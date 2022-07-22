A Brief History of "The Incredible Hulk" on TV

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQ7s1_0goiAWGp00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

For the "Hulk," it wasn't easy being green

Anger, fury, isolation, loneliness, death, secrets, egos - alter egos - and jealousy, the green-eyed monster itself - these are the traits that imbue Dr. David Banner and his mammoth, ultra-strong, oh-so-golly-green giant alter ego of The Incredible Hulk as a superhero. Those are also the themes that run rampant throughout the very making of the popular live-action sci-fi television series of the same title that originally aired on CBS from 1978 to 1982.

Like the comic book before it and the feature films that would follow it, the small screen classic is based on the iconic, ground-breaking super-powered Marvel-ous character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1962.

On the '70s TV edition, the late Bill Bixby played the Dr. Jekyll-esque Dr. Banner (his first name was Bruce in the comic book). Former Mr. Universe Lou Ferrigno was the muscle-bound Mr. Hyde. Bixby, best known as the star of My Favorite Martian (CBS, 1963-66), The Courtship of Eddie's Father (ABC, 1969-71), and The Magician (NBC, 1973-74), was a professional in every sense of the word. But like his David Banner TV-persona, he was unsettled, intense, aloof, searching - a fugitive from life. He participated not so much because he experienced joy, but rather out of obligation, via his contract.

"Don't make me angry," is Banner's most famous quote before transforming into the Hulk, embodied by Ferrigno (who happens to be hearing-impaired). "You won't like me when I'm angry."

This, too, became a mantra of sorts for Bixby and Ferrigno, the latter of whom finally admitted to personal demons of his own. "I've been the Hulk my whole life," he told People Magazine in 1999. "I was so angry that I had this handicap, and bodybuilding released that aggression."

Ferrigno later carried that torture to the big screen with movies like Hercules (1983) and The Seven Magnificent Gladiators (1985). But it was initially and clearly the case while filming the Hulk TV series.

Ferrigno and Bixby were a perfect match in a parallel universe. Separate, yet together. Team players, yet from rival schools of thought. Towards the final seconds of the game, they transmuted into not the most carefree or pleasant of players. The Incredible Hulk as a series lunged for the longest yard.

As the show continued, the relationship faltered between Bixby and Ferrigno, as did their association with Hulk producer/director Ken Johnson (The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman). They all began to resent one another's input, participation, and very presence.

Before the pilot even began filming, Bixby wasn't all that crazy about doing the show. He thought the script was beneath him, and he was wary of the sci-fi/fantasy premise he trekked on Martian and to some extent on The Magician. He was also frustrated that his movie career had stalled.

Bixby's best known on the big screen for only a trio of less than mediocre films with Elvis Presley (Spinout, 1966; Clambake, 1967; Speedway, 1968). He consented to do the Hulk TV program because he was eventually convinced that it would rise above being just a kiddie show.

Ferrigno, meanwhile, was prime-cut for a Hulking embrace. The series became a "monster hit." Yet, while he basked in the green acres of stardom, Bixby still found it difficult to steer clear of the show's other-worldly aspects and battled with Johnson to make the series as realistic as possible. But just the idea of a TV show about a superhero gnawed at Bixby's very marrow. He was torn by a passion for perfection, prestige, personal esteem, his profession, and a pact he made with his peers.

So, in the end, Bixby made the best of it, which meant he played out his life and career in mood swings. His internal life was desolate, empty, and unfulfilled. He was married, with a son who, at a very young age, succumbed to a horrid bacterial infection. Soon following, his wife committed suicide. Bixby was numb on the inside but moved forward on the exterior.

He was indeed out of sorts. And he was relieved when The Incredible Hulk was canceled, while Ferrigno lacked direction, regarding his career and his personal life.

Then, in 1988, the first of three Hulk TV reunion movies aired, the last of which was titled The Death of the Incredible Hulk, which fittingly laid to rest the dual and dueling character, the singular series, the frequent battles between the actors, the production team, and the studio.

In 1993, Bixby died and found peace.

All these years later, Ferrigno lives well and healthy.

In the realm of the comic book world, however, the adventures of Dr. Banner and The Incredible Hulk rages on.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5921 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

"Julia": A Look Back at the Groundbreaking Classic TV Series

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Julia literally changed the face of television with a series of firsts.

Read full story

A Brief History of "Sonny and Cher" On TV

[Author's Note: As otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. When it comes to vintage comedy-variety shows headlined by pop-music stars, before Tony Orlando and Dawn, Donny and Marie, and the Captain and Tennille, there was Sonny and Cher.

Read full story
1 comments

Dawn Wells: A Tribute to TV's Dream Girl of "Gilligan's Island"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. "By the dawn's early light…"

Read full story
8 comments

A Retrospective on "Hogan's Heroes": TV's Top Military Sitcom

The military life and career have been explored many times throughout the history of television, in both the comedy and drama departments. For example, there have been one-hour dramatic shows like Combat (ABC, 1962-1967) and Tour of Duty (CBS, 1987-1990), while half-hour sitcoms have included shows like Sargeant Bilko (which was also known as The Phil Silvers Show, CBS, 1955-1959), and Gomer Pyle, USMC (a CBS 1964-1969 spin-off from the network's heralded bucolic-geared sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show (1960-1968).

Read full story
19 comments

Bob Rafelson and "The Monkees"

Bob Rafelson [far right] and "The Monkees" [from left: Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz][The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

My Mom's "Circle of Peace"

Towards the end of their lives here, my mother and father became more than my parents. The roles were reversed as their needs increased. Ultimately, they became my "children" and my best friends. And today, I make every attempt to live to the fullest the life that God gave me through my parents.

Read full story

A Look Back at a Few Religious Film Epics

Many terrific movies have been made over the years with religious or spiritual themes, either for the big screen or for television. Sometimes the production budget and subsequent aesthetic values were significant; other times, not so much. Some were filmed in black-and-white (one was even a silent movie), while the majority of the movies were filmed in glorious color.

Read full story
2 comments

"Night Gallery": Rod Serling's Other TV Classic

Rod Serling's Night Gallery wasn't Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone, but it sure tried to be. Gallery debuted on NBC (in 1970, and lasted until 1973) as an eerie anthology series. Zone (CBS, 1959-62) was Serling's masterpiece, a remarkable sci-fi/fantasy anthology show with a morality twist.

Read full story
1 comments

A Look Back at "Xena" - TV's Tough Female Superhero

She was a "mighty princess" who "forged in the heat of battle." She had a primal scream, wielded a razor-sharp discus, and employed a two-fingered neck pinch to retrieve information from less than cooperative sources. Her battle cry struck fear into gods and mortals alike and she could also kick butt.

Read full story

A Look Back at TV's "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"

High school student by day and vampire fighter by night best describe Buffy Summers, the title character played with zeal by the Emmy-winning Sarah Michelle Gellar (formerly of All My Children fame) on Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

Read full story

A Healing Moment on the Original "Roseanne" TV Show

Before actress/comedian Roseann Barr was fired from the recent reboot of her historic TV sitcom (which has since converted into The Connors without her), one episode of the original Roseanne show saved my life. Well, not really. But it sure got me through a very hard time.

Read full story
3 comments

Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"

Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Magnificent Life of Melinda Finn

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with the individual mentioned.]. In high school, Melinda Finn, of Rochester, New York, developed significant symptoms of neuroendocrine cancer but she wasn’t diagnosed until I was 21. At which point, she was already 4th stage. There was only one surgeon in the entire country willing to help her. As she explains:

Read full story

A Look Back at a Few TV Classics

In the history of television, there are many terrific shows that are considered classics. Here is a look at a few of them. 1] Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1974): The most magical supernatural situation comedy of all time. Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, the witch-with-a-twitch, is nothing less than adorable.

Read full story
14 comments

Remembering "Murphy Brown": The Groundbreaking TV Sitcom

In many ways, Murphy Brown, the famed sitcom which stars Candice Bergen, and ran on CBS from 1988 to 1998, might be considered a poor man's Mary Tyler Moore Show (which originally ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977). Both are set in the world of television journalism, and both shows feature strong female leads.

Read full story
2 comments

"The Jeffersons" and their TV "Piece of the Pie"

"We finally got a piece of the pie." Those lyrics close the final refrain of the theme song to The Jeffersons, the groundbreaking classic TV sitcom that originally aired on CBS from 1975 to 1985. Sherman Helmsley and Isabel Sanford starred as George and Louise (Weezy) Jefferson, opposite in temperament but devoted to each other in love.

Read full story
1 comments
Burbank, CA

My "Stand-In" Days in the "Big '80s" on TV's "Solid Gold"

I'll never forget that "Big '80s" moment when pop-star Debbie Gibson was on stage for the syndicated music-variety show Solid Gold, for which I periodically worked as a stand-in dancer.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

My Memories of when "The Who" visited My House

My cousin Evie [pronounced “Eh-vee’] defined the term “fierce” long before it was born into the modern era. She was a genius, world-traveler, historian, political activist, musicologist, groupie-turned superior insurance underwriter who gambled on life in more ways than one. More than anything, she was a ground-breaker with a heart of gold beyond measure.

Read full story
1 comments

Martin Landau: Five Years Since His Demise

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been five years since Martin Landau passed away at age 89.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy