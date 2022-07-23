"Get Christie Love" and Teresa Graves

Herbie J Pilato

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

I remember how excited I was when my sixth-grade teacher told me one day in 1971 that Laugh-In actress Teresa Graves was going to visit our class that morning.

All of my fellow sixth graders were excited. Dan Rowan and Dick Martin's Laugh-In was a huge show for NBC (1968-73) and helped to launch the careers of people like Goldie Hawn and, to a lesser extent, Joanne Worley.

Arriving on the NBC airwaves long before the network's Saturday Night Live (which debuted in 1975), Laugh-In was the hip, irreverent variety show of its era. One high point of the show for young boys and men was the go-go star dancing performed by babes like Hawn and Graves.

So you can understand how enthralled I was upon hearing that Graves would show up in my classroom at St. Peter and Paul's.

Well, Graves showed up, alright. But it wasn't the Teresa Graves we all knew from Laugh-In., but rather, it was Theresa (with-an-h) Graves, a dancing friend of my teacher's.

And man, was I disappointed.

The Laugh-In Graves was an icon to us all in sixth grade.

Following in the footsteps of Dianne Carroll, who was the first African-American actress to star in her own sitcom, Julia (NBC, 1968-1971), Graves was the first African-American actress to star in her own television crime-drama: Get Christie Love (ABC, 1974-1975).

In the early '70s, shortly after leaving Laugh-In, Graves in Christie Love was ABC's answer to the popularity of blacksploitation feature films like Shaft, Superfly, and Cleopatra Jones.

The pilot for Get Christie Love initially screened as one of the network's very popular Movie of the Week series (which aired for a time on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights).

The film then gave birth to the short-lived TV series of the same name. When the show debuted in January 1974, it was originally produced by Paul Mason and featured Charles Cioffi as Love's boss, Lt. Matt Reardon. The following fall, which began its second season, things changed. Glen Larson (fired from The Six Million Dollar Man and future producer of the original Battlestar Galactica) took over as one of the producers, and actor Jack Kelly was cast as Love's new boss, Captain Arthur P. Ryan.

But what made the original TV-movie pilot so exciting, was the way Graves' Love karate-kicked the bad guys with such pizazz and personality.

When the series was revamped in mid-season, its fun aspects, action sequences, and general razzle-dazzle were nowhere in sight. This transpired mostly because Graves had become intensely involved in the Jehovah's Witness religion. As a result, the actress requested that the violence in the series be toned down.

But the ratings dropped, Get Christie Love was never the same again, and ABC canceled the series.

Soon after, Graves herself left Hollywood. By October 10th, 2002, she was sleeping in the back of her mother's modest home (in a neighborhood a few blocks northeast of the Hollywood Park race track). A fire allegedly was then ignited from a space heater in the rear patio area of her house, and Graves was trapped in the flames.

Firemen later found her unconscious and she died at the hospital.

A vibrant talent, Teresa Graves died way too soon, on-screen and off.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

