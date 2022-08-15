The History of How TV's "Happy Days" Was Filmed

Herbie J Pilato

Many consider the first two seasons of TV's Happy Days as the best of that iconic sitcom.

When Happy Days premiered mid-season on ABC in January 1974, it was a sweet little half-hour family sitcom that starred former CBS Andy Griffith Show actor Ron "Opie" Howard and Richie Cunningham, TV son to veteran actors Tom Bosley and Marion Ross (Mr. and Mrs. C.). Richie's on-screen friends were played by newcomers Anson "Potsie" Williams, Donny "Ralph Malph" Most and Henry Winkler, who went on to transform his Fonzie hood-with-a-heart character into one of the most beloved TV personas of all time.

But that first season of Happy Days was much different than the seasons that followed.

The initial year was filmed like a movie, without a studio audience. The acting was subtle and low-key, and the stories were simple and nostalgic.

And although the ratings were marginal for that first year, the show earned a second season renewal.

The following September 1974, Happy Days ignited its first full year, and it was still being filmed like a movie, minus the real-live audience.

But then the ratings which, again, were barely registering at all, were beginning to drop.

The show was in danger of cancellation.

At which point, director Jerry Paris, who began his career as an actor (he played next-door neighbor and dentist Jerry Helper on CBS's The Dick Van Dyke Show), had a suggestion:

It was Paris' idea to tape Happy Days in front of a live audience, like The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Filming or taping a show with an audience had always been done before, but it was returning to popularity in the 1970s, due to Norman Lear's stable of realistic situation comedies like All in the Family, and Maude, which was positioned opposite Happy Days on Tuesday nights at 8:00 PM on CBS.

ABC had recently changed the format-way of filming The Odd Couple which, when it debuted in the fall of 1970, was also filmed like a movie. And that made sense because the Couple TV show, which starred Tony Randall and Jack Klugman, was based on the 1968 feature film that starred Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

But Randall and Klugman, who both came from the stage, missed performing in front of an audience. So, when The Odd Couple returned for its second season in the fall of 1971, it was now filmed before a live audience.

As fate would have it, Jerry Paris was the main director on the TV edition of The Odd Couple, which was produced by Garry Marshall, who had written episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show, and who would then create Happy Days.

Consequently, there was a thread of creativity and line of thinking that was generated from the 1960s of The Dick Van Dyke Show through the 1970s of The Odd Couple and Happy Days.

The original pilot of Happy Days initially failed, and was positioned as an episode of Love, American Style in 1972). Days then ultimately made it to the air due to the popularity of the 1973 feature film American Grafitti - which also starred Ron Howard - and Cindy Williams.

As it turned out, Williams who would later star in the Happy Days spin-off, Laverne & Shirley, with Penny Marshall, sister to Garry Marshall, and who had also had a supporting role on the TV edition of The Odd Couple.

But when the new TV version of The Odd Couple premiered in its second season, many professional TV critics and several home viewers complained about the changes.

Subsequently, a similar discomfort was noted with regard to the new way Happy Days was being filmed. Firstly, Ron Howard was not used to acting in front of a live audience. Neither The Andy Griffith Show nor Howard's short-lived half-hour dramedy, The Smith Family (ABC, 1971-1972, starring Henry Fonda) utilized a studio audience.

But the change was also an odd alteration for other Happy Days actors, as well as those on the new edition of The Odd Couple. Performing before an audience and performing without an audience are two different things.

When a studio audience is present, the actors have to speak and project louder, and deliver exaggerated interpretations of their characters. They also tend to play to the audience responses instead of just performing a character in front of the camera.

In essence, the subtleness and charm of both Happy Days and The Odd Couple, for that matter, became lost in the overplayed performances of the stars of those shows.

Both shows became massive hits for ABC, especially Happy Days, but neither sitcom was ever the same again.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, writes for the Television Academy and Emmys.com, and is the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
9493 followers

