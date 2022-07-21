Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, was the man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.

Curtis was born on August 12, 1927, and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut. By the 1950s, he began his career as a sales executive for NBC and MCA and later founded Dan Curtis Productions. His first on-screen production was titled CBS Golf Classic, which not only occupied his interest in golf but earned him an Emmy.

In 1966, Curtis partnered with ABC to produce and air Dark Shadows, which went on to become one of the most unique daytime serials of all time. The show hit its stride when Curtis decided to feature a love-struck vampire named Barnabas Collins (played by Jonathan Frid), which introduced the TV world to empathetic, multi-dimensional "demon" characters long before Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

Around the same time as Shadows, Curtis produced an acclaimed production of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde for CBC, Canada in 1967. The TV-movie was nominated for six Emmy awards, including Best Dramatic Programme, and he soon found himself producing and directing two Dark feature films in the early 1970s: House of Dark Shadows, a massive box office hit, and Night of Dark Shadows, a lesser hit.

In 1972, Curtis returned to the small screen, ABC, and vampirism with The Night Stalker, a small-screen motion picture that spawned a sequel called The Night Strangler, and a short-lived series.

Curtis' other works in the horror genre include the motion picture Burnt Offerings, along with several more TV-movies, like Trilogy of Terror (starring Karen Black), Frankenstein, The Norliss Tapes, Scream of the Wolf, and a 1973 version of Dracula (starring Jack Palance - and which was later released abroad as a feature film).

During the 1980s, Curtis co-wrote, produced, and directed the epic TV miniseries, The Winds of War and its sequel War and Remembrance (based on Herman Wouk's original novels), both of which earned him an Emmy, a Golden Globe award, a People's Choice award, and a DGA award, amongst many others.

In 1990, Curtis produced, wrote, and directed a new, primetime edition of Dark Shadows for NBC. In 1991, he helmed the miniseries Intruders and later delivered the TV-movie, Trilogy of Terror II and the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movie The Love Letters.

In 2004, Curtis attempted to resurrect Dark Shadows with a new pilot for The WB network but it failed. His final works as director were the TV-movies, Saving Milly and Our Fathers, both in 2005. Also, in 2005, Curtis partnered with Frank Spotnik (an ex-X-Files writer/producer) for a remake of The Night Stalker, once again, for ABC. But this, too, unfortunately, failed.

More than anything else, the original Dark Shadows TV series will forever be identified with Dan Curtis as his best-known production.