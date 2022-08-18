The Mysterious Death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsnXG_0hLD4VJS00
[news.amomama.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: AllThatsInteresting.com, History.com, and MSN.com.]

According to a report by Kaleena Fraga, and researched by Jaclyn Anglis at AllThatsInteresting.com, John F. Kennedy Jr. was just 38 years old when he died in a tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999 — and not everyone believes that it was an accident.

When Kennedy died, the media came to a swift conclusion, "the so-called 'Kennedy curse' was alive and well," noted Fraga. "After all, the heir apparent to the family dynasty had lost both his father, President John F. Kennedy, and his uncle, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, to brutal assassinations, making JFK Jr.’s death all the eerier."

Here is how Fraga detailed the developments of that fateful day on July 16, 1999:

"The late president’s son had planned to travel to a family wedding. Though he had a broken ankle, John F. Kennedy Jr. climbed into a single-engine Piper Saratoga plane alongside his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette. He meant to drop off Lauren at Martha’s Vineyard, and then fly with Carolyn to the Kennedy family compound for the wedding in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

"But the trio never made it to their destinations. Sixty-two minutes after taking off from the Essex County airport in New Jersey, Kennedy’s plane — which he was piloting himself — crashed into the water. The crash killed everyone aboard the plane on impact. Their bodies were found five days later, on July 21st, marking yet another tragic end among the Kennedy clan."

According to History.com, "John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Jr., was born on November 25, 1960, just a few weeks after his father and namesake was elected the 35th President of the United States. On his third birthday, 'John-John' attended the funeral of his assassinated father and was photographed saluting his father’s coffin in a famous and searing image. Along with his sister, Caroline, he was raised in Manhattan by his mother, Jacqueline. After graduating from Brown University and a very brief acting stint, he attended New York University Law School. He passed the bar on his third try and worked in New York as an assistant district attorney, winning all six of his cases. In 1995, he founded the political magazine George, which grew to have a circulation of more than 400,000."

As History.com further documents, John-John was "always in the media spotlight...[He] was celebrated for the good looks that he inherited from his parents. In 1988, he was named the 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine. He was linked romantically with several celebrities, including the actress Daryl Hannah, whom he dated for five years. In September 1996, he married girlfriend Carolyn Bessette, a fashion publicist. The two shared an apartment in New York City, where Kennedy was often seen inline skating in public."

Then, just three years later, the young Kennedy met with his horrific fate. And as History.com additionally noted, "on July 21, navy divers recovered the bodies of JFK Jr., his wife, and sister-in-law from the wreckage of the plane, which was lying under 116 feet of water about eight miles off the Vineyard’s shores. The next day, the cremated remains of the three were buried at sea during a ceremony on the USS Briscoe, a navy destroyer. A private mass for JFK Jr. and Carolyn was held on July 23 at the Church of St. Thomas More in Manhattan, where the late Jackie Kennedy Onassis worshipped. President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, were among the 300 invited guests. The Kennedy family’s surviving patriarch, Senator Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts, delivered a moving eulogy: “From the first day of his life, John seemed to belong not only to our family but to the American family. He had a legacy, and he learned to treasure it. He was part of a legend, and he learned to live with it.”

History.com documented the following conclusion:

"Investigators studying the wreckage of the Piper Saratoga found no problems with its mechanical or navigational systems. In their final report released in 2000, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the crash was caused by an inexperienced pilot who became disoriented in the dark and lost control.

In summary, and as noted by Megan Hatch on MSN.com, there are eight odd details of the deaths of JFK, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy:

"JFK Jr.'s autopsy is full of holes. The Kennedy Family wasn't concerned with the questionable investigation. There was crucial information missing in the toxicology report. The weather was good, despite conflicting reports. The National Traffic Safety Board found lots of issues involving the legality of JFK Jr. flying the plane. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy had a premonition two weeks before the crash. Some alleged witnesses say they saw the plane explode in the sky."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 120

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, writes for the Television Academy and Emmys.com, and is the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10439 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

Read full story

Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

Read full story

Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]

Read full story
42 comments

"Star Trek" Insight from Writer D.C. Fontana

D.C. Fontana with author and TV personality Herbie J Pilato[Dan Holm Photography]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]

Read full story
15 comments

The Latest News on the Mysterious Loch Ness Monster

Everyone loves a mystery, and the happenstances and circumstances and various images published over the years in books and documented on TV shows have certainly contributed to the mystery of the now famed Loch Ness Monster.

Read full story
48 comments

"Twenty-One": The Controversy Surrounding TV's Famed Game Show Scandal

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Insider.com, Rolling Stone, CNBC.com, and The New York Times.]

Read full story
Trumbull County, OH

The Latest News on Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: MSN.com, The Chicago Tribune, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story

"Cobra Kai," "Kung Fu" and a Brief History of Martial Arts in the Media

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, while other portions utilized The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom as reference guides.]

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Music and TV Icon Ricky Nelson

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FactsVerse.com and Reuters.com.]

Read full story
59 comments

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]

Read full story
207 comments

Opinion: Speak and Think with Dignity

It’s important to measure our words properly, to reject negative thinking, and to speak only with encouraging words and hope. Essentially, our words and thoughts create our world.

Read full story

Happy 100th Birthday to Norman Lear

All in the Family. Maude. The Jeffersons. Sanford & Son. The list of Norman Lear's TV hits goes on and on. Much like the prolific creative's remarkable life. On July 27, 2022, Lear turned 100 years old.

Read full story
1 comments

The History of How TV's "Happy Days" Was Filmed

Many consider the first two seasons of TV's Happy Days as the best of that iconic sitcom. When Happy Days premiered mid-season on ABC in January 1974, it was a sweet little half-hour family sitcom that starred former CBS Andy Griffith Show actor Ron "Opie" Howard and Richie Cunningham, TV son to veteran actors Tom Bosley and Marion Ross (Mr. and Mrs. C.). Richie's on-screen friends were played by newcomers Anson "Potsie" Williams, Donny "Ralph Malph" Most and Henry Winkler, who went on to transform his Fonzie hood-with-a-heart character into one of the most beloved TV personas of all time.

Read full story
1 comments

Agnes Moorehead made Dick Sargent (the "Second Darrin") Cry on "Bewitched"

From left: Agnes Moorehead, Elizabeth Montgomery, and Dick Sargent[Sitcomsonline.com]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

Paul Lynde Made Elizabeth Montgomery Laugh Behind the Scenes of TV's "Bewitched"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV show Bewitched, which originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972, is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. That is mostly due to the chemistry of its cast, including star Elizabeth Montgomery (daughter of famed film and TV actor Robert Montgomery), and an extensive list of supporting actors such as Agnes Moorehead, Marion Lorne, and Paul Lynde.

Read full story
1 comments

"Star Trek": The Complete Story of The Original TV Series

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. So spoke the alien Vulcan Mr. Spock, as played by Leonard Nimoy on the classic science-fiction television series, Star Trek, which boldly premiered September 8, 1966, on NBC where it remained until June 3, 1969.

Read full story
9 comments

Jim Storm: Actor, Photographer, Renaissance Man, Beautiful Human Being

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Prolific and charismatic, charming and disarming, actor Jim Storm is probably best known as the mysterious Gerard Stiles from classic TV’s legendary gothic soap opera Dark Shadows.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy