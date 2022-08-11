Julie Newmar: Catwoman on TV's Original "Batman"

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Actress Julie Newmar very much enjoyed portraying Catwoman on the Batman show, which originally aired on ABC from 1966 to 1969. The show also starred Adam West and Burt Ward as the original dynamic duo of Batman and Robin. But the actress forfeited the part of Catwoman after the show's second season due to a prior film commitment and was replaced by Earth Kitt, who was smaller in physical status.

Actress Lee Meriwether (Time Tunnel, Barnaby Jones) also played the role of Catwoman in a big-screen version of the TV series, while those like Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Barry, and Anne Hathway later interpreted the character in several alternate big-screen adaptations of the comic book legend.

In December 2013, Newmar received the Golden Halo Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Acting, which was bestowed upon her by the Southern California Motion Picture Council. Renowned classic TV historian and radio host Stu Shostak presented Newmar with the award, and that night said the following:

"She was, is, and always will be the best - and the ONLY Catwoman. Nobody else who's played the part since has even come close to what Julie Newmar did in that role."

As Newmar later said, "The part of Catwoman will always be one of the most desirable roles for an actress to play because she's sexy and sensual and there is so much variety - so many levels on which she can be played. Catwoman is not a one - or even a two-dimensional character. She is playful and sassy, although she is out for danger. Batman always knew that, but he was still caught up in her allure and sexiness."

In addition to playing Catwoman, Newmar is also known on television for her leading role opposite Robert Cummings in My Living Doll, which premiered on CBS in 1964. In that sitcom, which along with shows like Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie of the era, was sci-fi/fantasy based, Newmar played Rhoda, the robot. And that was a little more than a decade before fellow female TV icon Lindsay Wagner played Jaime Sommers on The Bionic Woman series.

As it turned out, Newmar would later make a guest appearance on The Bionic Woman, as well as Bewitched, Love, American Style, McCloud, McMillan & Wife, Columbo, Fantasy Island, and Hart to Hart, and other classic TV shows.

Besides acting, Newmar became a successful businesswoman and inventor, holding patents for an invisible bra and Nudemar pantyhose.

While raising a son with special needs, Newmar returned to school, at UCLA, at enrolled in real estate courses in order to have more flexible and accessible hours for her son.

The multi-hyphenate later returned to acting, on stage, in a production of The Women, and made appearances in movies like 1995's To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar, which is now a legendary classic like the actress herself.