The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens

[laist.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]

As documented on Biography.com, "Ritchie Valens was a Mexican American singer and songwriter influential in the Chicano rock movement. He recorded numerous hits during his short career, most notably the 1958 hit 'La Bamba.' Valens died at age 17 in a plane crash with fellow musicians Buddy Holly and J.P. 'The Big Bopper' Richardson on February 3, 1959. The tragedy was later immortalized as 'the day the music died' in the song 'American Pie.'"

According to Eric Meisfjord of Grunge.com, "No one who died in the 1959 plane crash, that day the music died, was an old man." [Holly was 22. The pilot, Roger Peterson, was 21, and Richardson was 28.]

As Meisfjord when on to explain, Valens, the youngest of them all, "was a rising star of Chicano rock — Latin Rock and Roll."

Biography.com lists Valens' full name as Richard Steven Valenzuela and describes him as "a breakout star who'd had astounding success in a relatively short period of time."

As Biography.com further details, Valens was born May 13, 1941 in Pacoima, California, and "by the time he was 5 he wanted to play music, especially the guitar. He was 16 when he started performing professionally and recording."

RollingStone.com notes how in his eight-month career, Valens recorded 29 songs — 21 of which he had composed himself; how, at the time of his demise, his biggest hit was "Donna," along with "Come On, Let's Go." But how he is "perhaps remembered most today" for "La Bamba," a driving combination of rock and Latin rhythm, based on a Mexican folk song.

As chronicled on RottenTomatoes.com, in 1987, actor Lou Diamond Phillips played Valens in a hit feature film, La Bamba, described as such: "Los Angeles teenager Ritchie Valens...becomes an overnight rock 'n' roll success in 1958, thanks to a love ballad called 'Donna' that he wrote for his girlfriend [played by Danielle von Zerneck] whose parents didn't want her to date a Latino boy. But as his star rises, Valens has conflicts with his jealous brother, Bob [portrayed by Esai Morales], and becomes haunted by a recurring nightmare of a plane crash just as he begins his first national tour alongside Buddy Holly [Marshall Crenshaw]."

Film critic Kathy Huffhines, of The Detroit Free Press, called the big-screen La Bamba "sweet and serious, a fine little movie that accomplishes just what it sets out to do."

Bill Cosford, of The Miami Herald, wrote the following in his review: "As for the singer, the fire is hidden and La Bamba seems familiar from its opening minutes as if Valens' were a life already well-chronicled."

Eric Meisfjord concluded on Grunge.com of the real Richie Valens who, in 2001, was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: "Whatever the reason, the plane crashed in a field about five miles from the airport — it appeared that the plane's right wing tip caught the ground and the aircraft cartwheeled. Holly, Richardson, and Valens were thrown from the wreckage; Peterson was found entangled in what was left of the plane. Everyone died instantly. The coroner's report on Valens, posted online by the Des Moines Register, notes that fingerprints were required for identification — his head injuries were so massive that [according to a report] 'facial features were not identifiable.'"