Looking Back at Jane Wyatt: The Mother on TV's "Father Knows Best"

Jane Wyatt (center) feeds the family on "Father Knows Best" [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author’s Note: This article is partially based on entertainment and media information culled from Wikipedia.org.]

In the realm of popular culture, Jane Wyatt is best known as the TV wife to Robert Young (Marcus Welby, M.D., ABC, 1969-1975) in the 1950s family comedy, Father Knows Best, and mother to Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock on Star Trek fame has passed away at age 96.

The thrice-Emmy-winning thespian, who died at age 96 in 2006, was born in Campgaw, N.J., into a family of prestige. She attended high-end academic facilities like Miss Chapin's school and Barnard College but then left college after two years to apprentice at the Berkshire Playhouse in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. For a time, she alternated between Berkshire and Broadway and appeared with acting greats like Charles Laughton, Louis Calhern, Lillian Gish, and Osgood Perkins.

In 1935 Wyatt wed Edgar Ward in Santa Fe, N.M., whom she met while in college (and they had two sons, Christopher and Michael).

The actress enjoyed a successful movie career in the 1930s and '40s, notably as Ronald Colman's lover in 1937's Lost Horizon. She worked throughout the 1970s and 80s, appearing on classic TV shows including St. Elsewhere.

But she commenced her big-screen career in the mid-'30s, appearing in One More River, Great Expectations, We're Only Human, and The Luckiest Girl in the World. When director Frank Capra (director of It's A Wonderful Life) selected her to portray the age-less beauty in Lost Horizon, her reputation was sealed. Movie lovers were hypnotized by the scene in which Colman views her swimming in a mountain lake.

But it was Wyatt's years as Robert Young's TV wife, Margaret Anderson, on Father Knows Best that brought the actress her lasting fame. She appeared in 207 half-hour episodes from 1954 to 1960 and won three Emmys as best actress in a drama series (with comedic overtones) in the years 1958 to 1960. (The show began as a radio sitcom in 1949, and switched to TV in 1954).

In later years critics claimed that programs like Best idealized the American family. But that was not then nor does it remain true at all. In that show, the family members argued with a recognizable and realistic clarity.

Father Knows Best continued in reruns on CBS and ABC for three years in prime-time (which was unique for its time) and ended because both Wyatt and Young, who had also played the father in the radio version, were tired enough.

The role of Margaret Anderson wasn't the only time in Wyatt's 60 years in films and TV that she was cast as the warm, compassionate wife and mother. As mentioned, she portrayed Mr. Spock's human mother in the original Star Trek series (and later, in the feature film Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home).

Meanwhile, Father Knows Best enjoyed such lasting popularity in reruns and people's memories that the cast returned years later for two reunion movies (of particular note: Father Knows Best: Home For The Holidays, which is considered one of the best-produced, small-budgeted TV movies of all-time.