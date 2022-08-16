The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]

According to various media reports over the decades, pop/country singer John Denver died at age 53 on October 12, 1997, in a tragic plane crash.

In a recent update of the incident on RocOffMag.com, there were no other people aboard the aircraft when it crashed. The official ruling from the Monterey County Medical Examiner is that Denver died from "multiple blunt force trauma" resulting from the flight accident. The toxicological analysis did not uncover any measure of drugs or ethanol in his system at the time of demise.

Denver, known for massive music hits like "Rocky Mountain High," "Country Roads," and "Annie's Song," was test-flying an experimental plane he had recently purchased. Following a series of touch-and-go landings, the musical performer, who also appeared in movies (like Oh, God! with George Burns), and in various television specials, flew over the ocean when the plane geared toward the right and plunged into the water of Monterey Bay, California.

Within minutes of the plane crashing into the Bay, search and rescue crews were on the scene. They soon discovered Denver's lifeless body floating near the aircraft's debris. The impact of the crash confirmed that his death was instant.

The news of Denver's demise shocked the music community and singer's fans around the world.

As CountryThangDaily.com documented in 2021, after Denver's death, then Colorado Governor Roy Romer ordered all state flags to be on half-mast in honor of the singer. Then on October 17, Denver's funeral service was officiated by Pastor Les Felker, a retired Air Force member, at the Faith Presbyterian Church in Aurora, Colorado. He was cremated, and his ashes were scattered in the Rocky Mountains.

First in 2021, and then just recently on August 11, 2022, an article posted on AllThatsInteresting.com, said:

"Investigators also figured out that Denver didn’t refuel the plane before taking off. If he had refueled the main tank, he wouldn’t have had to hit the valve to switch fuel tanks in mid-flight. Denver didn’t file a flight plan, but he told a mechanic he didn’t need to add fuel because he would be in the air for only an hour. But some pilots don’t believe that this strange valve placement would be enough for Denver to steer himself into a nosedive. Here’s where Denver’s death gets darker for some."

AllThatsInteresting.com documented how George Rutan, the ill-fated plane's designer, claimed:

“To get the nose down like that, you have to be real purposeful,” recreational pilot and father of the ill-fated plane’s designer, George Rutan claimed.

But according to AllThatsInteresting.com's William DeLong and John Kuroski, "those who knew Denver don’t believe he would have made himself crash."

Despite the reasons for Denver’s accident, Delong and Kuroksi noted, "it would take investigators all evening following his accident to find all of his major body parts in about 25 feet of ocean — including his head.

Denver’s death could not dim his legacy, which continues more than 20 years later.

As DeLong and Kuroksi concluded:

"A bronze statue in his honor graces the grounds of Red Rocks Amphitheater outside of Denver, Colorado, home to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. The statue stands 15 feet tall, and it depicts the conservation activist welcoming a gigantic eagle onto his arm with a guitar strapped to his back. It’s a perfect tribute from Denver’s adoptive home state.

"In October of 2014, Denver received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Two of Denver’s three children, Jesse Belle Denver and Zachary Deutschendorf, were on hand for the star’s premiere unveiling. The placement of the star coincided with the debut of an exhibition in Hollywood called 'Sweet Sweet Life: The Photographic Works of John Denver.'

"Every October, the city of Aspen spends one-week paying tribute to Denver’s legacy. A six-day John Denver Celebration occurs in the middle of the month, usually near the anniversary of his death. Attendees hear tribute bands, listen to live radio broadcasts of Denver’s folk music, and tour the area that the singer once called home."