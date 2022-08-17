The Latest News on Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens

[Realtor.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: MSN.com, The Chicago Tribune, and The Associated Press.]

According to journalist Bret Kenwell of MSN.com, here's how the charts look following Walmart's earnings beat and Target's earnings miss. "It’s a huge week in earnings season, particularly as we hear from retail. While tech stocks garner a chunk of investors’ attention, retail plays a vital role in the markets."

"Not only are the companies big," like Walmart and Target, said Kenwell, "but they provide unique insight into the current economic climate. Investors get a read on inventories, inflation, and supply-chain efficiency."

"They also get insight into consumer-spending behavior: whether they're pulling back or increasing their outlays and what they're buying," Kenwell reported further, "...discretionary vs. nondiscretionary items."

He said Walmart has "twice warned about inflation and inventory woes, causing it to clash guidance in May when it last reported earnings and most recently in July."

Meanwhile, The Chicago Tribune and Mark Gillispie of The Associated Press have documented how a federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against Walmart, and other national pharmacy chains and CVS and Walgreens, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities.

According to Gillespie, "U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said in the ruling that the money will be used to abate a continuing opioid crisis in Lake and Trumbull counties, outside Cleveland. Attorneys for the counties had put the price tag at $1 billion for the damage done to each of the counties. Lake County is to receive $306 million over 15 years. Trumbull County is to receive $444 million over the same period. Polster ordered the companies to pay nearly $87 million to cover the first two years."

"In his ruling," Gillespie continued, "Polster admonished the three companies, saying they “squandered the opportunity to present a meaningful plan to abate the nuisance.”

A jury decided a verdict in November of 2021 in favor of the counties after a six-week trial. It was then left to Polster to choose how much the counties should receive from the three pharmaceutical businesses. He heard testimony in May to determine how much in damages the counties should receive.

As Gillespie pointed out, CVS is based in Rhode Island, Walgreens in Illinois, and Walmart in Arkansas. "The counties convinced the jury that the pharmacies played an outsized role in creating a public nuisance in the way they dispensed pain medication into their communities."

"It was the first time pharmacy companies completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans since 1999," Gillespie said.

"Attorneys for the pharmacy chains maintained they had policies to stem the flow of pills when their pharmacists had concerns and would notify authorities about suspicious orders from doctors. They also said it was doctors who controlled how many pills were prescribed for legitimate medical needs [and] not their pharmacies."

According to Gillespie, "the pharmacy chains said after the trial they would appeal the jury’s verdict. Two chains — Rite Aid and Giant Eagle — settled lawsuits with the counties before trial. The amounts they paid have not been disclosed publicly."