"Julia": A Look Back at the Groundbreaking Classic TV Series

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZOT9_0gt4MMqZ00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Julia literally changed the face of television with a series of firsts.

It was the first TV series to feature a non-stereotypical African-American, specifically, a sophisticated African-American female, in the lead of a 30-minute comedy or a one-hour drama. It was also the first show to combine those genres, becoming an inaugural weekly half-hour dramedy, filmed with a single camera, without a live studio audience, or a laugh track.

A ground-breaking program across the board, Julia originally aired on NBC from 1968 to 1971 and starred Diahann Carroll as nurse Julia Baker. She was widowed and the single parent of a six-year-old son named Corey played by Marc Copage. After Julia's husband, an O-1 Bird Dog artillery spotter pilot, was killed in the Vietnam War, she and Corey moved into a stylish, integrated apartment building.

Their neighbors included Marie Waggedorn, played by Betty Beaird, and her son, Earl J. Waggedorn, Corey's same-age best friend played by Michael Link.

In what essentially was an extended pilot over three episodes with an arc storyline (another first!), Julia was hired to work in a high-end medical office in the aerospace industry. She and supervising nurse Hannah Yarby, played by Lurene Tuttle, were managed by Lloyd Nolan's crusty-minded but soft-hearted Dr. Mortan Chegley.

Like the Waggedorns, Julia's colleagues were Caucasian. Football star Fred Williamson, an African-American, would join the series in the third season as Julia's romantic interest, Steve Bruce.

Julia was the result of series creator Hal Kanter's desire to right the wrongs of his less-worthy previous TV depiction of African-Americans: CBS's Amos and Andy (1951–54), which actually began on NBC Radio (in 1928). The TV edition was canceled due to racist portrayals, and series leads Alvin Childress and Spencer Williams were devastated, financially, because of that decision.

But ending Amos and Andy was ultimately a noble choice that led to the eloquence of Julia.

Favorite episodes for both Link and Copage, these segments featured guest stars Gary Crosby, son of Bing Crosby, Robert Alda (father of Alan Alda), and Cleavon Little, just three years before his breakout role in the now-classic feature film, Blazing Saddles (which ignited African-American-related controversies of its own).

"Both of those guys were just riots to be around," said Copage who described subsequent dune buggy rides with the actors in the desert as "a blast." The Vegas episodes also allowed for Copage's first visit to a casino where, as he mused, "I got quite an eyeful of some scantily clad ladies."

Link fondly recalled filming scenes at the pool with Alda, and another involving Copage, Carroll, and Betty Beaird, his TV mom. "We were in a convertible and we stopped at a gas station in the middle of nowhere." Corey and the young Earl J. Waggedorn were supposed to be asleep in the back seat. "But we woke up and went to the bathroom," Link said, "and we locked ourselves in."

Another of Link's favorite scenes from the show occurs in the pilot, in which Corey gets in trouble, and Earl J. wonders if Julia is going to spank Corey. When she replies, "Maybe," Earl J. says, "If you do, can I watch?"

"All these years later," Link said this vision still brings a smile to his face. "I am laughing now."

It's the less-complicated, innocent moments and plotlines that granted Julia its enduring charm, especially during the show's original run. "There's so many different shows to watch on TV today," said Link. "Back then there were just three networks to choose from."

Julia's lasting and ongoing success is also a result of the natural charm of its cast, which blossomed in an atmosphere of support provided by a nurturing Kanter. "He always had a twinkle in his eye," Link recalled. "He made us all feel really comfortable."

When Link first auditioned for the show, impromptu, he placed a Chiquita banana sticker on his nose. It was a creative choice that dazzled Kanter and earned Link the job. His chemistry with Copage also contributed to that victory. "We seemed to click," he said.

The same could be said for the interactions between Lloyd Nolan and Lorene Tuttle, each of whom, as Copage recalled, were a "class act" and "terrific."

Clearly, if not always smoothly, Julia made an impact. Echoing Carroll's commentary, Copage said, the show became "important to a lot of people."

The actor/musician, who is preparing his memoirs, has for decades experienced first-hand the after-effects of being associated with the series. Many from his generation and beyond were raised by single parents of all genders who were drawn to the show just for that reason.

"Julia had a job that television did not portray Black women as having. Up until then, the majority of Black females on screen were maids and nannies" who cared for the children of Caucasian parents. "Diahann was the first to star in her own show in which a Black female was portrayed as something other than a domestic servant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLGcT_0gt4MMqZ00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
6349 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Barbara Eden and Larry Hagman: When "Jeannie" visted "Dallas" and More

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. I don't know about you, but whenever I watch Larry Hagman playing JR Ewingon a rerun or DVD of CBS' campy classic evening soap, Dallas (CBS, 1978-1991) his other TV alter-ego, Major Anthony Nelson via I Dream of Jeannie (NBC, 1965-1970) doesn't even come to mind.

Read full story

Baxters, Birneys, and Other TV “Family Ties”

The interconnective threads between actress Meredith Baxter, a.k.a., Meredith Baxter Birnie, and her mother, actress/model Whitney Blake, are nothing less than fascinating. There is an intrinsic, intertwining “7 degrees from Kevin Bacon”-like link between the two women, beyond their obvious biological association.

Read full story

"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie

[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

Henry Fonda, Ron Howard and TV's "The Smith Family"

Henry Fonda, Ron Howard and TV's "The Smith Family"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

Lindsay Wagner and "The Bionic Woman": A Dynamic Combination

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. With her sensitive, solid, Emmy-winning portrayal of superheroine Jaime Sommers on The Bionic Woman, Lindsay Wagner showcased a natural, charming appeal and talent.

Read full story
3 comments

Tony Dow: A Tribute to the "Leave It To Beaver" TV Icon

[Author's Note: Unless otherwise mentioned, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
3 comments

Gavin MacLeod: From the "Moore" Show to "The Love Boat"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. We first met the 1970s-'80s television acting legend Gavin MacLeod, who passed away in 2021 at an ageless 90 years old, when he played the supportive, lovable Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later, he took charge as Captain Stubing on The Love Boat.

Read full story
2 comments

A Tribute to Bernard Fox: "Dr. Bombay" on "Bewitched"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Bernard Fox was "a dedicated father and husband, and a gifted actor.”

Read full story
47 comments

A Brief History of "Sonny and Cher" On TV

[Author's Note: As otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. When it comes to vintage comedy-variety shows headlined by pop-music stars, before Tony Orlando and Dawn, Donny and Marie, and the Captain and Tennille, there was Sonny and Cher.

Read full story
3 comments

Dawn Wells: A Tribute to TV's Dream Girl of "Gilligan's Island"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. "By the dawn's early light…"

Read full story
33 comments

A Retrospective on "Hogan's Heroes": TV's Top Military Sitcom

The military life and career have been explored many times throughout the history of television, in both the comedy and drama departments. For example, there have been one-hour dramatic shows like Combat (ABC, 1962-1967) and Tour of Duty (CBS, 1987-1990), while half-hour sitcoms have included shows like Sargeant Bilko (which was also known as The Phil Silvers Show, CBS, 1955-1959), and Gomer Pyle, USMC (a CBS 1964-1969 spin-off from the network's heralded bucolic-geared sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show (1960-1968).

Read full story
43 comments

Bob Rafelson and "The Monkees"

Bob Rafelson [far right] and "The Monkees" [from left: Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz][The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

My Mom's "Circle of Peace"

Towards the end of their lives here, my mother and father became more than my parents. The roles were reversed as their needs increased. Ultimately, they became my "children" and my best friends. And today, I make every attempt to live to the fullest the life that God gave me through my parents.

Read full story

A Look Back at a Few Religious Film Epics

Many terrific movies have been made over the years with religious or spiritual themes, either for the big screen or for television. Sometimes the production budget and subsequent aesthetic values were significant; other times, not so much. Some were filmed in black-and-white (one was even a silent movie), while the majority of the movies were filmed in glorious color.

Read full story
2 comments

"Night Gallery": Rod Serling's Other TV Classic

Rod Serling's Night Gallery wasn't Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone, but it sure tried to be. Gallery debuted on NBC (in 1970, and lasted until 1973) as an eerie anthology series. Zone (CBS, 1959-62) was Serling's masterpiece, a remarkable sci-fi/fantasy anthology show with a morality twist.

Read full story
1 comments

A Look Back at "Xena" - TV's Tough Female Superhero

She was a "mighty princess" who "forged in the heat of battle." She had a primal scream, wielded a razor-sharp discus, and employed a two-fingered neck pinch to retrieve information from less than cooperative sources. Her battle cry struck fear into gods and mortals alike and she could also kick butt.

Read full story

A Look Back at TV's "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"

High school student by day and vampire fighter by night best describe Buffy Summers, the title character played with zeal by the Emmy-winning Sarah Michelle Gellar (formerly of All My Children fame) on Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

Read full story

A Brief History of "The Incredible Hulk" on TV

Anger, fury, isolation, loneliness, death, secrets, egos - alter egos - and jealousy, the green-eyed monster itself - these are the traits that imbue Dr. David Banner and his mammoth, ultra-strong, oh-so-golly-green giant alter ego of The Incredible Hulk as a superhero. Those are also the themes that run rampant throughout the very making of the popular live-action sci-fi television series of the same title that originally aired on CBS from 1978 to 1982.

Read full story

A Healing Moment on the Original "Roseanne" TV Show

Before actress/comedian Roseann Barr was fired from the recent reboot of her historic TV sitcom (which has since converted into The Connors without her), one episode of the original Roseanne show saved my life. Well, not really. But it sure got me through a very hard time.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy