Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42whBw_0hPiLrYN00
[YesterdayToday.net]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

On September 30, 2022, Angie Dickinson, an American actress best known for her roles in films like Brian DePalma's Dressed to Kill (1980), and for the hit 1970s television series Police Woman, will turn 91 years old.

That, in and of itself, is a remarkable accomplishment.

For the last 70 years of her nine decades of life, Dickinson has been one of Hollywood's most bankable and alluring stars.

According to Biography.com, her breakthrough film performance was in Howard Hawks' Rio Bravo. In the 1970s, she starred on the television series Police Woman. Two decades later, she starred in the 1993 miniseries Wild Palms. Her other big-screen films include Pay It Forward (2000) and Big Bad Love (2001).

As Biography.com goes on to detail, "Dickinson was born Angeline Brown on September 30, 1931, in Kulm, North Dakota. She is one of three daughters. Her father worked as a newspaper editor. Around the age of 10, she moved with her family to California. Dickinson attended Glendale College and Immaculate Heart College. At Glendale College, she met Gene Dickinson, a star on the school's football team. The pair soon began dating and went on to marry in 1952. (They would divorce in 1959.)"

By this time, Biography.com reports, the actress was now known as Angie Dickinson. She first worked as a secretary after college. A beauty pageant win opened up a new career for her. After her victory, Dickinson appeared on The Colgate Comedy Hour, and then opted to pursue a career in acting.

But it was in the 1970s, with the role of Suzanne "Pepper" Anderson on the crime series Police Woman, that Dickinson made her most memorable mark in pop culture.

Premiering on TV before female-driven crime-shows like Charlie's Angels, the character of Pepper Anderson first appeared on an episode of Police Story in 1973 and was spun off into a new series the following year. The Police Woman series spin-off then ended in 1978.

As Biography.com documents the character, "Pepper Anderson was a groundbreaking role, paving the way for other female actresses in television."

"Before me, women were always funny, or they were just tough," Dickinson once explained to Entertainment Weekly magazine. "Pepper was really a first. She was sexual, funny and in control."

Approximately the same time Police Woman debuted, Dickinson was featured Roger Corman's Big Bad Mama on the big-screen, co-starring with William Shatner (of Star Trek fame) and Tom Skerritt.

As Biography.com reports, "Stills from her sex scene with Shatner raised eyebrows and reinforced her image as a sex symbol."

Follow her success on televisio with Police Story, Dickinson returned to the small screen on a regular basis with Cassie & Co., a new weekly series. But that show only lasted one season.

Following several TV-movies and television guest-star roles, Dickinson found more significant follow-up success on on the small screen with the 1993 miniseries Wild Palms. She played a seductive villain on the show, which was directed and produced by Oliver Stone.

As Biography.com further revealed, "Dickinson is rumored to have been involved with a number of well-known figures, ranging from Sinatra to President John F. Kennedy. She was married to composer Burt Bacharach from 1965 to 1981. They had a daughter, Lea Nikki, in 1966. Known as Nikki, their daughter committed suicide in 2007, following a decades-long struggle with vision problems and Asperger's syndrome."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10677 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Trouble Brewed Behind the Scenes of "Boy Meets World"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! Insider and CNN.com]. From 1993 to 2000, it was a Friday night TV staple on ABC. Years later, the show remained so much a spin-off, titled, Girl Meets World, had screened on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.

Read full story

A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!

Read full story
22 comments

The Tragic Life and Beautiful Music of Prince

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: History.com, The Associated Press, People Magazine, TheSun.com, dea.gov, and The MinneapolisStar Tribune ]

Read full story
2 comments

Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett: Iconic Hollywood Friends

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, People Magazine, and Closer Magazine.]

Read full story

Reba McEntire and the Tragedy That Still Breaks Her Heart

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, Reba: My Story, and CountryLiving.com]. It's been over thirty years since country-music sensation and actress Reba McEntire lost seven of her bandmates and her tour manager in a horrific plane accident while promoting her Rumor Has It album. Now, on the 28th anniversary of the devastating accident, the "I'm A Survivor" singer is remembering her team with a touching Instagram photo.

Read full story
5 comments

Olivia Newton-John: "Dream Girl" and Humanitarian

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, FoxNews.com, and CNN.com]

Read full story

A Brief History of "Bigfoot" on TV - and Off

Andre the Giant played "Bigfoot" with Lee Majors on TV's "The Six Million Dollar Man"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Fox8.com, BetOhio.com, and Wikipedia.com]

Read full story

Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

Read full story
1 comments

Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]

Read full story
65 comments

The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]

Read full story
15 comments

"Star Trek" Insight from Writer D.C. Fontana

D.C. Fontana with author and TV personality Herbie J Pilato[Dan Holm Photography]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]

Read full story
33 comments

The Latest News on the Mysterious Loch Ness Monster

Everyone loves a mystery, and the happenstances and circumstances and various images published over the years in books and documented on TV shows have certainly contributed to the mystery of the now famed Loch Ness Monster.

Read full story
50 comments

"Twenty-One": The Controversy Surrounding TV's Famed Game Show Scandal

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Insider.com, Rolling Stone, CNBC.com, and The New York Times.]

Read full story

The Mysterious Death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: AllThatsInteresting.com, History.com, and MSN.com.]. According to a report by Kaleena Fraga, and researched by Jaclyn Anglis at AllThatsInteresting.com, John F. Kennedy Jr. was just 38 years old when he died in a tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999 — and not everyone believes that it was an accident.

Read full story
121 comments
Trumbull County, OH

The Latest News on Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: MSN.com, The Chicago Tribune, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story

"Cobra Kai," "Kung Fu" and a Brief History of Martial Arts in the Media

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, while other portions utilized The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom as reference guides.]

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Music and TV Icon Ricky Nelson

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FactsVerse.com and Reuters.com.]

Read full story
59 comments

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]

Read full story
207 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy