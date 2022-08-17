"Cobra Kai," "Kung Fu" and a Brief History of Martial Arts in the Media

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qh92i_0hKV2SbC00
[giantfreakingrobot.com]

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, while other portions utilized The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom as reference guides.]

Decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament bout, a middle-aged Daniel LaRusso, and Johnny Lawrence find themselves martial-arts rivals again.

Of course, however, Daniel and Johnny are fictional characters portrayed by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, respectively, in the classic 1984 feature film, The Karate Kid. That movie, which ignited several popular sequels, became a career milestone for both actors, as well as the late Pat Morita who played the movie's martial arts master mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

Today, Macchio and Zabka are starring in the small-screen series sequel, Cobra Kai, which began streaming on Netflix in 2018, and is now enjoying its fifth season.

According to a recent article by Lisa Rosen for The Los Angeles Times, Kai's creators worked on storylines before approaching the actors about doing the new TV show. Zabka was immediately intrigued, while Macchio was somewhat more apprehensive. But in the end, he was all aboard for the new show.

As Macchio told Rosen of his reprised chemistry with Zabka, "It was magic, just like it was with pat Morita the first time."

The two thespians are also executive producers on the show, which is penned by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (from the Harold & Kumar films), and Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), all of whom have been long-time fans of the original Karate Kid films.

Said Macchio of Zabka's insight into the contemporary TV take on the initial movies, "Billy's theory is that this project has been kissed from the moment we were cast in the original film. And it has that good fortune and luck - but not without the hard work."

When Rosen asked Zabka if he and Macchio ever think the plot twists of the new series ever go too far, Zapka replied with a laugh, "All day, every day."

To which Macchio added, "On every page."

Hurwitz chimed in and said, "We jumped the shark a long time ago - and everyone rode the shark with us. So we make choices that are surprising but believable."

Cobra Kai is part of the successful legacy of martial arts in the media that began in the 1970s with Bruce Lee's remarkable presence on the big screen, and the groundbreaking TV show, Kung Fu, starring David Carradine.

It has long been rumored that Lee created Kung Fu. But that is not true. Ed Spielman and Howard Friedlander created the series in the mid-1960s when they originally envisioned the project as a motion picture for theatres. It was not until 1972, that a Warner Bros. executive dusted off their script and turned it into a 90-minute TV pilot that aired on ABC as one of the network's then very popular Movies of the Week series.

Around the same time, Lee had approached Warner Bros. with a similar project. He had also auditioned for the role of Kwai Chang Caine, which was ultimately portrayed by Carradine.

Because Carradine, son of acting legend John Carradine, was not Asian, controversy followed the series, which was recently rebooted by The CW with a modern twist.

But the truth is: Lee did not win the role of Caine because he was considered too tough for the part, while Carradine's more tranquil presence on-screen prevailed.

The fact that Carradine, who died in 2009, was an American actor actually lent to the credibility of Kwai Chang Caine, which Spielberg and Friedlander created as a half-Asian/half-American character.

What's more, the American television mainstream of the 1970s may not have accepted an Asian actor like Lee in the lead of a series. With Carradine at the helm, Kung Fu not only went on to introduce Asian thought to the American mainstream (while President Nixon was holding historic talks with China's Chairman Mao), but the show employed countless Asian and Asian-American actors.

Not only that, the Asian characters that these performers played on screen were the first non-stereotypical Asian roles that were seen on television.

Further, too, it was because Bruce Lee was rejected for the role of Kwai Chang Caine in Kung Fu that he would return to his homeland of China, where he ignited his remarkable career as a martial arts movie legend.

And while Lee had begun his Hollywood career in supporting roles on TV shows like The Green hornet and Longstreet, contemporary programs like Cobra Kai most likely would never have transpired without Lee's initial foot-kicking the door open for martial arts in the media.

Though certainly, too, Cobra Kai, and its big-screen father, The Karate Kid, most likely would also have not happened at all had it been for Kung Fu.

The same goes for feature film and TV franchises like Star Wars and the Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Both of those franchises, like The Karate Kid, feature characters who are master-mentor-like, similar to those first introduced to the screen on TV's Kung Fu (with characters played by Keye Luke as Master Po and Philip Ahn as Master Kan).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, writes for the Television Academy and Emmys.com, and is the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10439 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Happy 50th Anniversary to "The Bob Newhart Show"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the book, Dashing, Darin and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Parade Magazine.]

Read full story

Angie Dickinson: Hollywood Icon

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, and Entertainment Weekly magazine.]

Read full story

Chad Everett: An Underappreciated Charismatic Hollywood Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, Dailymail.co.uk, and PBS.org.]

Read full story
42 comments

"Star Trek" Insight from Writer D.C. Fontana

D.C. Fontana with author and TV personality Herbie J Pilato[Dan Holm Photography]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]

Read full story
15 comments

The Latest News on the Mysterious Loch Ness Monster

Everyone loves a mystery, and the happenstances and circumstances and various images published over the years in books and documented on TV shows have certainly contributed to the mystery of the now famed Loch Ness Monster.

Read full story
48 comments

"Twenty-One": The Controversy Surrounding TV's Famed Game Show Scandal

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Insider.com, Rolling Stone, CNBC.com, and The New York Times.]

Read full story

The Mysterious Death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to the following outlets: AllThatsInteresting.com, History.com, and MSN.com.]. According to a report by Kaleena Fraga, and researched by Jaclyn Anglis at AllThatsInteresting.com, John F. Kennedy Jr. was just 38 years old when he died in a tragic plane crash on July 16, 1999 — and not everyone believes that it was an accident.

Read full story
120 comments
Trumbull County, OH

The Latest News on Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: MSN.com, The Chicago Tribune, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story

The Tragic Death of Music and TV Icon Ricky Nelson

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FactsVerse.com and Reuters.com.]

Read full story
59 comments

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]

Read full story
207 comments

Opinion: Speak and Think with Dignity

It’s important to measure our words properly, to reject negative thinking, and to speak only with encouraging words and hope. Essentially, our words and thoughts create our world.

Read full story

Happy 100th Birthday to Norman Lear

All in the Family. Maude. The Jeffersons. Sanford & Son. The list of Norman Lear's TV hits goes on and on. Much like the prolific creative's remarkable life. On July 27, 2022, Lear turned 100 years old.

Read full story
1 comments

The History of How TV's "Happy Days" Was Filmed

Many consider the first two seasons of TV's Happy Days as the best of that iconic sitcom. When Happy Days premiered mid-season on ABC in January 1974, it was a sweet little half-hour family sitcom that starred former CBS Andy Griffith Show actor Ron "Opie" Howard and Richie Cunningham, TV son to veteran actors Tom Bosley and Marion Ross (Mr. and Mrs. C.). Richie's on-screen friends were played by newcomers Anson "Potsie" Williams, Donny "Ralph Malph" Most and Henry Winkler, who went on to transform his Fonzie hood-with-a-heart character into one of the most beloved TV personas of all time.

Read full story
1 comments

Agnes Moorehead made Dick Sargent (the "Second Darrin") Cry on "Bewitched"

From left: Agnes Moorehead, Elizabeth Montgomery, and Dick Sargent[Sitcomsonline.com]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

Paul Lynde Made Elizabeth Montgomery Laugh Behind the Scenes of TV's "Bewitched"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV show Bewitched, which originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972, is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. That is mostly due to the chemistry of its cast, including star Elizabeth Montgomery (daughter of famed film and TV actor Robert Montgomery), and an extensive list of supporting actors such as Agnes Moorehead, Marion Lorne, and Paul Lynde.

Read full story
1 comments

"Star Trek": The Complete Story of The Original TV Series

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. So spoke the alien Vulcan Mr. Spock, as played by Leonard Nimoy on the classic science-fiction television series, Star Trek, which boldly premiered September 8, 1966, on NBC where it remained until June 3, 1969.

Read full story
9 comments

Jim Storm: Actor, Photographer, Renaissance Man, Beautiful Human Being

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Prolific and charismatic, charming and disarming, actor Jim Storm is probably best known as the mysterious Gerard Stiles from classic TV’s legendary gothic soap opera Dark Shadows.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy