John Travolta, "Welcome Back, Kotter" and "Saturday Night Fever"

John Travolta's Vinnie Barbarino was the undisputed swaggering leader of the pack.

The pack as in Sweathogs, that is - a gang of benign hoodlums who were street-wise hinge pins on ABC's classic 1970s TV show Welcome Back, Kotter. They were unable – or unwilling – to make it in the normal classes at James Buchanan High School in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. "This is my place and these are my people," Vinnie was known to have said...or more like, announce.

A not-so-bright/Italian/Machismo was the stereotype to which he played, beginning most of his sentences with a "heeey..." (slightly reminiscent of Henry Winkler's The Fonz from Happy Days, another 1970s cult classic for ABC).

Underneath it all, of course, Vinnie was sweet and vulnerable. He would walk onto the set, and young girls in the studio audience would squeal, especially when he said things like, "A woman's place is in the car."

All women, except of course, for his mother. "That woman is completely holy," he would say.

Some of Barbarino's other great lines include:

"Hey, Guys, I got my astigmatism removed."

"I'm SO confused!"

"Off my case, potato face!"

"Ooookay, fine."

"Up your nose with a rubber hose."

"Well, you little snow-capped leprechaun, it looks like somebody played Danny Boy on your face with an ugly stick."

"What? Where? When?"

In real life, Travolta was born in Englewood, New Jersey, where he grew up and dropped out of high school at 16. He was considered a clown, but not a cool clown like Barbarino. He would do anything for a laugh.

After Welcome Back, Kotter debuted, Travolta became like a hero to his real-life alma mater, which began hosting a special John Travolta Day.

But then, an even more expansive fame would begin, when the second big break of the actor's career would transpire, and change his life forever.

While appearing in his last season on Kotter, Travolta was discovered by producer Robert Stigwood and cast in a little diddy of a film titled Saturday Night Fever, in which Travolta played disco king Tony Manero. Then came the lead role of Danny Zuko in the film version of Grease (the Broadway version in which Travolta also starred). Both motion pictures went on to become two of the top-grossing movies of all time (with Grease now ranking as the most successful film musical ever).

Today, more nearly 50 years after Travolta debuted on Kotter, his screen presence still draws in the crowds at movie theatres and the ratings with special TV appearances.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for other stars of Kotter.

Fellow sweat hogs Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs (Freddie "Boom-Boom" Washington), Robert Hedges (who died in 2012, played Juan Epstein), and Ron Palillo (who also died in 2012, and played Arnold Horshack) found no-where near Travolta's fame, while Welcome Back was designed as a star-vehicle for comedian Gabe Kaplan (who played the Kotter teacher of the title).

Clearly, however, this vehicle was driving in a whole new direction by Travolta's charismatic gasoline - to the delight of millions of film-goers and TV viewers watching from the sidelines.