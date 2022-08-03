"Hee Haw" and Good Old Fashioned Saturday Night TV

wideopencountry.com

When Hee Haw premiered on a Saturday night on CBS TV in 1969, everyone assumed that the show, which eventually went into and remains in syndication, was a cheap, country-western rip-off of Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which debuted on NBC one year earlier.

Better stated: Hee Haw, co-hosted by country singers Roy Clark and Buck Owens (both of whom have long passed away), probably would not have arrived on the air had it not been for Laugh-In, co-hosted by comedy team Dan Rowan and Dick Martin (who have also long demised).

Yet, as similar as some may have observed both shows to be, HH was quite different from LI.

Oh, sure, in addition to the double-hosts, the comedy skits, and the bevy of beauties that were rampant on both shows (LI spawned Goldie Hawn, for one), Hee Haw had more of a "cozy" feeling that echoed beyond its central-country-identification.

Just as a show like Kung Fu introduced the American mainstream to Asian thought and ways, Hee Haw introduced folks in Chicago and Manhattan to the ways of the country, like not even sitcoms such as Green Acres or The Beverly Hillbillies before and around the same time.

Hee Haw made country real.

And while both Haw and Laugh-In had "questionable" humor and sexual innuendo, somehow Haw did it with a little bit more class.

That's right: class.

Laugh-In had the big network, the big-guest stars (Richard Nixon, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bob Hope), and many times, the big jokes, but Hee Haw had heart.

Much like the majority of television shows that aired at the time, particularly on a Saturday night.

The Jackie Gleason Show. The Lawrence Welk Show. The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The Bob Newhart Show. The Carol Burnett Show. And many more.

In the days before even Jiffy Pop popcorn made it to the mainstream of our personal shopping list, we first used regular corn kernels that were purchased to eat and contribute to our TV treat. And even after Jiffy made it to our list, we still employed the "old-fashioned" method.

Older male relatives in various families across the country might have done their individual Gleason imitations ("And away we go...") in the living room. Possibly, too, there were the elder female relatives in the kitchen who would ready the pop-corn to serve while watching the family's favorite shows.

The popcorn might then have been poured into cereal bowls and distributed throughout the living room for any number of those gathered for a good old-fashioned night of TV watching.

It was a simpler time when ignorance was bliss. Yes, the Vietnam War was raging on, along with the additional and many times horrific altercations of the era. But somehow, watching a warm, funny TV show eased the pain.

One doesn't see too much of that in the world of contemporary programming, beyond the lovely TV classics of the past that may still be viewed on nostalgic networks like ME-TV, Decades, GET-TV, Pluto-TV, and certain designated sectors of YouTube.