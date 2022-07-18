My "Stand-In" Days in the "Big '80s" on TV's "Solid Gold"

[Photography by Dan Holm]

I'll never forget that "Big '80s" moment when pop-star Debbie Gibson was on stage for the syndicated music-variety show Solid Gold, for which I periodically worked as a stand-in dancer.

This one day, Gibson had invited me over with her teeny little finger to dance with her during a rehearsal.

Me? Did she pick me? And she was the one singing, Only In My Dreams, her big hit of the era.

A short time later, I was on stage with the then-very-hip musical maestro, Jelly-Bean (who I believe worked with Prince). He needed fake backup band members, and I was assigned to the keyboards. Apparently, I was faking it so well, that he asked, "Wow - do you play?"

I was like, "Nay...just Silent Night - and that's only with one hand."

There was also the time when I yelled out to actress Lisa Hartman. She was then one of the stars of Knots Landing and was looking to branch out with a musical career. She is also the star of the short-lived Tabitha series, which aired on ABC in 1977, and was a spin-off from that same network's mega-hit, Bewitched.

This was years before I would even think of writing the Bewitched Book (and its subsequent revised edition, Bewitched Forever), but I was still a huge Samantha/Darrin fan. Also, too, this was shortly after I finished my internship as a page for NBC (in Burbank, California) where I had met one of Hartman's childhood friends.

So, when Lisa is standing right in front of me on Solid Gold, I name-drop this individual's name. Hartman politely smiles and says something, "Oh, yeah. Geeze - I haven't seen her in years."

There was also the time, for one reason or another, when the astounding Elizabeth Taylor made a guest appearance on SG. I think it had something to do with the fact that the show's host, Dione Warwick (cousin to a then-budding Whitney Houston) had recorded the famous song, That's What Friends Are For (which also featured the awesome voices of Stevie Wonder and Elton John).

Most of the profits for the Friends song were to benefit research for AIDS - which was a cause close to Taylor's heart, mostly because her dear friend, Rock Hudson, had succumbed to the deadly disease.

But my real shining moment of memory from my days as a stand-in dance for Solid Gold?

When Marlon Jackson, Michael's slightly older brother, was scheduled to appear on the show.

They needed someone to fill his shoes to check the sound and lighting before he made it to the stage.

Once again, I was called into service.

The Marlon Jackson track was cued.

The lights went on, and someone from the control booth instructed me to dance.

As I was doing so, one of the producers from the booth said, "Look at that guy - we gotta' get this on tape."

So they did, and the video of that day is linked below.

The screen is grainy, and the original music is lost, but it's replaced with the song, the music, and the lyrics for which I composed.

Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoy the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TczpSxWA_DM