A Healing Moment on the Original "Roseanne" TV Show

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqYNi_0gnMD3u500
Before actress/comedian Roseann Barr was fired from the recent reboot of her historic TV sitcom (which has since converted into The Connors without her), one episode of the original Roseanne show saved my life. Well, not really. But it sure got me through a very hard time.

Consequently, that proves how television, when utilized properly, can have a positive effect on the viewer; how it can become an educational device. And I’m not talking about the “PBS”-kind of educational, but more along the lines of mainstream-viewing kind of educational.

A particular scene from the episode from the original Roseanne, which initially aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997, housed one of the funniest moments I have ever seen on screen in the history of television.

The episode, which was written by comedian Norm McDonald (who died much too young at 61 in 2021), involved the death of the TV Roseanne’s father (and who was periodically played on the show by Ned Beatty). But Roseanne was too upset to make the necessary phone calls to members of the family. So, she asked her sister Jackie — portrayed by the great and wonderful Laurie Metcalf (who really needs to play Carol Burnett in a TV biopic) to make the calls.

In doing so, Jackie contacts this one particular elderly relative, who was hearing-impaired and apparently challenged in other ways, as well.

Jackie starts out the conversation, slowly, carefully explaining that she has bad news to relay. Ever so gently she reveals over the phone, that “Dad is no longer with us.”

But the elderly relative on the other line doesn’t get it.

“He’s left us,” Jackie reiterates.

Still, what she is saying does not “connect” with the caller on the other side of the line.

Ever so patient — for the moment, anyway — Jackie tries once more with, “He’s passed on.”

“Uh?”

Finally, Jackie loses it and screams into the phone, “He’s dead! He’s dead!! He’s DEAD!!!!”

Well, at that moment, forget it — I completely lost it. I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so hard at any one moment of TV-watching of any episode of any show, anywhere of TV — and that includes any of the best scenes of Seinfeld. I simply did not see that line coming, and I nearly fell off the sofa in tears of laughter.

I remember where I was, and everything I was doing when I first viewed the episode (which I did not even see the first time around, but in reruns).

I was in Los Angeles, caring for my elderly aunt who was dying. What’s more, my own father had passed on only a few years before — and I still hadn’t fully recovered from that loss (not to mention, my mother’s demise some years later).

But while resting on the sofa at my aunt’s home, watching Roseanne? Well, all I can say is that it was a gift from Heaven.

It was simply one of the most hilariously-healing, stress-releasing moments of my life.

Los Angeles, CA
