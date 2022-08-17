"Cobra Kai," "Kung Fu" and a Brief History of Martial Arts in the Media

[giantfreakingrobot.com]

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Los Angeles Times, while other portions utilized The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom as reference guides.]

Decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament bout, a middle-aged Daniel LaRusso, and Johnny Lawrence find themselves martial-arts rivals again.

Of course, however, Daniel and Johnny are fictional characters portrayed by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, respectively, in the classic 1984 feature film, The Karate Kid. That movie, which ignited several popular sequels, became a career milestone for both actors, as well as the late Pat Morita who played the movie's martial arts master mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

Today, Macchio and Zabka are starring in the small-screen series sequel, Cobra Kai, which began streaming on Netflix in 2018, and is now enjoying its fifth season.

According to a recent article by Lisa Rosen for The Los Angeles Times, Kai's creators worked on storylines before approaching the actors about doing the new TV show. Zabka was immediately intrigued, while Macchio was somewhat more apprehensive. But in the end, he was all aboard for the new show.

As Macchio told Rosen of his reprised chemistry with Zabka, "It was magic, just like it was with pat Morita the first time."

The two thespians are also executive producers on the show, which is penned by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (from the Harold & Kumar films), and Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), all of whom have been long-time fans of the original Karate Kid films.

Said Macchio of Zabka's insight into the contemporary TV take on the initial movies, "Billy's theory is that this project has been kissed from the moment we were cast in the original film. And it has that good fortune and luck - but not without the hard work."

When Rosen asked Zabka if he and Macchio ever think the plot twists of the new series ever go too far, Zapka replied with a laugh, "All day, every day."

To which Macchio added, "On every page."

Hurwitz chimed in and said, "We jumped the shark a long time ago - and everyone rode the shark with us. So we make choices that are surprising but believable."

Cobra Kai is part of the successful legacy of martial arts in the media that began in the 1970s with Bruce Lee's remarkable presence on the big screen, and the groundbreaking TV show, Kung Fu, starring David Carradine.

It has long been rumored that Lee created Kung Fu. But that is not true. Ed Spielman and Howard Friedlander created the series in the mid-1960s when they originally envisioned the project as a motion picture for theatres. It was not until 1972, that a Warner Bros. executive dusted off their script and turned it into a 90-minute TV pilot that aired on ABC as one of the network's then very popular Movies of the Week series.

Around the same time, Lee had approached Warner Bros. with a similar project. He had also auditioned for the role of Kwai Chang Caine, which was ultimately portrayed by Carradine.

Because Carradine, son of acting legend John Carradine, was not Asian, controversy followed the series, which was recently rebooted by The CW with a modern twist.

But the truth is: Lee did not win the role of Caine because he was considered too tough for the part, while Carradine's more tranquil presence on-screen prevailed.

The fact that Carradine, who died in 2009, was an American actor actually lent to the credibility of Kwai Chang Caine, which Spielberg and Friedlander created as a half-Asian/half-American character.

What's more, the American television mainstream of the 1970s may not have accepted an Asian actor like Lee in the lead of a series. With Carradine at the helm, Kung Fu not only went on to introduce Asian thought to the American mainstream (while President Nixon was holding historic talks with China's Chairman Mao), but the show employed countless Asian and Asian-American actors.

Not only that, the Asian characters that these performers played on screen were the first non-stereotypical Asian roles that were seen on television.

Further, too, it was because Bruce Lee was rejected for the role of Kwai Chang Caine in Kung Fu that he would return to his homeland of China, where he ignited his remarkable career as a martial arts movie legend.

And while Lee had begun his Hollywood career in supporting roles on TV shows like The Green hornet and Longstreet, contemporary programs like Cobra Kai most likely would never have transpired without Lee's initial foot-kicking the door open for martial arts in the media.

Though certainly, too, Cobra Kai, and its big-screen father, The Karate Kid, most likely would also have not happened at all had it been for Kung Fu.

The same goes for feature film and TV franchises like Star Wars and the Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Both of those franchises, like The Karate Kid, feature characters who are master-mentor-like, similar to those first introduced to the screen on TV's Kung Fu (with characters played by Keye Luke as Master Po and Philip Ahn as Master Kan).