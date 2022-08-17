The Latest News on Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQQNu_0hL0l6TC00
[Realtor.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: MSN.com, The Chicago Tribune, and The Associated Press.]

According to journalist Bret Kenwell of MSN.com, here's how the charts look following Walmart's earnings beat and Target's earnings miss. "It’s a huge week in earnings season, particularly as we hear from retail. While tech stocks garner a chunk of investors’ attention, retail plays a vital role in the markets."

"Not only are the companies big," like Walmart and Target, said Kenwell, "but they provide unique insight into the current economic climate. Investors get a read on inventories, inflation, and supply-chain efficiency."

"They also get insight into consumer-spending behavior: whether they're pulling back or increasing their outlays and what they're buying," Kenwell reported further, "...discretionary vs. nondiscretionary items."

He said Walmart has "twice warned about inflation and inventory woes, causing it to clash guidance in May when it last reported earnings and most recently in July."

Meanwhile, The Chicago Tribune and Mark Gillispie of The Associated Press have documented how a federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against Walmart, and other national pharmacy chains and CVS and Walgreens, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities.

According to Gillespie, "U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said in the ruling that the money will be used to abate a continuing opioid crisis in Lake and Trumbull counties, outside Cleveland. Attorneys for the counties had put the price tag at $1 billion for the damage done to each of the counties. Lake County is to receive $306 million over 15 years. Trumbull County is to receive $444 million over the same period. Polster ordered the companies to pay nearly $87 million to cover the first two years."

"In his ruling," Gillespie continued, "Polster admonished the three companies, saying they “squandered the opportunity to present a meaningful plan to abate the nuisance.”

A jury decided a verdict in November of 2021 in favor of the counties after a six-week trial. It was then left to Polster to choose how much the counties should receive from the three pharmaceutical businesses. He heard testimony in May to determine how much in damages the counties should receive.

As Gillespie pointed out, CVS is based in Rhode Island, Walgreens in Illinois, and Walmart in Arkansas. "The counties convinced the jury that the pharmacies played an outsized role in creating a public nuisance in the way they dispensed pain medication into their communities."

"It was the first time pharmacy companies completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans since 1999," Gillespie said.

"Attorneys for the pharmacy chains maintained they had policies to stem the flow of pills when their pharmacists had concerns and would notify authorities about suspicious orders from doctors. They also said it was doctors who controlled how many pills were prescribed for legitimate medical needs [and] not their pharmacies."

According to Gillespie, "the pharmacy chains said after the trial they would appeal the jury’s verdict. Two chains — Rite Aid and Giant Eagle — settled lawsuits with the counties before trial. The amounts they paid have not been disclosed publicly."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, writes for the Television Academy and Emmys.com, and is the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10439 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

Read full story

Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

Read full story

Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]

Read full story
42 comments

"Star Trek" Insight from Writer D.C. Fontana

D.C. Fontana with author and TV personality Herbie J Pilato[Dan Holm Photography]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]

Read full story
15 comments

The Latest News on the Mysterious Loch Ness Monster

Everyone loves a mystery, and the happenstances and circumstances and various images published over the years in books and documented on TV shows have certainly contributed to the mystery of the now famed Loch Ness Monster.

Read full story
48 comments

"Twenty-One": The Controversy Surrounding TV's Famed Game Show Scandal

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Insider.com, Rolling Stone, CNBC.com, and The New York Times.]

Read full story

The Mysterious Death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: AllThatsInteresting.com, History.com, and MSN.com.]. According to a report by Kaleena Fraga, and researched by Jaclyn Anglis at AllThatsInteresting.com, John F. Kennedy Jr. was just 38 years old when he died in a tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999 — and not everyone believes that it was an accident.

Read full story
120 comments

"Cobra Kai," "Kung Fu" and a Brief History of Martial Arts in the Media

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, while other portions utilized The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom as reference guides.]

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Music and TV Icon Ricky Nelson

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FactsVerse.com and Reuters.com.]

Read full story
59 comments

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]

Read full story
207 comments

Opinion: Speak and Think with Dignity

It’s important to measure our words properly, to reject negative thinking, and to speak only with encouraging words and hope. Essentially, our words and thoughts create our world.

Read full story

Happy 100th Birthday to Norman Lear

All in the Family. Maude. The Jeffersons. Sanford & Son. The list of Norman Lear's TV hits goes on and on. Much like the prolific creative's remarkable life. On July 27, 2022, Lear turned 100 years old.

Read full story
1 comments

The History of How TV's "Happy Days" Was Filmed

Many consider the first two seasons of TV's Happy Days as the best of that iconic sitcom. When Happy Days premiered mid-season on ABC in January 1974, it was a sweet little half-hour family sitcom that starred former CBS Andy Griffith Show actor Ron "Opie" Howard and Richie Cunningham, TV son to veteran actors Tom Bosley and Marion Ross (Mr. and Mrs. C.). Richie's on-screen friends were played by newcomers Anson "Potsie" Williams, Donny "Ralph Malph" Most and Henry Winkler, who went on to transform his Fonzie hood-with-a-heart character into one of the most beloved TV personas of all time.

Read full story
1 comments

Agnes Moorehead made Dick Sargent (the "Second Darrin") Cry on "Bewitched"

From left: Agnes Moorehead, Elizabeth Montgomery, and Dick Sargent[Sitcomsonline.com]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

Paul Lynde Made Elizabeth Montgomery Laugh Behind the Scenes of TV's "Bewitched"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV show Bewitched, which originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972, is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. That is mostly due to the chemistry of its cast, including star Elizabeth Montgomery (daughter of famed film and TV actor Robert Montgomery), and an extensive list of supporting actors such as Agnes Moorehead, Marion Lorne, and Paul Lynde.

Read full story
1 comments

"Star Trek": The Complete Story of The Original TV Series

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. So spoke the alien Vulcan Mr. Spock, as played by Leonard Nimoy on the classic science-fiction television series, Star Trek, which boldly premiered September 8, 1966, on NBC where it remained until June 3, 1969.

Read full story
9 comments

Jim Storm: Actor, Photographer, Renaissance Man, Beautiful Human Being

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Prolific and charismatic, charming and disarming, actor Jim Storm is probably best known as the mysterious Gerard Stiles from classic TV’s legendary gothic soap opera Dark Shadows.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy