The Mysterious Death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: AllThatsInteresting.com, History.com, and MSN.com.]

According to a report by Kaleena Fraga, and researched by Jaclyn Anglis at AllThatsInteresting.com, John F. Kennedy Jr. was just 38 years old when he died in a tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999 — and not everyone believes that it was an accident.

When Kennedy died, the media came to a swift conclusion, "the so-called 'Kennedy curse' was alive and well," noted Fraga. "After all, the heir apparent to the family dynasty had lost both his father, President John F. Kennedy, and his uncle, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, to brutal assassinations, making JFK Jr.’s death all the eerier."

Here is how Fraga detailed the developments of that fateful day on July 16, 1999:

"The late president’s son had planned to travel to a family wedding. Though he had a broken ankle, John F. Kennedy Jr. climbed into a single-engine Piper Saratoga plane alongside his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette. He meant to drop off Lauren at Martha’s Vineyard, and then fly with Carolyn to the Kennedy family compound for the wedding in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

"But the trio never made it to their destinations. Sixty-two minutes after taking off from the Essex County airport in New Jersey, Kennedy’s plane — which he was piloting himself — crashed into the water. The crash killed everyone aboard the plane on impact. Their bodies were found five days later, on July 21st, marking yet another tragic end among the Kennedy clan."

According to History.com, "John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Jr., was born on November 25, 1960, just a few weeks after his father and namesake was elected the 35th President of the United States. On his third birthday, 'John-John' attended the funeral of his assassinated father and was photographed saluting his father’s coffin in a famous and searing image. Along with his sister, Caroline, he was raised in Manhattan by his mother, Jacqueline. After graduating from Brown University and a very brief acting stint, he attended New York University Law School. He passed the bar on his third try and worked in New York as an assistant district attorney, winning all six of his cases. In 1995, he founded the political magazine George, which grew to have a circulation of more than 400,000."

As History.com further documents, John-John was "always in the media spotlight...[He] was celebrated for the good looks that he inherited from his parents. In 1988, he was named the 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine. He was linked romantically with several celebrities, including the actress Daryl Hannah, whom he dated for five years. In September 1996, he married girlfriend Carolyn Bessette, a fashion publicist. The two shared an apartment in New York City, where Kennedy was often seen inline skating in public."

Then, just three years later, the young Kennedy met with his horrific fate. And as History.com additionally noted, "on July 21, navy divers recovered the bodies of JFK Jr., his wife, and sister-in-law from the wreckage of the plane, which was lying under 116 feet of water about eight miles off the Vineyard’s shores. The next day, the cremated remains of the three were buried at sea during a ceremony on the USS Briscoe, a navy destroyer. A private mass for JFK Jr. and Carolyn was held on July 23 at the Church of St. Thomas More in Manhattan, where the late Jackie Kennedy Onassis worshipped. President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, were among the 300 invited guests. The Kennedy family’s surviving patriarch, Senator Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts, delivered a moving eulogy: “From the first day of his life, John seemed to belong not only to our family but to the American family. He had a legacy, and he learned to treasure it. He was part of a legend, and he learned to live with it.”

History.com documented the following conclusion:

"Investigators studying the wreckage of the Piper Saratoga found no problems with its mechanical or navigational systems. In their final report released in 2000, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the crash was caused by an inexperienced pilot who became disoriented in the dark and lost control.

In summary, and as noted by Megan Hatch on MSN.com, there are eight odd details of the deaths of JFK, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy:

"JFK Jr.'s autopsy is full of holes. The Kennedy Family wasn't concerned with the questionable investigation. There was crucial information missing in the toxicology report. The weather was good, despite conflicting reports. The National Traffic Safety Board found lots of issues involving the legality of JFK Jr. flying the plane. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy had a premonition two weeks before the crash. Some alleged witnesses say they saw the plane explode in the sky."