The Tragic Death of Music and TV Icon Ricky Nelson

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FactsVerse.com and Reuters.com.]

Ricky Nelson had it all: looks, charm, money, talent, and family. The latter, in fact, was a commodity. His mother and father, Ozzie and Harriet, were also multi-faceted. Together, the former band leader and vocalist wife, joined Ricky and their other son, David Nelson, to star in the TV sitcom, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. The show, which began on radio, became one of television's most beloved staples. In retrospect, the series, which ran on ABC from 1952 to 1966, has been compared to Seinfeld (NBC, 1989-1998), as "a show about nothing."

Consequently, in the history of television programming, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet is considered ahead of its time.

Sadly, all four main members of the Nelson have since passed away. But it's Ricky Nelson's whose demise is documented in history as the most tragic.

According to FactsVerse.com, Nelson died at the young age of 45 on December 31, 1985, in De Kalb, Texas.

As FactsVerse.com went on to detail, "Like far too many celebrities, he lost his life in a sudden plane crash."

The accident also took the lives of his band members, Patrick Woodward, 35; Rick Intveld, 32; Andy Chaplain, 30; Clark Russell, 35, and Bobby Neal, 38, and Nelson's fiance Helen Blair.

They had all left for a 3-stop U.S. tour after Christmas. Their last stop was in Dallas, Texas, on New Year’s Eve, but they never arrived at their intended destination. Only the plane's two pilots managed to escape before the plane caught fire.

FactsVersse.com said, Nelson "had a reputation for hard partying, and this led to theories about his death." To this day, his children, including actress Tracey Nelson, actor/producer Sam Nelson, and twin musical act Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, insist that the crash was caused by a malfunctioning heater and not the use of cocaine or other drugs.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board’s official report on the incident supports these claims.

Today, Ricky Nelson's body is interred at Forest Lawn in the Hollywood Hills near his parents. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

As journalist Lisa Bose McDermott reported for Reuters.com in 2015, for years, sections of Nelson's DC-3 airplane that crash-landed and burned, rested in a barn in east Texas, unclaimed.

A few De Kalb residents, including Randy Barrett, reflected on the accident that took Nelson's life.

“We were in the field beside it feeding some cows and then we saw this plane flying real low and smoke was following behind it,” Barrett told Reuters. The aircraft landed in the field beside him and, as he said, "just ran out of pasture and burned up.”

Also killed in the crash were Nelson's fiancée, Helen Blair, 27, and bandmates Patrick Woodward, 35;

A National Transportation Safety Board report said a pilot advised air traffic controllers there was smoke in the cockpit and the DC-3 would not be able to reach nearby airports.

While attempting to land, the plane struck transmission wires, and a utility pole and ran into trees, damaged by fire and impact, the report said. The pilots escaped through the cockpit windows, but the passengers did not manage to exit the aircraft.

“I think about it every New Year’s,” said Barrett. “I think about it every time I go that way.”

As McDermott concluded, "after the town settled back down, parts of the wreckage remained in the field and years later were placed in a yard next to the Williams House Museum, a converted railroad house displaying town memorabilia."

"The museum was given the nod to display the wreckage by some of the band members’ families and later by Nelson’s youngest child, Sam Nelson," McDermott said.

