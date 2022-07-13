My Memories of Driving "Kung Fu" TV Star David Carradine

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

As the author of The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, companion books to the 1972–75 ABC-TV series, I was contracted in 2004 to work as one of the producers on the Bravo network's hit five-part series, The 100 Greatest TV Characters.

Kung Fu, the legendary “Eastern-Western” TV series, starred David Carradine, who died in 2009. Carradine played fugitive Asian-American Shaolin monk Kwai Chang Caine, a.k.a. “Grasshopper,” who I suggested to my colleagues be included in the Bravo series.

My colleagues agreed, we contacted Carradine’s camp and within a few days, I found myself at the actor’s doorstep one afternoon, somewhere in the San Fernando Valley.

While I had interviewedCarradine several times for The Kung Fu Book of Caine (for which he penned the Foreword), we had never met in person.

But that all changed after I knocked on his front door.

Carradine was told that a driver would be arriving to take him to the studio for the interview, but he had no idea that the driver would be me. Usually, a producer’s assistant, or production assistant serves as a chauffeur, of sorts, in such circumstances. But I requested this particular assignment.

Carradine knew what I looked like (my picture is on the back of all my books), and was not one to mince words. In fact, he would periodically say things just to get a reaction; for mere shock and awe effect. And the first thing he uttered upon seeing me was, “What the heck are you doing here?”

I laughed, then he laughed, and welcomed me in his home (which was relatively and surprisingly somewhat stark). From there, we began to gather a few items that he wanted to bring to the studio for the shoot.

At the top of the list of those items was the famous flute prop from Kung Fu.

A little background: As Kwai Chang Caine, Carradine carried and played that flute in many episodes of the series where he was seen walking the Old West, to where Caine was on the run from the Far East (for having killed the Royal Emperor’s nephew, in vengeance for having killed Caine’s favorite and blind Master Po — played by the great Keye Luke).

With that said - and back to the reality of Los Angeles in 2004 - once in the car, which was just my tiny white Malibu, Carradine and I were on our way to the TV studio, which was just a hop, skip and a jump down Ventura Boulevard.

As we began to chat, Carradine reached in the back seat for his bag, which was very similar to the one he carried as Caine on Kung Fu, and in a moment, he was playing his flute.

I couldn’t believe it.

And Carradine knew I couldn’t believe it. In fact, he reveled in my surprise of again, another shock and awe moment.

But there I was, seated in my average white car, with the iconic and very-above average David Carradine beside me playing his legendary flute like only he — and Kwai Chang Caine — could.