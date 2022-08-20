The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAQgd_0hOfIKkr00
[Deadline.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]

In an odd set of tragic occurrences through the decades, many pop, rock, and/or folk music stars have been killed in either plane or car accidents, including Rick Nelson (a.k.a. Ricky Nelson), John Denver, Ritchie Valenz, and Harry Chapin.

As The New York Times reported in 1981, Chapin, folk-rock composer, and performer active in several charitable causes, was killed on July 17th of that year. According to what police told the Times, the vehicle driven by Chapin, who was 38 years old, was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho, L.I.

As further detailed by The New York Times, "The Nassau County Police said that a flatbed tractor-trailer owned by Rickles Home Center of Paramus, N.J., struck Chapin's car at 55 miles an hour as the car shifted lanes with its emergency lights flashing near exit 40 at Jericho Turnpike at 12:27 P.M. The force of the crash crushed the rear of the car, a 1975 Volkswagen, to the pavement, sending off sparks that set its fuel tank aflame, the police said."

As also documented on July 17, 1981, this time by the Motor Vehicle Department records via UPI Archives, Chapin's driver's license was revoked at the time he was killed in a collision on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho.

UPI Archives said the revocation transpired on March 1, 1981 as a result of three speeding convictions that Chapin amassed in a previous 18-month period.

The department records revealed that Chapin had been convicted at least 15 times since 1973 for speeding, improper passing, failure to signal and driving without a license, operating with a suspended license, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

There was an earlier revocation of his operator's permit in 1976, and his license was suspended four times between 1975 and 1980.

UPI Archives also documented how Chapin was given traffic summonses in various boroughs of New York City and in Nassau, Suffolk, and Warren counties; and how officials said Chapin's death had been due to a malfunction of the 1975 Volkswagen Rabbit he was driving.

The New York Times said Chapin, who was to have performed last night at a free concert in Westbury, L.I., "remained dedicated to folk music in an electrified rock age that prized ornate arrangements and pounding dance beats. His principal contribution was his self-described ''story song,'' a narrative form that owed much to older talking blues and similar structures. The subjects of these songs were often common people with poignant or even melodramatic tales to tell - tales of lost opportunities, cruel ironies, and life's hypocrisies."

The New York Times went on to report how Chapin "organized and appeared in many benefit concerts for causes, including a campaign against world hunger, environmental and consumer issues, and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. At one time, more than half his concerts were benefits. Raised Thousands for Arts."

On December 6, 2019, Deadline.com reported that a biographical stage musical about Chapin was in development, with the support of Chapin’s wife Sandy and brothers Tom Chapin and Steve Chapin, who signed on as consultants on the project.

The musical is expected to chronicle Chapin’s extensive humanitarian work, especially his devotion to ending world hunger.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 15

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10677 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Trouble Brewed Behind the Scenes of "Boy Meets World"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! Insider and CNN.com]. From 1993 to 2000, it was a Friday night TV staple on ABC. Years later, the show remained so much a spin-off, titled, Girl Meets World, had screened on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.

Read full story

A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!

Read full story
22 comments

The Tragic Life and Beautiful Music of Prince

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: History.com, The Associated Press, People Magazine, TheSun.com, dea.gov, and The MinneapolisStar Tribune ]

Read full story
2 comments

Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett: Iconic Hollywood Friends

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, People Magazine, and Closer Magazine.]

Read full story

Reba McEntire and the Tragedy That Still Breaks Her Heart

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, Reba: My Story, and CountryLiving.com]. It's been over thirty years since country-music sensation and actress Reba McEntire lost seven of her bandmates and her tour manager in a horrific plane accident while promoting her Rumor Has It album. Now, on the 28th anniversary of the devastating accident, the "I'm A Survivor" singer is remembering her team with a touching Instagram photo.

Read full story
5 comments

Olivia Newton-John: "Dream Girl" and Humanitarian

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, FoxNews.com, and CNN.com]

Read full story

A Brief History of "Bigfoot" on TV - and Off

Andre the Giant played "Bigfoot" with Lee Majors on TV's "The Six Million Dollar Man"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Fox8.com, BetOhio.com, and Wikipedia.com]

Read full story

Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

Read full story
1 comments

Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

Read full story

Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]

Read full story
65 comments

"Star Trek" Insight from Writer D.C. Fontana

D.C. Fontana with author and TV personality Herbie J Pilato[Dan Holm Photography]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]

Read full story
33 comments

The Latest News on the Mysterious Loch Ness Monster

Everyone loves a mystery, and the happenstances and circumstances and various images published over the years in books and documented on TV shows have certainly contributed to the mystery of the now famed Loch Ness Monster.

Read full story
50 comments

"Twenty-One": The Controversy Surrounding TV's Famed Game Show Scandal

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Insider.com, Rolling Stone, CNBC.com, and The New York Times.]

Read full story

The Mysterious Death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: AllThatsInteresting.com, History.com, and MSN.com.]. According to a report by Kaleena Fraga, and researched by Jaclyn Anglis at AllThatsInteresting.com, John F. Kennedy Jr. was just 38 years old when he died in a tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999 — and not everyone believes that it was an accident.

Read full story
121 comments
Trumbull County, OH

The Latest News on Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: MSN.com, The Chicago Tribune, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story

"Cobra Kai," "Kung Fu" and a Brief History of Martial Arts in the Media

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, while other portions utilized The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom as reference guides.]

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Music and TV Icon Ricky Nelson

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FactsVerse.com and Reuters.com.]

Read full story
59 comments

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]

Read full story
207 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy