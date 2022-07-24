My Mom's "Circle of Peace"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfZPH_0gquag0T00
Herbie J Pilato

Towards the end of their lives here, my mother and father became more than my parents. The roles were reversed as their needs increased.

Ultimately, they became my "children" and my best friends. And today, I make every attempt to live to the fullest the life that God gave me through my parents.

I am compelled to celebrate their legacy by living as joyfully, generously, and productively as possible, sharing loving-kindness along the way.

I don't always reach that daily objective. But I make a valiant attempt to do so, and it's my great hope that somehow I inspire others to do the same.

My mom, Frances Turri Pilato, passed away in 2008, and died, Pompeii Pilato, died in 1995. I have nothing but wonderful memories and instructions that they left with me, all of which remain in my heart and mind as whispers of guidance from heaven.

My mom, in particular, was the least judgemental and confrontational person I have ever known. And one particular memory of her stands out.

Many years ago, when I was maybe ten or eleven years old, I journeyed with my parents to see my father's sister and her husband who lived in a suburb of Rochester, New York, my hometown. En route, we drove past a circular field of green grass next to the freeway.

As we made our way to an exit near that field, we noticed a group of teens standing in confrontation with each other. One group was on one side of the field; a second band, on the other. A few of the kids had broken bottles in their hands, while others had knives.

It appeared that these two groups were rival gangs of some sort who were planning to fight.

Upon noticing these two opposing young groups, my mother turned to my father, who was driving, and instructed him to "Stop the car."

Those were her exact words.

My father was like, "Uh? What do you mean?!"

My mom reiterated her words with a slightly firmer and halting tone.

"STOP...THE...CAR!"

Consequently, Dad gave in and pulled over on the side of the circular exit near the field where cars usually never tread.

Mom then proceeded to exit the vehicle, shut the car door behind her, and stood, glaring at the two groups of kids. She wasn't budging, and she wasn't kidding.

Meanwhile, I turned to my Father and asked, incredulously, "Dad – what the heck is she doing?!”

"Who knows?!" he replied in complete exasperation.

We then both looked on in awe and in fear of the scene before us, waiting for God only knew what.

By this time, Mom and all the kids from the two rival gangs were staring at each other. It had become a contest not between the two opposing groups of teens, but between both of those bands – and my mother.

A few minutes passed, and as Mom remained firm in her stance and her glare, something miraculous began to transpire.

One by one, each of the teens from both sides of the field, started to drop their knives and bottles. In a few more minutes, the two groups began to disband, and get into cars of their own, or walked away into the distance.

Soon, the field had become empty again, save for that beautiful green grass.

At that point, my Mom got back in our car, and we drove away.

Somehow, she had prevented a riot, and possibly some tragic, if not fatal injuries.

Years later, when I saw the movie Gandhi, starring, Ben Kinglsey, I was reminded of this one day with my mom. In many scenes of the movie, Kingsley's Gandhi remained steady and calm. "The Great Soul," as he was called, was frequently confronted by violence, and experienced personal threats against his physical being. But he never struck back. He remained firm in his stance and belief that violence solves nothing – and that aggression is weakened by doing nothing in retaliation.

That's how my mother was that day near the green field of troubled young souls. She stood there, as Gandhi would, but looking like Clint Eastwood, minus the hardware of any weapon, as if to say, "Go ahead...make my day."

But for my mom, "make my day" meant, "Put down your weapons, hurt no one, and cause no harm."

Somehow those bands of kids listened to her as she spoke her "peace" - her silent wisdom – all the way across that field and around that circle and into their hearts.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
6065 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

"Julia": A Look Back at the Groundbreaking Classic TV Series

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Julia literally changed the face of television with a series of firsts.

Read full story

A Brief History of "Sonny and Cher" On TV

[Author's Note: As otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. When it comes to vintage comedy-variety shows headlined by pop-music stars, before Tony Orlando and Dawn, Donny and Marie, and the Captain and Tennille, there was Sonny and Cher.

Read full story
2 comments

Dawn Wells: A Tribute to TV's Dream Girl of "Gilligan's Island"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. "By the dawn's early light…"

Read full story
28 comments

A Retrospective on "Hogan's Heroes": TV's Top Military Sitcom

The military life and career have been explored many times throughout the history of television, in both the comedy and drama departments. For example, there have been one-hour dramatic shows like Combat (ABC, 1962-1967) and Tour of Duty (CBS, 1987-1990), while half-hour sitcoms have included shows like Sargeant Bilko (which was also known as The Phil Silvers Show, CBS, 1955-1959), and Gomer Pyle, USMC (a CBS 1964-1969 spin-off from the network's heralded bucolic-geared sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show (1960-1968).

Read full story
34 comments

Bob Rafelson and "The Monkees"

Bob Rafelson [far right] and "The Monkees" [from left: Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz][The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

A Look Back at a Few Religious Film Epics

Many terrific movies have been made over the years with religious or spiritual themes, either for the big screen or for television. Sometimes the production budget and subsequent aesthetic values were significant; other times, not so much. Some were filmed in black-and-white (one was even a silent movie), while the majority of the movies were filmed in glorious color.

Read full story
2 comments

"Night Gallery": Rod Serling's Other TV Classic

Rod Serling's Night Gallery wasn't Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone, but it sure tried to be. Gallery debuted on NBC (in 1970, and lasted until 1973) as an eerie anthology series. Zone (CBS, 1959-62) was Serling's masterpiece, a remarkable sci-fi/fantasy anthology show with a morality twist.

Read full story
1 comments

A Look Back at "Xena" - TV's Tough Female Superhero

She was a "mighty princess" who "forged in the heat of battle." She had a primal scream, wielded a razor-sharp discus, and employed a two-fingered neck pinch to retrieve information from less than cooperative sources. Her battle cry struck fear into gods and mortals alike and she could also kick butt.

Read full story

A Look Back at TV's "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"

High school student by day and vampire fighter by night best describe Buffy Summers, the title character played with zeal by the Emmy-winning Sarah Michelle Gellar (formerly of All My Children fame) on Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

Read full story

A Brief History of "The Incredible Hulk" on TV

Anger, fury, isolation, loneliness, death, secrets, egos - alter egos - and jealousy, the green-eyed monster itself - these are the traits that imbue Dr. David Banner and his mammoth, ultra-strong, oh-so-golly-green giant alter ego of The Incredible Hulk as a superhero. Those are also the themes that run rampant throughout the very making of the popular live-action sci-fi television series of the same title that originally aired on CBS from 1978 to 1982.

Read full story

A Healing Moment on the Original "Roseanne" TV Show

Before actress/comedian Roseann Barr was fired from the recent reboot of her historic TV sitcom (which has since converted into The Connors without her), one episode of the original Roseanne show saved my life. Well, not really. But it sure got me through a very hard time.

Read full story
3 comments

Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"

Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Magnificent Life of Melinda Finn

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with the individual mentioned.]. In high school, Melinda Finn, of Rochester, New York, developed significant symptoms of neuroendocrine cancer but she wasn’t diagnosed until I was 21. At which point, she was already 4th stage. There was only one surgeon in the entire country willing to help her. As she explains:

Read full story

A Look Back at a Few TV Classics

In the history of television, there are many terrific shows that are considered classics. Here is a look at a few of them. 1] Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1974): The most magical supernatural situation comedy of all time. Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, the witch-with-a-twitch, is nothing less than adorable.

Read full story
14 comments

Remembering "Murphy Brown": The Groundbreaking TV Sitcom

In many ways, Murphy Brown, the famed sitcom which stars Candice Bergen, and ran on CBS from 1988 to 1998, might be considered a poor man's Mary Tyler Moore Show (which originally ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977). Both are set in the world of television journalism, and both shows feature strong female leads.

Read full story
2 comments

"The Jeffersons" and their TV "Piece of the Pie"

"We finally got a piece of the pie." Those lyrics close the final refrain of the theme song to The Jeffersons, the groundbreaking classic TV sitcom that originally aired on CBS from 1975 to 1985. Sherman Helmsley and Isabel Sanford starred as George and Louise (Weezy) Jefferson, opposite in temperament but devoted to each other in love.

Read full story
1 comments
Burbank, CA

My "Stand-In" Days in the "Big '80s" on TV's "Solid Gold"

I'll never forget that "Big '80s" moment when pop-star Debbie Gibson was on stage for the syndicated music-variety show Solid Gold, for which I periodically worked as a stand-in dancer.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

My Memories of when "The Who" visited My House

My cousin Evie [pronounced “Eh-vee’] defined the term “fierce” long before it was born into the modern era. She was a genius, world-traveler, historian, political activist, musicologist, groupie-turned superior insurance underwriter who gambled on life in more ways than one. More than anything, she was a ground-breaker with a heart of gold beyond measure.

Read full story
1 comments

Martin Landau: Five Years Since His Demise

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been five years since Martin Landau passed away at age 89.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy