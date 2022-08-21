Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[ReellifewithJane.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

"Hello."

That one simple word in one little sentence is spoken by Bob Newhart as Dr. Bob Hartley on the phone in the opening credit sequence of the television classic sitcom, The Bob Newhart Show, which debuted fifty years ago in the fall.

That tiny term succinctly represents the power and charisma of the small-in-stature man who spoke it with a larger-than-life comedic-line delivery; a similar delivery that he utilizes with the majority of the dialogue he shared on the series.

No male icon in TV history has held stilted conversations, in person or on the phone, quite like Newhart, who remains without a doubt one of the most likable actors to ever appear on the small screen.

After several attempts at sitcom stardom, decades of live and recorded performances, and frequent guest appearances on TV variety hours like The Dean Martin Show, Newhart found his niche and audience via his voice on The Bob Newhart Show, which originally aired on CBS, from 1972 to 1978.

The Bob Newhart Show was part of the network's super Saturday night mid-'70s line-up, which included All in the Family, M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.

As entertainment historian Rick Lertzman once relayed in the book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons from the '50s, '60s, and '70s, "Bob was the 'Everyman' that viewers have always identified with...For 50 years, Bob has been a comedy icon."

According to what Parade Magazine documented on August 21, 2022, Newhart "was raised with his three sisters in Chicago by their father, George, who worked for a plumbing and heating supply company, and mother, Julia, a homemaker. He played basketball in high school, even though he wasn't particularly suited for it."

"I was, like, 5-foot-2," Newhart told Parade. "So, I wasn't an athlete. But I had this ability; I would muse people; I'd do impressions."

Those impressions eventually led to a remarkable career in Hollywood in which Newhart's many talents surely made impressions of another kind, with comedy albums, like The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart (which was released in 1960), but specifically, and on a much larger, mainstream scale, with television shows and motion pictures for the big screen.

After The Bob Newhart Show ended the actor/comedienne went on to star in another half-hour hit sitcom for CBS. That one is titled, simply, Newhart, and aired from 1982 to 1990.

Newhart also made TV guest appearances on shows like ER, Desperate Housewives, Hot in Cleveland, and several times on The Big Bang Theory (from 2013 to 2018).

Newhart's hit feature films include Hell Is For Heroes (1962), Catch-22 (1970), and Elf (2003).

But he will forever be remembered as Dr. Bob Hartley on The Bob Newhart Show, where he will forever be remembered fondly for that deadpan, spot-on, line delivery of "Hello."