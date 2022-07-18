"The Jeffersons" and their TV "Piece of the Pie"

Apple TV

"We finally got a piece of the pie."

Those lyrics close the final refrain of the theme song to The Jeffersons, the groundbreaking classic TV sitcom that originally aired on CBS from 1975 to 1985. Sherman Helmsley and Isabel Sanford starred as George and Louise (Weezy) Jefferson, opposite in temperament but devoted to each other in love.

Television viewers got a first glimpse of the couple on the CBS sitcom, All in the Family, another groundbreaking comedy series that, like The Jeffersons, was created by Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin.

George Jefferson achieved the American dream. As the show's famed theme song also boasts, he "moved on up to a deluxe apartment in the sky"; the Manhattan sky, that is, in the form of an Eastside high-rise. Jeffersons' ship finally came in when he expanded his chain of dry cleaning stores, which began with one location. Though George never forgets his humble early years, he frequently employs his newfound wealth, and a razor-sharp tongue and wit to the befuddlement and ultimate delight of Louise; not to mention the TV audience. In the history of sitcoms, George might be described as the "black Archie Bunker" (portrayed to perfection by the late Carroll O'Connor on All in the Family). Both are bigots in their own right, but they remain likable due to the outstanding performances of each actor who played them.

But Hemsley was very clear about where his Jefferson character ended, and where the actor began. According to Brainyquote.com, he once said, "I am not George. I do not slam doors in people's faces, and I am not a bigot. I'm just an old hippie. You know, peace and love."

And while there may have been peace and love between George and Weezy, the same could not be said for the "chemistry" between George and Jefferson's neighbor, Florence, played with supreme gusto by Marla Gibbs. Gibbs became so popular that she was spun-off into a Florence sitcom of her own, titled, Checking-In, in which she owned and managed a hotel. But that series ran briefly, and the actress checked back into The Jeffersons on a regular basis. [After The Jeffersons ended, however, Gibbs did find more success on a second sitcom of her own, 227, which ran on NBC from 1985 to 1990, and in which a young, future-star Regina King, played her young daughter.]

Other regular visitors to The Jeffersons include Mr. Bentley (played by Paul Benedict), the strange but lovable Englishman who lived next door (though he left the series in 1980 for a trip to Russia, and returned in 1983), the Willises, an interracial couple (played by the late Roxie Roker, who was the real-life mother of rocker Lenny Kravitz, and Franklin Cover), and their daughter, Jenny (played by Berlinda Tolbert), who married Jeffersons' son Lionel (played alternately by Mike Evans and Damon Evans, no relation).

But it was the superiorly-comedic on-screen battles between Helmsley as George and Gibbs as Florence that are considered highlights of The Jeffersons, which will be remembered forever for bringing that joyful "piece of the pie" to the TV table.