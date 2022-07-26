"Julia": A Look Back at the Groundbreaking Classic TV Series

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Julia literally changed the face of television with a series of firsts.

It was the first TV series to feature a non-stereotypical African-American, specifically, a sophisticated African-American female, in the lead of a 30-minute comedy or a one-hour drama. It was also the first show to combine those genres, becoming an inaugural weekly half-hour dramedy, filmed with a single camera, without a live studio audience, or a laugh track.

A ground-breaking program across the board, Julia originally aired on NBC from 1968 to 1971 and starred Diahann Carroll as nurse Julia Baker. She was widowed and the single parent of a six-year-old son named Corey played by Marc Copage. After Julia's husband, an O-1 Bird Dog artillery spotter pilot, was killed in the Vietnam War, she and Corey moved into a stylish, integrated apartment building.

Their neighbors included Marie Waggedorn, played by Betty Beaird, and her son, Earl J. Waggedorn, Corey's same-age best friend played by Michael Link.

In what essentially was an extended pilot over three episodes with an arc storyline (another first!), Julia was hired to work in a high-end medical office in the aerospace industry. She and supervising nurse Hannah Yarby, played by Lurene Tuttle, were managed by Lloyd Nolan's crusty-minded but soft-hearted Dr. Mortan Chegley.

Like the Waggedorns, Julia's colleagues were Caucasian. Football star Fred Williamson, an African-American, would join the series in the third season as Julia's romantic interest, Steve Bruce.

Julia was the result of series creator Hal Kanter's desire to right the wrongs of his less-worthy previous TV depiction of African-Americans: CBS's Amos and Andy (1951–54), which actually began on NBC Radio (in 1928). The TV edition was canceled due to racist portrayals, and series leads Alvin Childress and Spencer Williams were devastated, financially, because of that decision.

But ending Amos and Andy was ultimately a noble choice that led to the eloquence of Julia.

Favorite episodes for both Link and Copage, these segments featured guest stars Gary Crosby, son of Bing Crosby, Robert Alda (father of Alan Alda), and Cleavon Little, just three years before his breakout role in the now-classic feature film, Blazing Saddles (which ignited African-American-related controversies of its own).

"Both of those guys were just riots to be around," said Copage who described subsequent dune buggy rides with the actors in the desert as "a blast." The Vegas episodes also allowed for Copage's first visit to a casino where, as he mused, "I got quite an eyeful of some scantily clad ladies."

Link fondly recalled filming scenes at the pool with Alda, and another involving Copage, Carroll, and Betty Beaird, his TV mom. "We were in a convertible and we stopped at a gas station in the middle of nowhere." Corey and the young Earl J. Waggedorn were supposed to be asleep in the back seat. "But we woke up and went to the bathroom," Link said, "and we locked ourselves in."

Another of Link's favorite scenes from the show occurs in the pilot, in which Corey gets in trouble, and Earl J. wonders if Julia is going to spank Corey. When she replies, "Maybe," Earl J. says, "If you do, can I watch?"

"All these years later," Link said this vision still brings a smile to his face. "I am laughing now."

It's the less-complicated, innocent moments and plotlines that granted Julia its enduring charm, especially during the show's original run. "There's so many different shows to watch on TV today," said Link. "Back then there were just three networks to choose from."

Julia's lasting and ongoing success is also a result of the natural charm of its cast, which blossomed in an atmosphere of support provided by a nurturing Kanter. "He always had a twinkle in his eye," Link recalled. "He made us all feel really comfortable."

When Link first auditioned for the show, impromptu, he placed a Chiquita banana sticker on his nose. It was a creative choice that dazzled Kanter and earned Link the job. His chemistry with Copage also contributed to that victory. "We seemed to click," he said.

The same could be said for the interactions between Lloyd Nolan and Lorene Tuttle, each of whom, as Copage recalled, were a "class act" and "terrific."

Clearly, if not always smoothly, Julia made an impact. Echoing Carroll's commentary, Copage said, the show became "important to a lot of people."

The actor/musician, who is preparing his memoirs, has for decades experienced first-hand the after-effects of being associated with the series. Many from his generation and beyond were raised by single parents of all genders who were drawn to the show just for that reason.

"Julia had a job that television did not portray Black women as having. Up until then, the majority of Black females on screen were maids and nannies" who cared for the children of Caucasian parents. "Diahann was the first to star in her own show in which a Black female was portrayed as something other than a domestic servant."