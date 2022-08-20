The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXV7L_0hNHKX2v00
[laist.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]

As documented on Biography.com, "Ritchie Valens was a Mexican American singer and songwriter influential in the Chicano rock movement. He recorded numerous hits during his short career, most notably the 1958 hit 'La Bamba.' Valens died at age 17 in a plane crash with fellow musicians Buddy Holly and J.P. 'The Big Bopper' Richardson on February 3, 1959. The tragedy was later immortalized as 'the day the music died' in the song 'American Pie.'"

According to Eric Meisfjord of Grunge.com, "No one who died in the 1959 plane crash, that day the music died, was an old man." [Holly was 22. The pilot, Roger Peterson, was 21, and Richardson was 28.]

As Meisfjord when on to explain, Valens, the youngest of them all, "was a rising star of Chicano rock — Latin Rock and Roll."

Biography.com lists Valens' full name as Richard Steven Valenzuela and describes him as "a breakout star who'd had astounding success in a relatively short period of time."

As Biography.com further details, Valens was born May 13, 1941 in Pacoima, California, and "by the time he was 5 he wanted to play music, especially the guitar. He was 16 when he started performing professionally and recording."

RollingStone.com notes how in his eight-month career, Valens recorded 29 songs — 21 of which he had composed himself; how, at the time of his demise, his biggest hit was "Donna," along with "Come On, Let's Go." But how he is "perhaps remembered most today" for "La Bamba," a driving combination of rock and Latin rhythm, based on a Mexican folk song.

As chronicled on RottenTomatoes.com, in 1987, actor Lou Diamond Phillips played Valens in a hit feature film, La Bamba, described as such: "Los Angeles teenager Ritchie Valens...becomes an overnight rock 'n' roll success in 1958, thanks to a love ballad called 'Donna' that he wrote for his girlfriend [played by Danielle von Zerneck] whose parents didn't want her to date a Latino boy. But as his star rises, Valens has conflicts with his jealous brother, Bob [portrayed by Esai Morales], and becomes haunted by a recurring nightmare of a plane crash just as he begins his first national tour alongside Buddy Holly [Marshall Crenshaw]."

Film critic Kathy Huffhines, of The Detroit Free Press, called the big-screen La Bamba "sweet and serious, a fine little movie that accomplishes just what it sets out to do."

Bill Cosford, of The Miami Herald, wrote the following in his review: "As for the singer, the fire is hidden and La Bamba seems familiar from its opening minutes as if Valens' were a life already well-chronicled."

Eric Meisfjord concluded on Grunge.com of the real Richie Valens who, in 2001, was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: "Whatever the reason, the plane crashed in a field about five miles from the airport — it appeared that the plane's right wing tip caught the ground and the aircraft cartwheeled. Holly, Richardson, and Valens were thrown from the wreckage; Peterson was found entangled in what was left of the plane. Everyone died instantly. The coroner's report on Valens, posted online by the Des Moines Register, notes that fingerprints were required for identification — his head injuries were so massive that [according to a report] 'facial features were not identifiable.'"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 33

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10677 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Trouble Brewed Behind the Scenes of "Boy Meets World"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! Insider and CNN.com]. From 1993 to 2000, it was a Friday night TV staple on ABC. Years later, the show remained so much a spin-off, titled, Girl Meets World, had screened on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.

Read full story

A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!

Read full story
22 comments

The Tragic Life and Beautiful Music of Prince

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: History.com, The Associated Press, People Magazine, TheSun.com, dea.gov, and The MinneapolisStar Tribune ]

Read full story
2 comments

Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett: Iconic Hollywood Friends

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, People Magazine, and Closer Magazine.]

Read full story

Reba McEntire and the Tragedy That Still Breaks Her Heart

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, Reba: My Story, and CountryLiving.com]. It's been over thirty years since country-music sensation and actress Reba McEntire lost seven of her bandmates and her tour manager in a horrific plane accident while promoting her Rumor Has It album. Now, on the 28th anniversary of the devastating accident, the "I'm A Survivor" singer is remembering her team with a touching Instagram photo.

Read full story
5 comments

Olivia Newton-John: "Dream Girl" and Humanitarian

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, FoxNews.com, and CNN.com]

Read full story

A Brief History of "Bigfoot" on TV - and Off

Andre the Giant played "Bigfoot" with Lee Majors on TV's "The Six Million Dollar Man"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Fox8.com, BetOhio.com, and Wikipedia.com]

Read full story

Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

Read full story
1 comments

Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

Read full story

Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]

Read full story
65 comments

The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]

Read full story
15 comments

"Star Trek" Insight from Writer D.C. Fontana

D.C. Fontana with author and TV personality Herbie J Pilato[Dan Holm Photography]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
1 comments

The Latest News on the Mysterious Loch Ness Monster

Everyone loves a mystery, and the happenstances and circumstances and various images published over the years in books and documented on TV shows have certainly contributed to the mystery of the now famed Loch Ness Monster.

Read full story
50 comments

"Twenty-One": The Controversy Surrounding TV's Famed Game Show Scandal

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Insider.com, Rolling Stone, CNBC.com, and The New York Times.]

Read full story

The Mysterious Death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: AllThatsInteresting.com, History.com, and MSN.com.]. According to a report by Kaleena Fraga, and researched by Jaclyn Anglis at AllThatsInteresting.com, John F. Kennedy Jr. was just 38 years old when he died in a tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999 — and not everyone believes that it was an accident.

Read full story
121 comments
Trumbull County, OH

The Latest News on Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: MSN.com, The Chicago Tribune, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story

"Cobra Kai," "Kung Fu" and a Brief History of Martial Arts in the Media

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, while other portions utilized The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom as reference guides.]

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Music and TV Icon Ricky Nelson

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FactsVerse.com and Reuters.com.]

Read full story
59 comments

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]

Read full story
207 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy