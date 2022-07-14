A Look Back at TV's "Three's Company"

The original cast of "Three's Company" (from bottom left): Audra Lindley, Norman Fell, Joyce DeWitt, John Ritter, Suzanne Sommers doyouremember.com

From 1977 to 1984, ABC-TV aired the sitcom, Three's Company, featuring John Ritter, Suzanne Sommers, and Joyce DeWitt as roommates sharing an apartment in Santa Monica, California.

Ritter played Jack Tripper on Three's Company, a kid at heart, yet a man about the house (which is the title of the original British sitcom that inspired Company). A handsome, yet lovable ladies-man, Jack was an aspiring chef taking classes at a cooking school. He enjoyed living with two girls but never took himself too seriously. Some might even argue that he was sort of a seventies version of Bob Collins from Love That Bob. The fall guy for the apartment's landlords (originally played by Norman Fell and Audra Lindley, then Don Knotts), Jack pretended to be gay, with no romantic interest in women so he can live in a place that he can afford.

Three's Company was a massive hit for ABC and, along with shows like Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, and The Six Million Dollar Man, helped to catapult the network to high-ratings status in the 1970s.

However, It was no secret, that there was tension behind-the-scenes between Ritter, Sommers, and DeWitt. In the era of Charlie's Angels, which became a hit in no small part due to Farrah Fawcett's blond-bombshell appeal, a similar-in-appearance Sommers indirectly became the show's most popular lead.

Before Three's Company, Ritter was best known as Rev. Matthew Fordwick on The Waltons (which aired on CBS from 1972 to 1981). Television programming genius Fred Silverman (who began his career at CBS and then moved to ABC) saw something in Ritter and convinced the actor to audition for the role of David Bell, which was later changed to Jack Tripper in January 1976 (Robin Trip was the name given to the character on the original British version of the show).

Newcomers Sommers and DeWitt played Chrissy Snow, and Janet Wood, respectively.

Actor Richard Kline later joined Three's Company as neighbor Larry Dallas, who lived upstairs from Jack, Chrissy, and Janet.

By the time the series ended, Jack was running his own restaurant called Jack's Bistro, Janet had married, and Sommers' Chrissy left the show, and was replaced by Jennilee Harrison as Cindy, and then Priscilla Barnes as Terri.

TV legend Lucille Ball was a huge fan of Company, and Ritter in particular, so much so that she ended up hosting a 100 Episodes Tribute special on ABC. Later, in 1989, when Ball attempted a TV comeback with Life with Lucy, Ritter was one of the first stars to guest on the show.

After eight seasons, Three's Company was transformed into Three's A Crowd, a spin-off series with Ritter's Jack Tripper opening a bistro and moving in with his girlfriend Vicky Bradford (played by Mary Cadorette). Robert Mandan (of ABC's 1970s Soap sitcom), played Vicki's meddling father.

Three's A Crowd lasted only one season producing twenty-two episodes. Another spin-off, The Ropers (staring Fell and Lindley), did a little better. But not much.

Today, however, Three's Company, Three's A Crowd, and The Ropers remain more popular than ever in syndicated reruns.