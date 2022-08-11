Opinion: "Ozzie & Harriet,” “Punky Brewster,” and Getting Married in Real Life

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Decades ago, in what was known as the “Big ’80s,” two dear friends of mine found wedded bliss.

In other words — they got married.

And after the reception, the loving newlyweds gathered their gifts and went through all of the new belongings and cards with cash

Upon opening one particular card, which was filled with only $5.00, the newlywed husband turned to his newlywed wife, and exclaimed, “$5.00?!”

He was shocked, to say the least.

Certainly, we all give what we can for such gatherings — but $5.00?!

I mean, come on:

A wedding gift in the ’80s should have at the very least been $50.00 (although I guess $25.00 would have been an acceptable dollar size…I guess).

Anyway, around this same time, I was working as a Page for NBC-TV in Burbank, California. And, one day, I was working the phones in the Ticket Office, which we used to refer to as the “Hell Whole” or “Ticket Orifice,” because it was the most boring of our many assignments.

The given-Page at hand would speak with incoming callers from the public who wondered which tickets to which shows were available.

I would go down the list and mention programs like The Tonight Show (then starring the irreplaceable Johnny Carson), and Wheel of Fortune (still starring the irreplaceable Pat Sajak and Vanna White), etc. And during this one call, I said, Punky Brewster, which had recently debuted on NBC (starring Solei Moon Frye, who is starring in the contemporary reboot for NBC’s Peacock streaming network).

And this one day the person calling in misunderstood me and said, “LUNKY GOOF?!”

I held back my laughter and replied, “No I think you mean — PUNKY BREWSTER.”

It was funny because he said, “LUNKY GOOF?!” with the very same inflection in their voice that my friend had said, “$5.00?!” about his wedding gift.

Ok - flash forward some thirty years:

I’m watching ng a DVD of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which is my new favorite classic TV show to watch of late.

At the close of the episode, titled, “The Pennies,” Harriet Nelson turns to the camera (for reasons expressed throughout the episode), and lip sinques, “$5.00?!”

There was no sound, and the response had to do with her husband Ozzie spending $5.00 in a relatively exorbitant manner (for the time, which was the 1950s).

But when I saw Harriet say that (again, actually lip-cinque that), I was astounded. it reminded me of the “$5.00”/Punky Brewster scenario…which I had just shared with someone only the night before — which made it all the more freaky.

Moral of the story:

Somehow, someway, the universe, however we want to define it, and everyone in it (and I guess that means me and you, too) is connected.

Whether we watch TV shows, act in TV shows, appear on TV shows, or just read about TV shows, life may indeed be a reflection of life and vice versa.

Or if not, it just sure is fun to think so, right?