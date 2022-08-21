Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

[YesterdayToday.net]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

On September 30, 2022, Angie Dickinson, an American actress best known for her roles in films like Brian DePalma's Dressed to Kill (1980), and for the hit 1970s television series Police Woman, will turn 91 years old.

That, in and of itself, is a remarkable accomplishment.

For the last 70 years of her nine decades of life, Dickinson has been one of Hollywood's most bankable and alluring stars.

According to Biography.com, her breakthrough film performance was in Howard Hawks' Rio Bravo. In the 1970s, she starred on the television series Police Woman. Two decades later, she starred in the 1993 miniseries Wild Palms. Her other big-screen films include Pay It Forward (2000) and Big Bad Love (2001).

As Biography.com goes on to detail, "Dickinson was born Angeline Brown on September 30, 1931, in Kulm, North Dakota. She is one of three daughters. Her father worked as a newspaper editor. Around the age of 10, she moved with her family to California. Dickinson attended Glendale College and Immaculate Heart College. At Glendale College, she met Gene Dickinson, a star on the school's football team. The pair soon began dating and went on to marry in 1952. (They would divorce in 1959.)"

By this time, Biography.com reports, the actress was now known as Angie Dickinson. She first worked as a secretary after college. A beauty pageant win opened up a new career for her. After her victory, Dickinson appeared on The Colgate Comedy Hour, and then opted to pursue a career in acting.

But it was in the 1970s, with the role of Suzanne "Pepper" Anderson on the crime series Police Woman, that Dickinson made her most memorable mark in pop culture.

Premiering on TV before female-driven crime-shows like Charlie's Angels, the character of Pepper Anderson first appeared on an episode of Police Story in 1973 and was spun off into a new series the following year. The Police Woman series spin-off then ended in 1978.

As Biography.com documents the character, "Pepper Anderson was a groundbreaking role, paving the way for other female actresses in television."

"Before me, women were always funny, or they were just tough," Dickinson once explained to Entertainment Weekly magazine. "Pepper was really a first. She was sexual, funny and in control."

Approximately the same time Police Woman debuted, Dickinson was featured Roger Corman's Big Bad Mama on the big-screen, co-starring with William Shatner (of Star Trek fame) and Tom Skerritt.

As Biography.com reports, "Stills from her sex scene with Shatner raised eyebrows and reinforced her image as a sex symbol."

Follow her success on televisio with Police Story, Dickinson returned to the small screen on a regular basis with Cassie & Co., a new weekly series. But that show only lasted one season.

Following several TV-movies and television guest-star roles, Dickinson found more significant follow-up success on on the small screen with the 1993 miniseries Wild Palms. She played a seductive villain on the show, which was directed and produced by Oliver Stone.

As Biography.com further revealed, "Dickinson is rumored to have been involved with a number of well-known figures, ranging from Sinatra to President John F. Kennedy. She was married to composer Burt Bacharach from 1965 to 1981. They had a daughter, Lea Nikki, in 1966. Known as Nikki, their daughter committed suicide in 2007, following a decades-long struggle with vision problems and Asperger's syndrome."