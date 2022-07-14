"The Adams Family" vs. "The Munsters": A Spooky Look Back

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

The controversy looms almost as large as the "Mary Ann-or-Ginger" debacle on Gilligan's Island, or the "two Darrins" debate on Bewitched.

Which do you like more? The Munsters or The Addams Family? Both TV sitcoms debuted in the 1960s. Both were about supernatural families. Both had a husband and wife who adored one another. But that's where the smilarities end. And just as director Rob Zombie (now, there's a name that works!) readies his big-screen reboot of The Munsters, let's look back at both that show and The Addams Family (which has already been remade, several times, as feature films).

The Munsters in many ways was a superior show. Starring Fred Gwynne as the Frankenstein-esque Herman Munster and former film screen goddess Yevonne DeCarlo as his vampire wife Lily, The Munsters was written and performed to perfection.

Given its core mythology, The Addams Family should have been more, as it was based on the brilliant concepts and images of Charles Addams's New Yorkercomic drawings. Ultimately, however, The Addams Family paled in comparison to The Munsters (and I just don't mean the make-up).

Gomez and Morticia Addams, as played by Carolyn Jones and John Astin were clearly hot for one another, probably the way more romantic and cuddling than Herman and Lily from the Munsters. So, at least that's in their favor.

The Addams duo shared household duties in a loving and mutually appreciative manner. Whether feeding the piranhas and venus flytraps or crashing model trains together, they did everything together. They were mutually supportive of one another's hobbies and sincerely co-protective if a little freaky. Whenever Tish would speak French, Gomez would be sent into a sexual frenzy, kissing her up and down her arms.

Gomez and Morticia, both adventurous at heart, take outings to the swamp for "moon-bathing," and traveling to exotic ports for fun and profit - and to bring back a macabre souvenir or too. They were patrons of the arts, supporters of indigenous cultures, and collectors of the eclectic - worldly, well traveled, and community-minded.

Years after the original Addams Family series, the couple premiered on the big screen in a few feature films (portrayed by the late Raul Julia and Angelica Houston). The Addams Family had also returned to the small screen in the 1970s animated series, while there was a later brief TV resurrection was interpretted by Tim Curry and Daryl Hannah.

But, again, it's the original pairing of Astin (who was once married to Patty Duke) and Jones (once wed to TV kingpin producer Aaron Spelling) that is addressed here. When debuting on ABC on September 18th, 1964 (and running until April 8, 1966), this initial broadcast incarnation attempted to offer an antidote to the perfectly polished suburban couples, which then ruled the airwaves.

Some classic episodes of the originals series include:

"Morticia's Romance" (Part 1, Original Airdate: 9/24/65), in which Morticia and Gomez celebrate their 13th Wedding Anniversary.

"Morticia the Breadwinner" (Original Airdate: 3/26/65): Believing Gomez to be broke, the ever-loving Morticia sets out to work to help her hubby, and inspires the entire family to get involved (including Jackie Coogan as Uncle Fester and Ted Cassidy as Lurch).

"Green-Eyed Gomez" (Original Airdate: 11/6/64): Gomez is jealous when an old boyfriend of Morticia's pays a visit.

"Morticia the Matchmaker" (Original Airdate: 12/4/64): Morticia looks for love for cousin Melancholia

"Ophelia Visits Morticia" (Original Airdate: 2/25/66): One of several shows where Carolyn Jones plays dual roles.

So, all things considered, Gomez and Morticia at least gave it their best shot against Herman and Lily.