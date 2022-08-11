TV Retro Doc on “Golden” Rules as the Reelz Deal

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

The Golden Girls: Ageless is the title of the Reelz Channel’s now classic documentary on the iconic 1980s sitcom that originally aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992.

As refreshingly frank and entertaining as one of Bea Arthur’s Dorothy Zbornak’s comedic zingers on the show it profiles, Ageless (which originally aired March 13, 2021, on Reelz), delivers a wallop of goods and pulls no punches.

Starring with Arthur on the original series (which inspired a failed Golden Palace sequel without the actress) was Rue McLanahan as the man-hungry Blanche Devereaux, Betty White as the daffy but adorable Rose Nylund, and Estelle Getty as the deftly-played Sophia Petrillo, Arthur’s scene-stealing, filterless on-screen mom. Each actress won an Emmy for their respective role, and those responsible for this seamless production of Ageless should do the same.

A winning combination of Golden coverage, Ageless hits its stride right out of the gate. With winning narration provided by actress Valerie Bertinelli, White’s later co-star on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland hit (2010–2015), Ageless voices all the pertinent points of what keeps the senior-geared-sitcom so retro-active and relative today.

The Golden Girls, created by Susan Harris, of ABC's Soap fame from the 1970s, addressed topics initially touched upon on other ’70s sitcoms like Norman Lear’s All in the Family and Maude (which starred Arthur and co-featured McClanahan). But it elevated the discussions with a more sophisticated visual sheen and pizzaz missing from those classic series.

Gathered on Ageless to discuss it all are those like veteran director Terry Hughes, who helmed most of the Golden episodes.

Since its debut over three decades ago, The Golden Girls has been a trailblazing beacon of comfort and joy for the 50+ set, empty-nesters (another Golden sequel was titled just that: Empty Nest, NBC, 1988–95, the last season of which featured Getty as Sophia), the gay community, or anyone or group of individuals who welcomes a smile, The Golden Girls took on mental health, alcoholism, racism, and homelessness, while heralding cultural diversity and sexuality at any age, of any choice, in any gender.

With a succinct script by the clearly multi-talented Sara Guachat (who also served as supervising producer), swift and yet poignant direction from Randy Martin, crisp cinematography by Osman Tello, and superior guidance from executive producer Andy Strietfield (of the heralded AMS Studios of Dallas, Texas), The Golden Girls: Ageless adds to the show’s legacy and tells its timely story, well.

The uplifting Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You For Being A Friend,” by Andrew Gold (and sung by Cynthia Fee) continues to prove inviting for original and new fans of the series.

In like manner, the lyrics for that timeless tune could be revised for The Golden Girls: Ageless, which hits all the right notes. Enough to say, “Thank you for…doing it right.”

It's documentaries like this, and other AMS Productions such as "Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy" (another top-level production delivered by AMS Studios on Reelz) that helps to restore television to its glory days.