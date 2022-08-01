"Star Trek" Icon Nichelle Nichols Has Passed Away at Age 89

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author’s Note: Some information from this article is from entertainment postings and accredited media reports including information that was posted on USAToday.com, and Facebook, and was culled from the book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.]

Regrettably, the "hailing frequencies" are now closed.

The elegant and graceful actress Nichelle Nichols, best remembered for her groundbreaking role of Communications Officer Lt. Uhura on the original NBC 1966-1969 Star Trek TV series and initial feature films (including Star Trek: The Motion Picture, from 1979) has passed away at age 89.

Nichols' son Kyle Johnson announced her death in a statement posted on her Facebook page. Family friend Sky Conway confirmed to USA TODAY that Nichols died Saturday evening in Silver City, New Mexico, calling her "truly transformational" and "an amazing person."

"I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," Johnson wrote on Facebook. "Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."

What many do not know, is that Nicholas had auditioned for the role of Peggy Fair on the 1967-1976 CBS detective series Mannix starring Mike Connors. The part of Connors' TV secretary went to Gail Fisher (who an Emmy for the role). Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry would not allow Nichols to appear in the crime drama, which though airing on CBS, another network, was produced at the same time studio as Trek: Desliu (run by entertainment industry legend Lucille Ball).

Additionally, Nicholas, was also an established stage actress, appearing in iconic productions like The Fantastiks! on Broadway.

Other of her monumental TV appearances include an episode of Roddenberry's short-lived NBC TV series, The Lieutenant.

Here, Nichols co-starred with actor Don Marshall, who starred in the short-lived but popular sci-fi series, Land of the Giants," which was produced by Irwin Allen and aired on ABC.

As it turned out, Marshall had also guest-starred on the classic 1971 episode of Bewitched, titled, "Sisters at Heart" (which just so happened to be Bewitched star Elizabeth Montgomery's favorite episode).

In any case, The Lieutenant episode, titled, "To Set It Right," also featured a guest appearance by a pre-superstar actor named Dennis Hopper.

As it turned out, The Lieutenant starred actor Gary Lockwood, who went on to guest-star (and help sell!) the second Star Trek pilot ("Where No Man Has Gone Before"), as a TV series, while Marshall also went on to guest-star on an episode of Star Trek (which is called, "The Galileo Seven").

Of Nichols, her son concluded on Facebook, "Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."

Johnson said a private service would be held for family members and close friends, and signed his statement, "Live Long and Prosper."