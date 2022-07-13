James Caan, "Brian's Song," and My Top Ten Sports-Movies

[reelgood.com]

In lieu of the recent passing of actor James Caan, much has been made of his performance in the 1972 classic feature film, The Godfather. But one year prior to that, Caan appeared in the groundbreaking TV-movie Brian's Song. That sports-geared small-screen film, before The Godfather, featured Caan's initial big break.

And that got me thinking about many sports-geared movies that have been shown in movie theatres and on TV over the years. So, here now is my Top Ten big and small-screen motion pictures that are set in the athletic arena, beginning with Brian's Song.

1] Brian's Song (1972, ABC-TV movie): The Love Story of the sports world, this film forever changed the landscape of TV-movies, everywhere. Based on the true story of football legends Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers moves the audience from cheers to tears, and in the process, made a star of not only James Caan but the great Billy Dee Williams.

2] The Rookie (2002, theatrical release): Not so much about sports, as about vocation, this awesome flick stars the ever-capable Dennis Quaid as Jimmy Morris - a Texas high-school baseball coach who makes the major leagues after agreeing to try out if his young team makes the playoffs - which they do and which he does. Well-written acted and directed; poignant and entertaining; life-affirming and inspiring everyone to never give up on their dream. And oh, yeah - this, too, was based on a true story. What the hell else could any movie-lover want?

3] Bend It Like Beckham (2002, theatrical release): Not intended as a star-making vehicle (though it sure turned out that way, for which Kiera Knightly should be eternally grateful), this feature was released at a time when the world was ready to cheer again (in the summer following 9/11). The title refers to soccer legend David Beckam, as it tells the story of a young orthodox Sikh girl (played by Parminder ER Nagra) who rebels against her parents' traditionalism by running off to Germany with her soccer mates. The movie also features Jonathan Rhys Meyers (playing himself! - a real-life soccer star), who brilliantly brought Elvis back to life in a CBS TV-mini-series that aired last year).

4] Something For Joey (1977, CBS TV-movie): Another true story, this one based on the relationship between Penn State football player John Cappelletti and his younger brother, Joey (played by Jeff Lynas), who's terminally ill. Features a plethora of classic TV actors, like Marc Singer (V), Gerald S. O'Laughlin (The Rookies), Linda Kelsey (Lou Grant), and Kathleen Beller (Dynasty) - not to mention, Steve Guttenberg (well, five outta' six ain't bad).

5] Field of Dreams: Sports-films and movies with magic were all but dead until this awesome motion picture appeared in theatres. What's more, Kevin Costner (who would later star in another great baseball flick, Bull Durham) hits a home-run with this movie that ultimately catapults his status into the real big leagues (when he later directed and won the Oscar for Dances with Wolves in 1990).

6] Hoosiers: Any movie with Gene Hackman automatically becomes great, but this film, in particular, was born great - birthed, like so many on this list, from a true story. Hackman plays a small-town high-school coach with a challenging personal history who trains his team to the championship.

7] Miracle: Kurt Russell proved himself to be more than just a pretty face when he knocked us out years ago playing Elvis in a TV-movie of the King's life (he would later play Elvis again in 2001's 3000 Miles to Graceland). Here, he gains weight - and momentum playing, Herb Brooks, yes another legendary sports coach (though, this time, from the world of hockey) who reaches beyond obstacle after obstacle to bring his challenged team to victory. But whereas Dennis Quaid was a coach-turned-player in The Rookie, here, Russell is a player-turned-coach who leads his 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team to topple a thought-to-be invincible Russian squad.

8] Rocky (1976, theatrical release): Do I really have to detail anything here about this outstanding motion picture (which went on to spawn sequel after sequel, a new one of which star Sylvester Stallone just completed)?

9] The Jackie Robinson Story (1950, theatrical release): One of the initial - and best - biopics, even before they were called biopics, this movie was the story of Jackie Robinson (who played himself!) - the first black major league baseball player in the 20th century. Unmatched.

10] Raging Bull (1980): Robert Deniro outdoes himself and just about everyone else who ever made movies in this ground-breaking film directed by the equally legendary Martin Scorsese.

Honorable mentions: The Natural (1984), The Bad News Bears (1976), Remember The Titans (2000), Million Dollar Baby (2005), Legend in Granite (1973, TV-movie), The Longest Yard (1974), A League of Their Own (1992), Rudy (1993), The Sandlot (1993), Friday Night Lights (2006), and the yet-to-made feature film based on the true story of Jason McElwain, a.k.a. J-Mac - the amazing high-school basketball-playing senior with autism.