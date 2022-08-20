The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin

[Deadline.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]

In an odd set of tragic occurrences through the decades, many pop, rock, and/or folk music stars have been killed in either plane or car accidents, including Rick Nelson (a.k.a. Ricky Nelson), John Denver, Ritchie Valenz, and Harry Chapin.

As The New York Times reported in 1981, Chapin, folk-rock composer, and performer active in several charitable causes, was killed on July 17th of that year. According to what police told the Times, the vehicle driven by Chapin, who was 38 years old, was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho, L.I.

As further detailed by The New York Times, "The Nassau County Police said that a flatbed tractor-trailer owned by Rickles Home Center of Paramus, N.J., struck Chapin's car at 55 miles an hour as the car shifted lanes with its emergency lights flashing near exit 40 at Jericho Turnpike at 12:27 P.M. The force of the crash crushed the rear of the car, a 1975 Volkswagen, to the pavement, sending off sparks that set its fuel tank aflame, the police said."

As also documented on July 17, 1981, this time by the Motor Vehicle Department records via UPI Archives, Chapin's driver's license was revoked at the time he was killed in a collision on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho.

UPI Archives said the revocation transpired on March 1, 1981 as a result of three speeding convictions that Chapin amassed in a previous 18-month period.

The department records revealed that Chapin had been convicted at least 15 times since 1973 for speeding, improper passing, failure to signal and driving without a license, operating with a suspended license, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

There was an earlier revocation of his operator's permit in 1976, and his license was suspended four times between 1975 and 1980.

UPI Archives also documented how Chapin was given traffic summonses in various boroughs of New York City and in Nassau, Suffolk, and Warren counties; and how officials said Chapin's death had been due to a malfunction of the 1975 Volkswagen Rabbit he was driving.

The New York Times said Chapin, who was to have performed last night at a free concert in Westbury, L.I., "remained dedicated to folk music in an electrified rock age that prized ornate arrangements and pounding dance beats. His principal contribution was his self-described ''story song,'' a narrative form that owed much to older talking blues and similar structures. The subjects of these songs were often common people with poignant or even melodramatic tales to tell - tales of lost opportunities, cruel ironies, and life's hypocrisies."

The New York Times went on to report how Chapin "organized and appeared in many benefit concerts for causes, including a campaign against world hunger, environmental and consumer issues, and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. At one time, more than half his concerts were benefits. Raised Thousands for Arts."

On December 6, 2019, Deadline.com reported that a biographical stage musical about Chapin was in development, with the support of Chapin’s wife Sandy and brothers Tom Chapin and Steve Chapin, who signed on as consultants on the project.

The musical is expected to chronicle Chapin’s extensive humanitarian work, especially his devotion to ending world hunger.