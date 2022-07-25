A Retrospective on "Hogan's Heroes": TV's Top Military Sitcom

The military life and career have been explored many times throughout the history of television, in both the comedy and drama departments.

For example, there have been one-hour dramatic shows like Combat (ABC, 1962-1967) and Tour of Duty (CBS, 1987-1990), while half-hour sitcoms have included shows like Sargeant Bilko (which was also known as The Phil Silvers Show, CBS, 1955-1959), and Gomer Pyle, USMC (a CBS 1964-1969 spin-off from the network's heralded bucolic-geared sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show (1960-1968).

Then, of course, there was M*A*S*H, which aired on CBS (1972-1983), and was set during the Korean War, while a show titled Hogan's Heroes, which also screened on CBS (1965-1971), but was set during World War II.

I understood M*A*S*H, which in my opinion, was only funny in the first two seasons. But I never thoroughly quite understood what Hogan's Heroes was about.

As a pre-teen during its original run, I guess I was too young when Hogan's Heroes was broadcast to living rooms around America. It also aired much too late for me to stay up and watch (though that never really prevented me from watching Mannix, CBS, 1967-75)).

Either way and in many ways, Hogan's Heroes was ahead of its time.

The show starred Bob Crane, whose very complicated life story was made into a feature film in 2002 titled Auto Focus: The Life of Bob Crane with Greg Kinnear. Crane started out playing small roles on television sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show (CBS, 1961-1966).

In Hogan's Heroes, Crane portrayed Colonel Robert Hogan. And even just that alone would have confused me as a kid. I would have figured his first name was Hogan because that's all the other characters ever called him).

Essentially, Hogan was the highest-ranking officer at Stalag 13, the so-named German POW camp in the series. But they really were not prisoners - because they could have escaped at any time. They were actually spies for the American military.

Again, I would have never figured that out as a kid.

At the time, all I knew is that Hogan and his crew (including Robert Clary as Corporal LeBeau - a French "prisoner" and Richard Family Feud Dawson as Corporal Newkirk) would go on to journey to some underground tunnel that began beneath one of their bunk beds in the bunker.

And those guys were never really that funny. At least I didn't think so then.

The funny guys were the "bad" guys: German officers Colonel Wilhelm Klink, played with precision by the late great Werner Klemperer, and Sergeant Hans Shultz, who was Klink's jolly right-hand man and played by the late and hilarious John Banner.

Whether I "got" this show or not, a ton of other American viewers did. It was somewhat of a marginal hit for CBS, and Crane, despite his off-screen challenges, was probably one of the more likable TV actors of his time.

Ultimately, however, Hogan's Heroes was maybe just a little bit too realistic for its time.

I know for sure that another part of the reason why I never watched the show, is because it used to upset my father, who was a World War II veteran.

He never thought any part of it was funny.

Not even the scenes with Klink and Schultz.

Somehow, I understood why.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

