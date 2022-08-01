Baxters, Birneys, and Other TV “Family Ties”

The interconnective threads between actress Meredith Baxter, a.k.a., Meredith Baxter Birney, and her mother, actress/model Whitney Blake, are nothing less than fascinating.

There is an intrinsic, intertwining “7 degrees from Kevin Bacon”-like link between the two women, beyond their obvious biological association.

Let’s explore just how connected these two dots are.

Blake, who passed away in 2002, is best known for her role as the fictional Dorothy Baxter on the classic TV series, Hazel, which first aired on NBC, then on CBS, from 1961 to 1966. And just for a further frame of reference, Hazel starred the Oscar-winning actress Shirley Boothe and Don DeFore (who had previously starred as Thorny on The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet - which aired on ABC from 1952 to 1966).

Whitney Blake in an early modeling promotional pose [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

The cast of "Hazel," featuring Whitney Blake, left, who would later give birth in real life to Meredith Baxter [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

On Hazel, Blake’s Dorothy was married to Don DeFore’s Mr. Baxter (to whom Booth’s Hazel affectionately refers to as Mr. B.).

In real life, Blake’s first husband was named Tom Baxter, and together, in 1947, the couple gave birth to Meredith Baxter, who went on to follow in her mother’s theatrically-aesthetic footsteps.

In her late teens, Meredith Baxter began making TV guest appearances on family sitcoms such as The Partridge Family, which originally aired on ABC from 1970 to 1974. Meredith’s episode, titled, “Where Do Mermaids Go,” aired on December 31, 1971. In the segment, she played a modest love interest for Keith Partridge, the fabricated teen idol played by the legitimate teen sensation David Cassidy.

David Cassidy with Meredith Baxter on "The Partridge Family" [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

A relatively short time later, Meredith Baxter would be starring in hit television shows of her own, including Bridget Loves Bernie, which aired for one brief controversial season on CBS from 1972-1973. That’s where she met and later married co-star David Birney (with an "i" and a "y," and who passed away in May of 2022). On the show, Bridget was Catholic and Bernie (with an “e") was Jewish. That was all too much to take for CBS and the viewers, and unfortunately, Bridget Loves Bernie was no more.

Real-life married couple Meredith Baxter and David Birnie met and fell in love on "Bridget Loves Bernie" [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Bridget Loves Bernie, by the way, which was created by Bernard Slade, who was best known for the legendary Broadway play, Same Time, Next Year. But Slade had also created The Partridge Family and worked as a story editor on the first two black and white seasons of Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1972).

The Bewitched tie-in is particularly interesting because, like Bridget Loves Bernie, the iconic supernatural sitcom that starred Elizabeth Montgomery – as twitch-witch Samantha Stephens - is also about a mixed marriage. Samantha is a sorceress in a mortal world married to a human named Darrin (first played by Dick York and then Dick Sargent).

The double cast of "Bewitched" [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Bewitched also featured an episode titled, "Birdies, Bogies, and Baxter," thus the tie-in wink to the title of this article.]

With that said, after Bridget Loves Bernie ended, Meredith Baxter went on to play the eldest daughter on Aaron Spelling’s acclaimed ABC one-hour drama series, Family (which also starred Sada Thompson, Broderick, Gary Frank, and a young Kristy McNichol).

Meredith Baxter with the cast of ABC's "Family" [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

After Family finished its 1976-1980 run, Meredith went on to take the lead as Elise Keaton on NBC’s "Big ‘80s" TV sitcom hit, Family Ties, which made a superstar out of Michael J. Fox.

Meredith Baxter with the cast of NBC's "Family Ties" [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Norman Lear's 1970s sitcom, "One Day at a Time," was co-created by Whitney Blake, Meredith Baxter's mother [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

As it turned out, Family Ties aired one decade after Norman Lear’s groundbreaking sitcom, One Day At a Time, which - wait for it - was co-created by Whitney Blake, Meredith’s mom.

And there you go.