"Night Gallery": Rod Serling's Other TV Classic

Rod Serling's Night Gallery wasn't Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone, but it sure tried to be.

Gallery debuted on NBC (in 1970, and lasted until 1973) as an eerie anthology series. Zone (CBS, 1959-62) was Serling's masterpiece, a remarkable sci-fi/fantasy anthology show with a morality twist.

Gallery was just plain creepy.

Night Gallery, produced by Universal Studios, began with an NBC pilot in 1969 that featured one segment starring the legendary screen actress Joan Crawford (Mildred Pierce, 1945). Directed by first-time and soon-to-be-legendary helmer Steven Spielberg (soon to initially make his mark with the 1971 TV-movie, Duel), Gallery made every attempt to follow in the iconic footsteps of the ground-breaking Zone. But mostly, it just hit payless-dirt.

In contrast to a number of Twilight segments, only a few Night-timers stand out.

There was the segment called "Green Fingers," starring Elsa Lancaster (who took the lead in the 1935 motion picture horror classic, The Bride of Frankenstein). Lancaster plays the eccentric Mrs. Bowen, who loves to garden. She finds remarkable success with whatever she plants - including her own fingers, some of which she cuts off by mistake.

Consequently, after Mrs. Bowen passes away, she "grew back" from the dead - by way of her previously-planted fingers.

Another Gallery episode stands out, titled, "Tell David." This segment features the ever-adorable Sandra Dee (who shared in real life a passionate romance, marriage, and divorce with Bobby Darrin, both of whom have long passed away. In "Tell David," Dee portrays the troubled young Ann Bolt who, one night finds herself driving down a foggy road, and into the past. Literally.

As with just a few other episodes/segments of Night Gallery, "Tell David" works because it was reminiscent of Serling's best Zone episodes. Meaning: the best of the Zone segments deal with some random character being lost in an other-worldly place (under the bed, through a wall, into the past, etc).

Serling tried to replicate his Twilight years with the construction of Gallery, but it just wasn't the same. Into the mix, NBC made it a challenge for him to process his creative vision with the show (more often than not, television network executives smother an artist's work).

As such, Night Gallery's weekly portraits were never given a fair viewing.

That said, it may be interesting to note that Serling once attempted to sell a pilot called Rod Serling's Wax Museum. It sounds like it probably had the same premise as Gallery, which involved Serling narrating his Night tales on an art-gallery set, which was littered with various paintings that introduced and accentuated his stories. Instead of the paintings, Serling would probably have employed Wax figures to tell his Museum pieces.

I wonder. Maybe Museum didn't fly with the network, because they thought it would have been confused with the 1953 Vincent Price feature film classic, House of Wax.

Or maybe Rod Serling's destiny was simply, and brilliantly, to carve out and create only one such special "place" in TV history, known as...The Twilight Zone.