessly Devoted" to her forever.

