"The Monkees": The Complete Story of the TV Classic

[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

When happy music met happy television.

That’s The Monkees TV show in a nutshell.

Originally airing Monday nights on NBC from 1966 to 1968, later added to the ABC and CBS Saturday daytime schedule, and created by Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider, this ground-breaking, Emmy-winning mosaic of a “musical comedy” was an uncommon weekly half-hour hybrid of all-things media that coincided with the popularity the Beatles.

Monkee members Micky Dolenz, Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones (Dolenz is the only surviving bandmate) became nearly as popular as the Beatles.

While the British-born Beatles forever altered mainstream music history, the Monkees managed not only to change the vast TV and lyrical landscape, but added enough sparkle and delight to its horizon to cross all generations, timelines, and hemispheres. The dynamic of each Monkee’s personality also synergistically combined as one unit for the television series, as well as for the band.

According to Rafelson (who died in 2022), The Monkees TV series was based on his own life and career as “an itinerant musician,” at the age of 18, when he performed with two friends in Acapulco. “We did odd jobs we were ill-suited for,” he said, “like taking tourists out in glass-bottomed boats, photographing impenetrable canyons…generally trying to pay for college.”

He eventually began scripting television dramas in New York, and was later “drafted by Hollywood.”

While working for producer Daniel Melnick (That’s Entertainment, All That Jazz, Footloose), at ABC in New York City in 1960, four years before the Beatles debuted on The Ed Sullivan Show, Rafelson conceived a TV pilot about a folk-jazz group and their misadventures. “But no one wanted it,” he said.

He subsequently partnered with Schneider to form Raybert, an independent production company, which later expanded and changed its name to BBS, adding Steve Blauner as a producing partner (and which within a two-year time period was either nominated for and/or won 15 Academy Awards, for feature film classics like Five Easy Pieces, The Last Picture Show, Easy Rider, The King of Marvin Gardens, and the documentary Hearts and Minds.

But circa 1965, Raybert shopped The Monkees pilot to Screen Gems, then a successful TV arm of Columbia Pictures.

The studio was “hardly encouraging,” Rafelson says, but he and Schneider persuaded them to fund the pilot. By this time, the Beatles were firmly rooted in the culture, eight years after Rafelson created the initial concept for what eventually became The Monkees television show. Or as he put it, “The Beatles’ popularity legitimized the concept.”

The studio “had no input in the idea,” he continued, including the casting. “We were free to do what we wanted. I knew what I wanted because I had lived it.”

In the gestation period of Raybert, Rafelson and Schneider had discussed how they would approach working in television which, as Rafelson said, had “no screen definition” at the time. “The images had no depth. [But I] was a film buff and had been influenced by the techniques of the French New Wave.”

Consequently, certain inspired images would later surface on The Monkees, including what Rafelson describes as “balloons with jokes attached to the actors’ mouths, and stop frames” (similar to comic strips in print, and a precursor to similar techniques later known as “Pop-up” graphics, which Mike Nesmith would ultimately bring to MTV as its first series concept years later).

The Monkees TV series also was one of the first to break the fourth wall, as when, as Rafelson explained, “the actors would talk directly to the audience.”

Raybert had hired writers Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, “improvisational theater graduates,” to pen the pilot, eventually titled, “Here Come the Monkees,” which was helmed by commercial director Mike Elliot, and featured two songs, and swift camera cuts (a format that was retained throughout the run of the series).

In auditioning actors, Rafelson placed an ad in the newspaper that read, simply, “Must come down for an interview,” in person, and not, as the straight-shooting Rafelson clarified, “high on dope.’”

Several actors were screen-tested, and Jones, Dolenz, Nesmith, and Tork were selected. “What had endeared them to me,” recalled Rafelson, “was how they told me to ‘screw-off’ in the tests.” That “and their autonomous personalities.”

As Dolenz recalled of his audition, “They were looking for actors – real actors – who could play instruments. There was a lot of improvisation and scene work involved in addition to the music. The auditions went on for a long time.”

Said Dolenz, “I was an entertainer, actor, musician, singer cast into the show, and I took direction. Any grade director, writer, or producer will cast people who will bring to the party more and [that] ‘something else.’ And that’s what I did…that’s what all four of us [Monkees] did. That’s why they cast us…to bring something else to the party.”

Once the cast was set, and the pilot was completed, Screen Gems and NBC screened it for a test audience who, according to Rafelson, “had devices with electric wires connected to their hands.”

Unfortunately, the pilot received as Rafelson recalled, “the lowest score ever, confirming the execs’ own beliefs. They said, ‘Let’s not continue to work on it and throw good money after bad.’ Remember this was 1965. The execs were mostly seniors. They saw it as anti-establishment, which it was. The main influence in tone was the Marx Brothers. But with kids!”

But Rafelson was persistent, and it paid off. “I begged them to test it a second time,” he revealed. Three days later, Rafelson was back in the editing room, during which he inserted into the pilot original screen-test auditions of the cast. “Adding the tests was the only change I made,” he said. “It gave people an insight into [who the Monkees] really were.”

Following the second audience testing, “Here Come the Monkees” received what Rafelson describes as “the highest score ever,” and he and Schneider went on to staff the show.

As he recalls, “Of the first 30 episodes all were directed by guys who had never directed before. Bert took over the music responsibilities.”

Rafelson directed “Don’t Look a Gift Horse in the Mouth,” which aired on Halloween, 1966. With this segment, he says, “We had a deal to film on a farm in the San Fernando Valley. But when we arrived, the gate to the place was locked. The location manager tried to reach the farmer. I told the convoy of trucks to run the gate over. We’ll pay for it later. We shot 112 setups. The average for TV at the time was 20.

"Irving Lippman, the cameraman, was an old guy who cared little about framing or style. Speed was what he was about. A glorious human being.

“In that script…the farm episode…there was a pretentious declaration. ‘Film is not Parchment. Bend every rule…just get the stuff on celluloid.’”

The first director hired on the show was Jim Frawley who Rafelson said “trained the Monkees in improv.” As it turned out, Frawley guided the most episodes of any director associated with the series, and received two Emmy nominations, winning for the first segment, titled, “Royal Flush” (the first episode to air), and the second nomination was for “The Devil and Peter Tork."

Frawley also appeared, on-screen as an actor in several episodes. He made a small cameo in a crowd scene for the episode “Son of a Gypsy.” He did the introduction for “Monkees in Paris.” He had a speaking part as Rudy Bayshore in “Monkees Blow Their Minds," and he broke the proverbial fourth wall, and played himself in “Dance, Monkee, Dance.”

Frawley was well-prepared for these appearances, as he began his career as an actor and avant-garde filmmaker from New York. He worked on Broadway and Off-Broadway and, like Mazursky and Tucker, had reveled in Improvisational theater. He was also a member of the Actor’s Studio, founded by Lee Strasberg.

So, it was with significant training and experience that he arrived in Los Angeles with his live improvisational show. During one performance, Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider happened to be in the audience.

As Frawley, who died in 2019, recalled, “They responded very strongly to me, my humor, and my point of view, and asked me to dinner. We started to talk and realized that we had a lot in common. Each of us were educated, loved avant-garde films like those from Federico Fellini, all such movies from that period.”

Frawley remembered Rafelson and Schneider telling him, “Look, we’re doing this new TV show. And we have four young performers who don’t really know each other very well.

"But if you would spend some time with them, and use your facility with improvisation, and kind of get them to know one another and help them to discover their own characters and personalities…and create a kind of chemistry, we would give you a [television] show to direct.”

Frawley is a legendary director who has helmed countless TV series, historic and new classics, ranging from That Girl, Cagney & Lacey, and Columbo, to Ally McBeal and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as several feature films, such as 1979’s The Muppet Movie.

But back in 1966, when Rafelson and Schneider had initially approached him, Frawley had only completed as he calls them, “little 16 mm, independent films.” So, the chance to direct The Monkees was “a huge deal” for him, and he swiftly responded to Raybert’s offer with resounding enthusiasm. “Hey, great!” he said. “Absolutely…I’d be happy to.”

After the three gentlemen finished their meal, Frawley mused, “I paid the check, which was part of their plan, I think. And I began working with the boys [Peter, Micky, David, Mike) and getting to know them, using what I knew from Improvisational theater, and teaching, acting and theatrical exercises of one kind and another.”

Dolenz, Jones, Nesmith, and Tork had also bonded with Raybert on a personal level. As Rafelson explained, “Bert and I weren’t that much older than Mike, Micky, David, and Peter. We hung out together.”

The fine mix of the chemistry behind the scenes then bled onto the screen. The Monkees TV show was a hit from the minute it debuted and by the second year of the show, Rafelson said the group’s “record sales exceeded the Rolling Stones and the Beatles combined. They were on NBC for two seasons only, and they have never been off the air.”

It’s the kind of success that Dolenz credited to the entire creative team, behind and in front of the camera.

“There were a lot of very talented TV personalities, producers, directors, and writers that constructed this classic sitcom,” including scribes Mazursky and Tucker, and others like Gerald Gardner and Dee Caruso, the latter of whom Dolenz described as “huge TV writers at the time.”

Dolenz also credits the show’s success to former child-star-turned-studio-executive Jackie Cooper, who was then head of Screen Gems.

“They all got the tone right, or what is known in television as the ‘spine of the show,’” Dolenz confirmed.

“It’s important to remember,” Dolenz continued, “that the television show was about this [fictional musical] group that was struggling to be successful. They were an imaginary band that lived in this imaginary house on the beach.

"It was their struggle with success that endeared us to all generations, which is not uncommon in movies and TV or in Broadway musicals, as well. And within that context…that’s the drama, if you will, of what the show was all about. The comedy came out of the drama, which it always does.”

“This show,” he added, “was not just an accident or an act of fate. This was a carefully scripted and thought out plan,” strategized by Rafelson, Schneider, Frawley, et al.

“The writers were very smart, and very ahead of their time,” said Frawley. “Bob and Bert brought together a room full of writers who had radio background. They were very collegiate, East Coast, and Broadway educated. So, the writing on the show was very crisp, mature, and funny. We tried to make ourselves laugh, and we were lucky that we made young people laugh as well.”

Frawley goes on to remember some “very adventurous things that happened during the making of the show.”

The moment he recalled most vividly appears in “Dance, Monkee, Dance,” in which a displeased Micky “stops tape,” and makes a suggestion off-camera with director Frawley, that they need a brilliant idea.

He walks off the set, past the cameraman, and over to the show’s offices, to a room marked, “Writer’s Room.” He opens the door, and there are a group of ancient Chinese writers sitting around a table with old typewriters.

Standing over them is a rather large man (played by Mike Nesmith’s stand-in John London), who’s holding a whip. Micky asks them to please come up with an idea for the show. They comply. Micky returns to the set, and he looks at the lines again, and tells the rest of the Monkees, “Man, this is terrible. These guys are really overpaid.” After which Micky crumples up the new script pages.

“That’s pretty far-out,” Frawley said. “And we did that kind of thing all the time. The humor was very sophisticated…very adult…and it was done sometimes to keep us [on the show] amused…which it did.”

“But it wasn’t all just fun and games,” he clarified. “There was a lot of serious work behind it. While there was extensive improvisation, there was definitely a vision for each episode.”

Dolenz said, “Bob Rafelson once said, ‘We caught lightning in a bottle.’ And that is a very succinct way of describing what happens with any successful artistic project. You look at something like Star Trek. It wasn’t just William Shatner [as Captain Kirk], or [show creator] Gene Roddenberry or any one of the actors or writers [which made that show a success].

"You create an environment, and you bring together a bunch of very talented people, and you keep your fingers crossed that you catch lightning in a bottle. There’s no formula. You can’t predict it. You can’t guarantee it. But you just hope it happens.”

Happen it did for The Monkees, which Dolenz defines as a series about a band that wanted to be the Beatles. “That was the arc of the show.” As he recently told the Los Angeles Times, “We were never an American version of the Beatles. We were [playing on screen] four guys who wanted to be the Beatles.”

Still, there was the British-born Davy Jones, who hailed from Openshaw in the United Kingdom, and who became the McCartney-conduit Monkee. As each band member brought their own slightly zany Beatle-like spirit to the table, Jones, at only 5’ 3”, presented a doe-eyed innocence, charm, and vulnerability that appealed to female fans who adored him in droves.

In fact, according to Monkees historian and confidant Gary Strobl, the feeling was mutual. “Davy was a sweet and gentle man, who was dedicated to his fans,” said Strobl, who is finalizing the optimum, literary companion, The Monkees: Reel to Real, featuring commentary and insight culled from over 250 interviews, some of which were conducted via video (including the last public appearance of Jones).

“The Monkees pretty much played themselves,” Strobl added, “except for Peter. e had the most difficult job, because he is incredibly bright and articulate, and he had to play a kind of country bumpkin.”

If not an educated scholar, the television-Tork was a solid student of life, truth, and honesty. As presented on the show, he could never hurt a fly, and always sought to do the right thing. An inherently likable sort, the Peter persona became one of TV’s first emotionally-intelligent male characters, striking a chord with the mainstream viewers who, in many ways, also recognized him as the heart of the series.

As Tork told Strobl for his book, "I had developed that simpleton character myself on the Greenwich Village stages as a way of protecting myself against the results of bad jokes, a self-protective kind of thing. I brought that character in and that is one of the main reasons I got the part was because it was a chance for them to have an offbeat guy.

"If it were four guys like Micky, Davy, Mike, and another guy just like them, it would have been too bland. My character ranged from ridiculous to pure and wonderful. I mean, from downright stupid, time consuming, and wearying to pure in heart and uplifting. They took the character and did things with the character, but that character was my own."

Dolenz, with his animated style of humor, delivered an ideal mix of musical performer, comedian, and actor. He was funny and theatrical when he acted on screen, and poignant at all the right moments while performing Monkee mammoth hits like “I’m A Believer.”

Nesmith, meanwhile, in his legendary green wool cap (and, who was heir to the lucrative Liquid Paper consumer product fortune), brought a calm intelligence and intensity to The Monkees. However, as he muses today, his “…character was written that way. But I had the most fun playing Princess Gwen [in the episode titled, ‘The Fairy Tale']. So, what does that tell you?”

“Overall,” Nesmith said he and his cast/band-mates were “collegial and professional,” but “were never really close friends.” Instead, they were “more like brothers in arms [who] rode some wild roads together in fast cars. And that is a special bond.”

In turn, the audience bonded with the band. As Dolenz once observed, “Many people have fond memories of The Monkees. I fondly remember it, too.”

Along with other, hip, music-geared TV variety shows such as Shindig! and American Bandstand, The Monkees “musi-com” paved the path for the music video explosion of manic camera angles and more, while it partially ignited TV’s Solid Gold and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, which in turn begot similar variety hours and laid the groundwork for boy-bands like NSYNC, and Boys 2 Men in the decades to come.

Producers Andrew Sandoval, John Hughes, and Dan Wingate helped to celebrate and document all the Monkee business and TV influence with a splashy new 50th Anniversary release of The Monkees on Blu-ray, which was released by Rhino in 2016.

Wingate said he and Sandoval commenced an exhaustive search of the film materials in July of 2015, gathering “over 40 boxes from the Underground Vaults in Kansas in two marathon sessions at the Rick Chace Theater in Burbank complete with refurbished Moviola for quick reference.”

The Blu-ray set will feature new HD transfers of the show’s episodes from the original 35mm source materials, the restored 1968 Monkees theatrical film Head, and the 1969 TV special 33 1/3 Revolutions Per Monkee, the latter of which was re-mastered utilizing newly-discovered tape material in the vaults from Sony, the show’s proprietor.

“The bonus disc is jam-packed,” Wingate relayed, “and includes promos, commercials, commentaries, and some surprises I can’t reveal. It’s a fantastic set, and I’m very proud to be a part of it and proud of Rhino for their total commitment to doing right by the consumer. We all really busted our butts on this one.”

They did so because, as Wingate said, “The Monkees is a unique show in Columbia’s Screen Gems library. Most of their ‘50s and ‘60s comedy shows had an adult skew and standardized comic pacing. They broke that pattern and ushered in a more freeform structure with faster cutting, and more realistic dialogue with an incredible amount of subtext to boot.

"Obviously, they also had really great music that was imaginatively incorporated into the episodes and gave a great boost to the show’s youthful energy. It was one of the few sitcoms of the ‘60s I liked as a kid. Those boys behaved like my friends and I did…crazy!”

Along with Jackie Cooper, Columbia executive Harry Ackerman supervised the studio’s TV product during the 1960s and early 1970s by way of its small-screen sister-division Screen Gems. He also happened to be married to actress Elinor Donahue, star of classic TV’s Father Knows Best.

Their son Peter Ackerman shares his unique insight into the workings of The Monkees sitcom, which he describes as “my first beloved television show, along with Batman."

“Even by the time The Monkees aired I had watched my mother on reruns of Father Knows Best, there was yet to be a show that appealed to me. Then both Batman and The Monkees came around in 1966 when I was only four, but I was all-in.

"Perhaps because my father was an executive producer for Bewitched over at Screen Gems, he was able to get advance items that were part of the shows of the time. Of those, I remember him bringing home was the Monkees' third album, Headquarters, which I love to this day.”

In 2016, the Monkees mark their fifth decade by rolling out Good Times! - their first new album since JustUs and 1997 (the year ABC aired the reunion special, Hey, Hey, It’s The Monkees, a title nod to the original show’s pulsating opening theme song).

While hits like “Last Train to Clarksville” and “I’m a Believer” remain revered by Monkee mavens everywhere, Good Times! mixes all-new tunes, such as the first single, “She Makes Me Laugh,” and “Love to Love,” written by Neil Diamond (and involving Davy Jones).

Also included in the new collection are never-before-heard tunes that were recorded in the ‘60s, all just as the band embarks on an expansive tribute tour across America in a post-MTV world that they helped to create.

Musicians Bobby Hart and Tommy Boyce, of Boyce & Hart fame, composed hits like "Last Train To Clarksville," "(Theme From) The Monkees," "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone," "She," "Valleri," and "Words" for the Monkees.

Boyce passed away in 1994, but fortunately, Hart is still with us, and was involved with the production of Good Times! - which has become the best-selling new music CD on Amazon.

“Isn’t that something?” Hart said. “Who would have imagined that? We were just always chasing our next hit, and nothing more than that. We were just always thinking we have to get something going for the next month. And now 50 years later, it’s gratifying and fun to see how popular the Monkees still remain.”

Boyce & Hart’s link with the Monkees ultimately began when the Aldon Music Publishing Company, founded by Don Kirshner and Al Nevins, was purchased by and incorporated into the Screen Gems Columbia Music Publishing Company who, Hart said, “hired Tommy and me right away.”

As Hart recalls, after the California-born Boyce & Hart enjoyed a few hits in New York, with artists like Little Anthony & the Imperials, and Jay & the Americans, Screen Gems/Columbia brought them back to the West Coast to write songs, which they did for a number of years.

At one point, their contract was up for renewal and, as Hart states, “We negotiated not only for songwriting, but for our own record company, and a development deal for a sitcom,” which is why Boyce & Hart made guest appearances in several Screen Gems shows beyond The Monkees, such as Bewitched, and I Dream of Jeannie.

But it was specifically with the Monkees, in both the images and sounds of Dolenz, Jones, Nesmith, and Tork, that Boyce & Hart made their indelible mark.

As Hart said, “We had plenty of time to work up to that. We got hired for almost a year before the four guys were cast and the show was sold. And we knew the show was a big opportunity for us. So we spent a lot of time thinking about what the sound should be…the influence to use and not use.”

When it came time to produce records for the Monkees, Hart says, he and Boyce “kind of knew what that sound would be.” They made the conscious decision to use Hart’s band, the Candy Store Prophets, with whom he had been performing in clubs around L.A. during the entire time they were producing the Monkees first album.

They dipped into the Candy Store rather than utilizing the studio musicians which as Hart admits, “We normally would have used and everybody in production in town was using at the time.”

Instead, Boyce & Hart wanted their Monkees music “to sound like a real band, like a garage band…not like all the other records out there at the time. That had a lot to do with the unique sound, and it still sounds that way 50 years later.”

As to what Hart feels is the successful secret to The Monkees in particular, he says it was “the first time in television that there was a show about kids that didn’t have an authority figure…a Mom and Dad not looking after them. It’s also the first time that long-haired musicians were starring on a network sitcom. And I think things are cyclical…things come and go…tastes and styles and fashion. And then they’ll come back again.

"With the Monkees it was just the right timing…full of the Marx Brothers style of slapstick, and some of the other great creative comedic styles that Tommy and I really appreciated, like W.C. Fields, and other [performers] from the ‘30s and ‘40s. Along with the Beatles, it was time for all of that to cycle back. It was all just a crazy, energetic romp of pure energy.”

Hart’s own guiding principle fit right into that of The Monkees, “I’ve always been looking for something [to do] that would make people happy.”

The Monkees was certainly that. As Gary Strobl said of the TV series, “The Monkees was about four young guys having a good time on a show filled with joy, fun, lots of energy, and bright colors [originally stemming from the era of NBC’s surge of “in living color” programming].

"The music was wonderful, and the comedy and stories were simple, light-hearted, and, in many ways, heroic. They were always trying to help someone, whether they saved a princess from drowning [“Royal Flush”], or someone in a haunted mansion [“Monkee See, Monkee Die”], or a little boy with a horse [“Don’t Look A Gift Horse in the Mouth”].”

Strobl, a child of the ‘60s, adds, “They were all really good storylines,” many of which wisely featured children – which represented a key demographic at the time. As he went on to explain, “That was the market that the Beatles left behind. The Monkees simply filled in that gap every Monday night. It became a big deal for kids to watch. I remember myself attending grade school, and talking about the show. It was all very exciting.”

Special-event coordinator Carolyn Peterson, also of the baby-boomer generation, enjoys all things retro-television and music, and today organizes several tributes a year geared toward those genres.

In 1967, at just 11 years old, she “fell in love” with the Monkees after attending a live concert at the Forest Hills Stadium (with the legendary Jimi Hendrix as their opening act).

Peterson, too, looked forward to Monday nights. In between periodic visits to her friend's house to watch The Monkees shine on an upgraded color TV, she viewed Davy, Micky, Peter, and Mike on her tiny black and white set for what she called “a half an hour of pre-pubescent bliss.”

Fast-forward to 1990, the year her now 36-year-old son Bryan turned 10, and to whom she introduced the show by way of reruns on TV Land. “He was immediately hooked,” she recalls. Upon turning 12, he subsequently received what his mother calls “the same treat” she enjoyed at that age: a Monkees concert.

By 2012, the parent Peterson became the proud owner of the complete set of The Monkees’ pre-Blu-ray DVDs, which she then began screening for her friend's 11-year-old daughter who “immediately fell in love with them, with her heart going out to my favorite, Micky.”

“I understood why I loved them way back in the '60s,” Peterson said. “But here was yet another generation falling in love with them decades later.”

Expanding on Strobl’s assessment, she noted, “The show was funny - plain and simple. It had its own look, its own originality, four lovable lads, great music, and an appeal that spans all ages. It's fresh, it's hip, it's different and it's hilariously goofy. It appeals to the child in all of us. And, in the end, isn't that what it's all about?”

Digital marketing consultant Kimberly Niccole Scamman, said yes.

Scamman, like Peterson’s son, became a fan as a pre-teen when she caught a rerun, this time on Nick at Nite, the prime-time off-shoot of Nickelodeon (the precursor to TV Land).

Upon first contact, The Monkees was, as she puts it, “the greatest thing I had ever stumbled upon.” Mesmerized by the overall style, music, and television of the ‘60s and ‘70s, Scamman says sitcoms such as Get Smart, Bewitched, and The Monkees make her believe that she should have been “born in a different era.”

“However,” she clarifies, “there was something special about The Monkees. It was both innocent and absurd. It fascinated me so much that I never wanted to blink while watching the show for fear of missing a single moment. This was definitely a response to their comedic talents.”

Although she appreciates the Monkees’ “wonderful comedic chops,” it’s their harmonic sounds that have resonated most with her over time. Having attended several reunion concerts, Scamman has grown to respect the group as “multi-faceted artists. They each represented something different so that most people could identify with at least one of them.”

But as she sees it, no Monkee stands out more than Jones, who later played himself in a special guest appearance as a super-prom-crush for Maureen McCormick’s Marcia Brady on ABC’s The Brady Bunch, another iconic TV sitcom.

In the Brady episode, “Getting Davy Jones," Jones not only escorts Marcia to her prom but introduces the now famous single, “Girl,” composed by Charles Fox (who wrote, among countless other melodies, the rousing theme music from Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman series).

Jones also performed the tune for Christine Taylor’s take on the Marcia-Marcia-Marcia character in the 1995 big-screen satirical hit, The Brady Bunch Movie.

For these reasons and others, Scamman said, “My favorite Monkee was and always will be Davy. At eight years old he was my first crush.”

While her friends plastered their bedroom walls with Teen and Tiger Beat magazine posters of pubescent TV stars like Home Improvement’s Jonathon Taylor Thomas and Boy Meets World’s Ryder Strong, Scamman surrounded herself with images of Jones, who once professed, “I used to get hate-mail from girls all over America because I wouldn’t go to the prom with them.”

Not so with Scamman who, if not escorted to her prom by Jones, certainly experienced a fantasy-come-true of another kind. The first Monkees-related concert she attended was a solo show featuring Jones in Las Vegas. As she recalled, “My mother drove me all the way from Boise when I was 14. When we arrived the venue staff told us that I couldn’t attend because I was under 21.”

At first, she was devastated, but then something magical transpired.

Hotel staffers consulted with Jones and the pop-TV star “actually came down and talked to me for quite a while. He also got me and my mother into the show. I’ve always remembered that extremely kind gesture. It was my ‘Marcia Brady moment.’”

Scamman, too, has several favorite Monkees moments on screen, but the episodes “Monkees in a Ghost Town” and “Monkee Mother” are high in the pack, mostly because they feature guest-star Rose Marie, best known as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, another Scamman ‘60s TV favorite.

"Monkee Mother," in particular, also “had a lot of heart,” she says, classifying such segments as “winners” because they showcase “the seriousness amidst the outlandish comedy.”

Other of her prized episodes spotlight the “after the show” interview segments, during which at least one member of the group usually cites that they are “running one minute short.”

She said such moments not only succinctly displayed “the appeal of not just the characters, but how important they were to fans as people/personalities on their own.” The series “in general has something wonderfully imaginative and outrageous about it, which has helped it stand the test of time. Like other classic TV shows, it is simply pure fun.”

“Within the vein of absurdist comedy,” Scamman continued, “The Monkees was groundbreaking, and it actually took on some interesting issues such as censorship [as in “The Devil and Peter Tork,”], and winning two Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series, has to say something about both its quality and appeal.”

Regarding the proverbial Monkees/Beatles debate, she decides, “There isn’t one. Each of [the Monkees] played instruments, as that was a prerequisite for casting the show. Peter Tork and Michael Nesmith came to the project as incredible musicians, and Davy came as an established Broadway talent. Micky learned to be a drummer and a good one at that.

"Even though they weren’t allowed to play on the first two albums I think what’s astonishing is that they accomplished something that they were never ‘supposed’ to be allowed to do, and then they kept doing it and improving on it.”

While she admits that the show was created to capitalize on the success of A Hard Day’s Night, “…it took on a life of its own and became something unique.”

Consequently, she never quite understood the comparison between the Monkees and the Beatles. “You have to dig a little below the surface in my opinion,” she added. “The Beatles are the Beatles. The Monkees are the Monkees. The world has managed to exist with both, and I think the world will continue to exist with both.”

As Carolyn Peterson remembered it, “In 1966, the Beatles were going through some changes both musically and physically. They were no longer the cuddly little mop-tops that could send a pre-teen into mild hysterics. And then along came these four adorable ‘replacements’ who not only sang but delighted us week after week with their zany antics.”

Despite their different images, Peter Tork once observed that there was never any animosity between the two chart-topping troupes. In fact, they sometimes socialized with one another. “They were very courteous,” he has said of his U.K.-based choral compadres.

Gary Strobl concurred, saying, “Absolutely, there was a mutual respect between the groups.” In fact, John Lennon once told Mike Nesmith, “You know, there used to be only four of us to know what it feels like to be in this position in the world, and now there are eight of us.”

The most serious Monkee conversing with the most outspoken Beatle as he defined both bands in this way was, as Strobl saw it, “The biggest compliment anyone could receive in a lifetime. John just simply ‘got it,’” when acknowledging the similarities and differences between the two performing factions, ultimately defining them as one inclusive group.

However, Strobl also found another quote of Lennon telling the Monkees, “I think you’re the greatest comic talents since the Marx Brothers. I’ve never missed one of your programs.”

Dolenz agreed. “In retrospect, The Monkees was much more about the Marx Brothers than it was the Beatles. And it was John Lennon who originally made that comparison.

"The Monkees was like a musical on television…a little bit like what became Fame, Glee, or Smash. But of course [we did it] 50 years ago. And it was unusual for its time.

"But if you look at a Marx Brothers musical…they were 90-minute comedies about some silly plot, and the singing and the dancing. The Monkees was not the first on-screen, in general] to do dance and music for teens. Busby Berkely did that pretty well. But it was the first time that it happened on television.

"And the way I look at it, it was a little half-hour musical comedy with vignettes. There was a little comedy…there was a bad guy…and a good guy. And then there were some music videos. But that’s not what we called them at the time. At the time, they were called a 'romp.' The director would say, “Ok, now we’re going to do the romp.”

"It was a way of putting the visual context to a song of the week. And that was a way of promoting the song, and it usually was a chase or some kind of silly thing with girls and dancing.”

“But at the time, of course, it was very unusual. It was unique. And again, that’s what endeared it all to the people out there.”

“Again, you have to remember, this was a very scripted show. I have all the scripts still, to this day. The romps weren’t scripted. All it said was ‘Romp.’ And it depended on the episode…the cast…the song…it depended on what Jim Frawley, or Bob Rafelson or whoever [guiding that particular episode] wanted to do in terms of an audio/visual experience.

"That was all improvised. The romps were almost 100% improvised, as was much of the dialogue in the show at times.”

As it was from the onset, with the episode “Royal Flush,” a very special copy of which James Frawley had received in the mail, with the script, signed by “everyone.”

“It was a very touching moment to see that script, which we did 50 years ago, ” he said. It just doesn’t seem like it could be that long ago.”

It’s this type of sensitivity that Frawley brought to The Monkees that endeared the series to its initial viewers, some of whom join other loyal followers still, all these decades later.

“Because I was an actor myself,” he went on to say, “I was trained to be kind of personal in my work…to really express how I felt about who I was, and what was going on in the world. And I tried to bring that kind of sensibility to The Monkees.”