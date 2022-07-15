The TV Connection between "All in the Family" and "Brian's Song"

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

It was 1971 all over again.

I recently watched an episode on DVD the Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin's classic TV sitcom All in the Family (which originally aired on CBS from 1971 to 1978), followed by a Blu-ray viewing of Brian's Song - the groundbreaking ABC-TV movie from 1971 that chronicled the friendship between Chicago Bears football stars Brian Piccolo (who died of cancer), played by James Caan (who recently passed away) and Gale Sayers (on whose book the film was based), played by Billy Dee Williams.

I laughed out loud while watching All in the Family, and cried like a baby viewing Brian's Song.

It was just like the old days. Nothing had really changed at all - except for the number of credits and producers that it now takes to make a movie. For example, Paul Junger Witt (who went on to produce ABC's Soap sitcom in the 1970s and NBC's senior-geared sitcom The Golden Girls in the 1980s) was the sole producer of Brian.

I didn't know that before. But why would I have?

In 1971, I was only 11 years old when first watched Brian's Song. I wasn't even into sports and I loved the movie. How could you not? You'd really have to have a heart of stone not to embrace this film, which not only dealt with a dying man's friendship with his surviving teammate but the topic of prejudice (Piccolo was white; Sayers, black). Its quality was and remains outstanding. The direction (by Buzz Kulik) was top-notch and sophisticated for its time. The acting by Caan (who would later breakout on the big-screen in The Godfather) and Williams (who would go on to be a superstar in his own right via feature films like Mahagony and The Empire Strikes Back) is as real as it gets.

It's also interesting to note how the producers of Brian's Song chose to employ exterior and interior sets of the classic TV show Bewitched, which is known for its core theme of prejudice - also the core theme of Brian's Song, as well as All in the Family.

Song originally debuted as part of ABC's then very-popular Movie-of-the-Week series of 90-minute films (and considered a Playhouse 90 anthology series for the late 1960s and early-to-mid-1970s). but 90-minutes is just enough time to tell a story, and I'm not sure if it ever needed to be expanded into a two-hour film (as ABC did in 2001 with the John Gray-directed remake).

The 90-minute version of Brian's Song was just as perfect as the 30-minute segment of All in the Family that I caught before Song sang to me.

And the issue of racism is explored in both productions from two very different perspectives.

All displayed the ignorance of how one man could break a family on a daily basis. Song showcased the grace of how two men could create one through eternity.

What more could any viewer ask of a television situation comedy or a television motion picture?