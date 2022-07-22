A Look Back at "Xena" - TV's Tough Female Superhero

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

She was a "mighty princess" who "forged in the heat of battle." She had a primal scream, wielded a razor-sharp discus, and employed a two-fingered neck pinch to retrieve information from less than cooperative sources. Her battle cry struck fear into gods and mortals alike and she could also kick butt.

The "she" in reference here is the character from the 1990s syndicated television hit series, Xena, which stars Lucy Lawless (real name: Lucille Frances Ryan). Once an arch enemy to Hercules (played by Kevin Sorbo in the brother syndicated show of the same name), Xena became a reformed villain and evolved into a beautiful, brave, and fiercely independent heroine, fit and ready to take on the gods for the good of the people.

Xena fans adored Lawless during the show's original run, and still do, as they continue to gather for regular Xena meetings, dress like her, brandish swords, and even act out episodes on stage in front of a live audience.

It may be of interest to note that actress Vanessa Angel was the original choice to play Xena. But shortly after she was cast, Angel became too ill to fly to New Zealand to film the series, and Lawless was cast instead.

It was all seemingly meant to be (as when William Shatner as Captian Kirk had replaced Jeffrey Hunter as Captain Pike for the lead actor/character in the original Star Trek TV series - which ran on NBC from 1966 to 1969).

Consequently, Lawless in Xena went on in the 1990s to continue the TV female hero legacy set forth by Lindsay Wagner and The Bionic Woman (ABC/NBC), Lynda Carter and Wonder Woman (ABC/CBS), and Joanna Cameron and Isis (on CBS Saturday mornings) in the 1970s. (Sadly, Cameron passed away at much too young an age in 2021)

Some choice episodes of Xena include:

* "Sins of the Past" (Original airdate - 9/4/95): Here, Xena battles an evil warlord, and bad weather during her trek home to Amphipolis. There she is joined by a young woman named Gabrielle (series regular Rene O'Connor), a resourceful young companion.

* "Callisto" (Original airdate - 5/13/96) Callisto, a female warrior, commits acts of terrorism in Xena's name. While Xena struggles to reclaim her true identity and discover why this angry young woman is doing this.

* "Return of Callisto" (Original airdate - 10/28/96) Gabrielle plans to leave Xena and their travels to marry her hometown love - just as Callisto has escaped from prison and is headed straight for them with vengeance in mind.

* "Destiny" (Original Airdate - 1/27/97): Xena is seriously injured, and her life flashes before her, including the time when she learned the art of pressure points from a slave girl and when she met Julius Caesar for the very first time.

* "Sacrifice, Part 1" (Original airdate - 5/16/95): Xena and Gabrielle must stop Gabrielle's friend from sacrificing herself to bring back a goddess, as well as, contending with Ares, who's Gabrielle's daughter to be reborn.

