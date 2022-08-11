"We Love Lucy": A Dignified Documentary

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

There is an elegance in the story-telling of Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy, which premiered on the Reelz Channel approximately one year ago.

Had there not been a Lucille Ball, there most likely would not have been a Mary Tyler Moore, Marlo Thomas, Betty White, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lily Tomlin, Debra Messing, or even Carol Burnett, one of her dearest friends and frequent co-stars. There is no doubt Ball and her flaming red hair and superior talent left an indelible mark on Hollywood and countless fans, whether they were far and away, via the TV box in their living rooms, or up close and personal within her inner circle of confidants, family, and colleagues.

Regardless, Ball paved the way for several female TV icons to follow, inspired generations of television viewers to laugh, and revolutionized a medium in the process.

We Love Lucy explains it all, gathering luminaries like Messing, Tomlin, and in particularly poignant moments, Burnett, to share their perceptions and recollections of Ball. They each respect Ball, who was introduced to the intimacy of mainstream television with the almost-immediately iconic sitcom, I Love Lucy, which originally screened on CBS from 1951 to 1957, and which hasn’t been off the air since.

Also sharing memories on-screen are former-childhood actor-turned-musician Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky on I Love Lucy, actress Carole Cook, a Ball protege, and TV historian Stu Shostak. The presence of Thibodeaux, especially, who is the last remaining original cast member from I Love Lucy, more than merely adds to the authentic voice of We Love Lucy.

We Love Lucy honors the legacy Ball begat with I Love Lucy and beyond with a spectacular two-hour chronicle. Free from the salacious, mean-spirited tone with which all too many television and feature film documentaries — and some celebrity tomes — are usually told, We Love Lucy delivers its tale with class and sophistication.

But that doesn’t mean the 90-minute tale shies away from the controversial aspects of Ball’s remarkable life and career. It’s all in the mix, including pertinent morsels about her-true-but-troubled-marriage to Desi Arnaz, her co-star and the behind-the-scene mastermind of I Love Lucy, whose alcoholism and wandering romantic eye ultimately drove Ball to divorce him in 1960.

Ball and Arnaz shared countless joyful moments as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on I Love Lucy, while in one episode, “Vacation From Marriage” (10–27–52), the fictional Lucy tells her alter-ego husband, “I don’t want a vacation from marriage, I wanna be in a rut with you.”

It’s a memorable and ambiguous line that no matter how many times it is heard (I Love Lucy has aired non-stop in reruns since its inception), it will forever represent the complex real-life relationship between Ball and Arnaz.

Ball desired a regular family life off-screen, the kind Lucy and Ricky shared on-screen, but when the opportunity arose for the couple to leave Hollywood behind, by way of selling their studio wears, Ball opted to continue working. It was a decision that led to the onset of Desilu Studios, an industry empire she founded with Arnaz. Desilu put many to work, and entertained millions of people, while making millions of dollars, but at the expense and collapse of the core personal relationship between its driven dynamic duo.

Ball handled it all with grace and a periodic controlling demeanor that was at times too much to handle, even for her closest friends. Case in point: actress Vivian Vance initially performed with Ball on I Love Lucy as Ethel Mertz, TV spouse to William Frawley as Fred Mertz. Vance later appeared on Ball’s subsequent sitcom, The Lucy Show (CBS, 1962–1968) ), and made guest appearances on Ball’s third sitcom, Here’s Lucy (CBS, 1968–1974), and in specials like Lucy Meets The President (CBS, 1977). And while Vance left a regular gig on The Lucy Show for wanting more to do on-screen, she was always welcomed back into the Lucy fold. The bond with Ball was too strong to break, even through the challenges.

As was the case with other of Ball’s contemporaries, such as Jack Benny, her next-door neighbor in Beverly Hills, who once felt chided by her for harshly directing him on set for a guest spot on The Lucy Show.

But Ball’s softer side always glimmered through. She adored Arnaz and stayed with him as long as she could until she could take no more. She may have ached for that regular family life amidst that superior irregular arena of Hollywood, and never fully got it. But she still managed to raise with Arnaz two talented, down-to-earth children in the guise of Desi Arnaz, Jr. and Lucie Arnaz, both of whom she adored. And more times than not, abrasively or not when it came to knowing her stuff, Ball’s creative talent, and aesthetic instinct were undeniable and spot-on.

She knew what she wanted when it came to camera angles, and comic timing, because she knew what worked, and again, most of the time, she was right.

Ball’s career commenced on the big screen as a bit player in an early Eddie Cantor movie musical Roman Scandals (1933) and progressed into B-movies at RKO Studios, which had two lots: one in Culver City and one next door to Paramount Studios in Hollywood. When RKO became available for purchase, Ball and Arnaz purchased the property in 1957, the final original year of I Love Lucy.

In 1963, Ball bought out Arnaz’s half in Desilu and became the main decision-maker responsible for greenlighting what became classic TV properties like Star Trek and Mission: Impossible, both of which expanded into massive-money-making franchises on the big screen and beyond.

Amidst it all for Ball was a plethora of small-screen Lucy reboots, re-dos and specials followed, including The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour (CBS, 1957–60), the aforementioned Lucy Show and Here’s Lucy, as well as Life with Lucy, the latter of which was short-lived, Aaron-Spelling-produced sitcom that ABC-TV never gave the chance to breathe or find its audience.

Also, Ball briefly returned to the big screen with the maligned Mame (1974), but resurfaced on television where she belonged, startling more than a few die-hard fans with her praised performance as a homeless woman in the 1985 TV-movie, Stone Pillow.

Whether on TV, in movie theaters, or the live stage (with Wildcat in 1960), Ball’s blazing red tresses stood out for all the world to see, if camouflaging the heartache that so many experience upon reaching the peaks of her kind of fame.

Expertly produced and executed by AMS Pictures, from the writing to the lighting, Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy takes us through the entire journey of her stellar and tumultuous times, the ups and downs of a complicated life and career of one of the most treasured performers in the history of entertainment. But we don’t walk away feeling sad or even melancholy from watching. Instead, we feel comforted, nurtured, and satisfied with a deeper respect for the woman who not only changed the face of television but worked behind the scenes to become one of the entertainment industry’s first female business executives, certainly of the television arm.