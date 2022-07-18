Burbank, CA

My "Stand-In" Days in the "Big '80s" on TV's "Solid Gold"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bj97t_0gibVvXG00
[Photography by Dan Holm]

I'll never forget that "Big '80s" moment when pop-star Debbie Gibson was on stage for the syndicated music-variety show Solid Gold, for which I periodically worked as a stand-in dancer.

This one day, Gibson had invited me over with her teeny little finger to dance with her during a rehearsal.

Me? Did she pick me? And she was the one singing, Only In My Dreams, her big hit of the era.

A short time later, I was on stage with the then-very-hip musical maestro, Jelly-Bean (who I believe worked with Prince). He needed fake backup band members, and I was assigned to the keyboards. Apparently, I was faking it so well, that he asked, "Wow - do you play?"

I was like, "Nay...just Silent Night - and that's only with one hand."

There was also the time when I yelled out to actress Lisa Hartman. She was then one of the stars of Knots Landing and was looking to branch out with a musical career. She is also the star of the short-lived Tabitha series, which aired on ABC in 1977, and was a spin-off from that same network's mega-hit, Bewitched.

This was years before I would even think of writing the Bewitched Book (and its subsequent revised edition, Bewitched Forever), but I was still a huge Samantha/Darrin fan. Also, too, this was shortly after I finished my internship as a page for NBC (in Burbank, California) where I had met one of Hartman's childhood friends.

So, when Lisa is standing right in front of me on Solid Gold, I name-drop this individual's name. Hartman politely smiles and says something, "Oh, yeah. Geeze - I haven't seen her in years."

There was also the time, for one reason or another, when the astounding Elizabeth Taylor made a guest appearance on SG. I think it had something to do with the fact that the show's host, Dione Warwick (cousin to a then-budding Whitney Houston) had recorded the famous song, That's What Friends Are For (which also featured the awesome voices of Stevie Wonder and Elton John).

Most of the profits for the Friends song were to benefit research for AIDS - which was a cause close to Taylor's heart, mostly because her dear friend, Rock Hudson, had succumbed to the deadly disease.

But my real shining moment of memory from my days as a stand-in dance for Solid Gold?

When Marlon Jackson, Michael's slightly older brother, was scheduled to appear on the show.

They needed someone to fill his shoes to check the sound and lighting before he made it to the stage.

Once again, I was called into service.

The Marlon Jackson track was cued.

The lights went on, and someone from the control booth instructed me to dance.

As I was doing so, one of the producers from the booth said, "Look at that guy - we gotta' get this on tape."

So they did, and the video of that day is linked below.

The screen is grainy, and the original music is lost, but it's replaced with the song, the music, and the lyrics for which I composed.

Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoy the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TczpSxWA_DM

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5942 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Los Angeles, CA

The Road From NBC-TV to "Then Again": A Success Story

In the “Big ’80s,” from May 1984 to December 1985, I found myself on the set of now-legendary TV shows such as Family Ties, The Golden Girls, and Wheel of Fortune. I helped to coordinate an affiliates’ convention, two press tours, five Bob Hope specials, An All-Star Salute To President ‘Dutch’ Reagan, the 1984 Democratic Presidential Debates, the 1984 Emmy Awards, and The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.

Read full story

Classic TV Stars and the "Secrets of Christmas"

[Author's Note: As otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Several iconic actors and producers/directors associated with some of television's most legendary programs are charmed by the new book, titled The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed.

Read full story
2 comments

A Healing Moment on the Original "Roseanne" TV Show

Before actress/comedian Roseann Barr was fired from the recent reboot of her historic TV sitcom (which has since converted into The Connors without her), one episode of the original Roseanne show saved my life. Well, not really. But it sure got me through a very hard time.

Read full story
2 comments

Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"

Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Magnificent Life of Melinda Finn

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with the individual mentioned.]. In high school, Melinda Finn, of Rochester, New York, developed significant symptoms of neuroendocrine cancer but she wasn’t diagnosed until I was 21. At which point, she was already 4th stage. There was only one surgeon in the entire country willing to help her. As she explains:

Read full story

A Look Back at a Few TV Classics

In the history of television, there are many terrific shows that are considered classics. Here is a look at a few of them. 1] Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1974): The most magical supernatural situation comedy of all time. Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, the witch-with-a-twitch, is nothing less than adorable.

Read full story
12 comments

Remembering "Murphy Brown": The Groundbreaking TV Sitcom

In many ways, Murphy Brown, the famed sitcom which stars Candice Bergen, and ran on CBS from 1988 to 1998, might be considered a poor man's Mary Tyler Moore Show (which originally ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977). Both are set in the world of television journalism, and both shows feature strong female leads.

Read full story
2 comments

"The Jeffersons" and their TV "Piece of the Pie"

"We finally got a piece of the pie." Those lyrics close the final refrain of the theme song to The Jeffersons, the groundbreaking classic TV sitcom that originally aired on CBS from 1975 to 1985. Sherman Helmsley and Isabel Sanford starred as George and Louise (Weezy) Jefferson, opposite in temperament but devoted to each other in love.

Read full story
1 comments
Rochester, NY

My Memories of when "The Who" visited My House

My cousin Evie [pronounced “Eh-vee’] defined the term “fierce” long before it was born into the modern era. She was a genius, world-traveler, historian, political activist, musicologist, groupie-turned superior insurance underwriter who gambled on life in more ways than one. More than anything, she was a ground-breaker with a heart of gold beyond measure.

Read full story
1 comments

Martin Landau: Five Years Since His Demise

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been five years since Martin Landau passed away at age 89.

Read full story
11 comments

The Remarkable Life and Career of Eileen Grubba

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Eileen Grubba — Award-winning actress, writer, producer, and advocate for Performers with Disability (PWD) — has always beaten the odds.

Read full story
3 comments
Santa Monica, CA

That Time I Met "Star Trek" Creator Gene Roddenberry

In early 1984, I was working at the front desk of the health-minded Pritikin Logengivty Center in Santa Monica, California. I recently moved from my hometown of Rochester, New York, where I earned a B.A. Degree in Theatre Arts from Nazareth College. In the fall of 1993, I studied Television and Film at U.C.L.A., and after returning to Rochester to graduate from Nazareth, I knew I would one day go back to Los Angeles to pursue my career in the entertainment industry.

Read full story

"Good Heavens": A Forgotten TV Classic

Good Heavens was not so bad. Long before Ghost Whisperer, Medium, Joan of Arcadia and Touched By An Angel, there was a harmless little angelic show, titled, Good Heavens. Heavens aired on ABC from January to June 1976 and featured Carl Reiner, best known as the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show (on which he also played the maniacal TV variety host, Alan Brady).

Read full story
2 comments

"Designing Women": A TV Classic

Clearly, CBS was thinking of a younger, hipper Golden Girls-type show when it began to develop and then debut Designing Women in 1986. Girls premiered on NBC only one year earlier.

Read full story
3 comments

"Touched By An Angel": A Heavenly TV Classic

In the beginning, there was light...on premiere night...one golden September Saturday evening on CBS in 1994 when Touched By An Angel first flickered off the TV screen and into the hearts of worshipping fans.

Read full story
11 comments

Happy 80th Birthday to Harrison Ford

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: IMDB.com, the New York Post, Biography.com, HollywoodReporter.com, Variety.com, and Deadline.com.]

Read full story
4 comments

Looking Back at Jane Wyatt: The Mother on TV's "Father Knows Best"

Jane Wyatt (center) feeds the family on "Father Knows Best"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is partially based on entertainment and media information culled from Wikipedia.org.]

Read full story
6 comments

The TV Connection between "All in the Family" and "Brian's Song"

It was 1971 all over again. I recently watched an episode on DVD the Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin's classic TV sitcom All in the Family (which originally aired on CBS from 1971 to 1978), followed by a Blu-ray viewing of Brian's Song - the groundbreaking ABC-TV movie from 1971 that chronicled the friendship between Chicago Bears football stars Brian Piccolo (who died of cancer), played by James Caan (who recently passed away) and Gale Sayers (on whose book the film was based), played by Billy Dee Williams.

Read full story
2 comments

A "Rocky" Retrospective with a TV Twist

Let's play a round of Seven Degrees From Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Feature Film Franchise – and slant it toward classic television. Firstly, three classic television stars owe a great deal to the success of the Rocky movies.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy