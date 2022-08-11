Opinion: Movies that Reflect and Respect the Gay Community

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

In recent years, several tremendous feature films and TV movies have portrayed the truth, dignity, joy, and sometimes traumatic and tragic lives of the LGBTQ+ Community. But here's a look back at just a few of the exquisitely-groundbreaking productions that have appeared on the screen.

* Brokeback Mountain (2005): You've read all the reviews, and if you haven't seen the movie, it's all true: one of the best love stories ever made.

* That Certain Summer (ABC-TV, 1972): Martin Sheen and Hal Holbrook shine as frustrated lovers in this daring and groundbreaking television movie that was part of ABC's very popular Movie of the Week series of small screen films. It was the first time I heard the word, homosexual. I remember turning to my Mom, who, along with my entire family, was watching the movie, and asking, "What's a homosexual?" She hesitated, and then answered, point-blank, in context to the film, "It's a man who likes another man." "Oh," I said, and we just kept on watching this remarkable movie.

* In & Out (1997): Director Frank Oz guides a, yes, stellar cast, led by awesome Kevin Cline, Tom Selleck, Bob Newhart, Debbie Reynolds, and Joan Cusack, the latter of whom probably has one of the best lines in the history of film: "Am I in the Twilight Zone? Is EVERYBODY gay?!!"

* Angels In America (HBO, 2003): Mike Nichols directs an all-star cast (including wife Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, and Emma Thompson) in playwright Tony Kushner's prize-winning adaptation of his political epic about the AIDS crisis during the mid-eighties (about a group of separate but linked individuals).

* Making Love (1982): As fate would have it, two former ABC-TV Rookies stars, in the form of Michael Ontkean and Kate Jackson, star opposite one another in one of the first mainstream feature films to ever address homosexuality. Though everyone here is just a little bit too wealthy, the issues at hand are still presented as challenging and dealt with, intelligently, thus making this movie noteworthy.

* The Birdcage (1996): Downright hilarious - for any member of the audience. The only time I laughed this hard during a movie was watching The Klumps: The Nutty Professor, Part 2. And that's saying a lot!

* A Different Story (1978): The title says it all. A gay man (Perry King) and a lesbian (Meg Foster) change teams and fall in love with one another. Interestingly, Foster was later replaced by Sharon Gless on the CBS-TV hit Cagney & Lacey, because the network thought her on-screen relationship with Tyne Daly may have been perceived as too gay.

* Personal Best (1982): Mariel Hemingway takes the daring lead in this story of the intertwined lives and loves of three highly-ranked athletes striving for the national team. The first mainstream film to revolve around women, homosexuality, and sports.

* The Object of My Affection (1998): Friends star Jennifer Aniston is cast as a woman who falls in love with her good friend, played by Paul Rudd, who cannot return her affection because he's gay. Not a great movie, but substantial, due to Aniston's presence, which helped the film reach an audience that otherwise might not have taken the time to see it.

* Bent (1997): Clive Owen portrays a gay man who is consequently sentenced to the Dachau concentration camp under the Nazi regime. Not exactly a happy movie, but clearly important in the history of cinema, gay or otherwise.