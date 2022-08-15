Agnes Moorehead made Dick Sargent (the "Second Darrin") Cry on "Bewitched"

From left: Agnes Moorehead, Elizabeth Montgomery, and Dick Sargent [Sitcomsonline.com]

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

The classic TV show, Bewitched, is one of the most popular situation comedies of all time.

Originally airing on ABC from 1964 to 1972, the show starred Elizabeth Montgomery, daughter of famed film and TV actor Robert Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens, the "witch with a twitch."

Samantha was married to mortal Darrin, initially played by Dick York. Years before, York had sustained a back injury while performing in the 1959 feature film, They Came To Cordura. York never fully recovered from the injury, and his pain only increased as he continued to work on Bewitched.

Finally, the producers had no choice but to replace him with Sargent, who had originally auditioned for the part before the pilot began filming in 1963.

To complicate matters further, Sargent and York had been friends, and out of respect for York, Sargent asked York if it was okay for him to step into the role of Darrin. York cordially gave his blessings, and Sargent went on to play "Darrin Number 2."

From Left: Montgomery with Moorehead and "Original Darrin," played by Dick York [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

But Agnes Moorehead, who played Montgomery's feisty witchy mother Endora on the show, was not in the least bit pleased when Sargent replaced York. Moorehead and York got along very well and their on-screen chemistry helped to make the show the tremendous success that it became.

In the premise of the series, Moorehead's Endora objected to her daughter's mortal marriage and was not in the least pleased when she married Darrin. So, there was no doubt that the conflict between Endora and Darrin was a key component of the show's appeal.

So, when that ideal interaction between Moorehead's Endora and York's Darrin was to change when Sargent played Samantha's human half, Moorehead put up a stink.

From the moment Sargent stepped on the Bewitched set, Moorehead gave the actor a hard time. At the first table read of the initial script that would involve Sargent's Darrin, Moorehead stood up and said, "I don't like change."

Moorehead then walked away in a huff.

Approximately one year later, tensions were still high in the series due to Moorehead's objections to Sargent's involvement with the show. When the cast and crew flew to Salem, Massachusetts for an arc of episodes, fellow cast member David White, who played Darrin's ad-man boss on the show, made an observation.

On the flight back to Los Angeles, White was seated next to Sargent who, according to White, "had tears in his eyes." And that was because Moorehead had bullying of Sargent over the previous year had finally taken its toll.

When Montgomery found out that Sargent was upset, she confronted Moorehead, saying, "Okay - I know how you can be - and you know how you can be. So, please be considerate to Dick Sargent."

"It's not easy for him to have taken over the role of Darrin, and there is no need for anyone to make that transition more difficult."

In the end, Moorehead finally apologized to Sargent, and the series continued for another two years and remains a fan favorite to millions of television viewers the world over.